Global Animal Medicine Market Expected To Thrive with 6.6% Growth in 2027: Rising Pet Ownership Is A Key Driver As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Animal Medicine Global Marekt Report 2023, the global animal medicine market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, set to expand from $46.91 billion in 2022 to $50.47 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This thriving market is expected to continue its upward ascent, reaching $65.12 billion by 2027, driven by a compelling CAGR of 6.6%. A key driver in this animal drug market growth is the surge in pet ownership, which translates to a heightened demand for veterinary services and animal medicines.



The Pet Ownership Revolution

The substantial growth in the animal medicine market is fundamentally influenced by the increase in pet ownership worldwide. The rise in pet ownership leads to a heightened demand for a variety of veterinary services, ranging from routine check-ups and vaccinations to essential preventive care. As pet companionship becomes more prevalent, the promising outlook for animal medicine hinges on the potential to improve the financial performance of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics, ultimately driving increased revenue.

For instance, the American Pet Products Association, a US-based not-for-profit industry association, reported that millennials and Generation Z constituted nearly half of the pet-owning population in the United States in 2022.

Leaders in the Field

The global animal medicine market is characterized by the presence of major players that lead the way. Some of the prominent companies in this market include:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co

Evonik Industries AG

Patterson Companies Inc.

Ceva Animal Health LLC – Biomune

Phirbo Animal Health

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Virbac Group

Vetoquinol S.A.

Medicated Feed Additives: A Growing Trend

Medicated feed additives are gaining traction in the animal medicine market. These additives play a crucial role in maintaining animal health, promoting growth, and improving feed efficiency. They encompass a range of components, including vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, pharmaceuticals, minerals, growth hormones, and fungal agents. Manufacturers of animal medicines are increasingly producing medicated feed additives to enhance production efficiency.

For example, in January 2020, Kemin Industries, a US-based ingredient manufacturer, introduced VANNIX™ C4, an innovative phytogenic feed additive designed to bolster poultry gut health. VANNIX C4 represents a probiotic feed additive formulation that fortifies gut health, minimizing the impact of enteric challenges on poultry performance.

A Multifaceted Market Landscape

The global animal medicine market is segmented across various dimensions:

Type: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and Feed Additives. Type of Animal: Livestock and Companion Animals. End-Use: Veterinary Hospitals, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Veterinary Clinics.





In conclusion, the veterinary medicine market size is in the midst of dynamic expansion, driven by the increasing human-animal bond and the resulting surge in pet ownership. Understanding these pivotal growth drivers is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on the opportunities presented by this evolving industry. Access to the complete Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2023 provides a comprehensive overview of the market, offering insights and strategies to navigate this thriving landscape.

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the animal medicine market size, animal medicine market segments, animal medicine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

