Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,566 in the last 365 days.

FTC and DOJ to Co-Host November 3 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department are co-hosting a workshop as part of their ongoing efforts to facilitate public dialogue on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines. The event will be co-hosted with the University of Chicago Law School, Coase-Sandor Institute for Law and Economics. WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. ET – 4:00 p.m. CT WHERE: The workshop will be held in person at the University of Chicago Law School in Chicago and live streamed. To view the live stream, please register. After registering, a link to the live stream will be provided via email. WHO: The event will feature three panel discussions with FTC and DOJ leaders, state enforcers, academics, and practitioners regarding questions and issues on which public comment will be most useful. A full list of participants can be found on the event page. TWITTER:

Join the discussion on Twitter using the hashtag #DraftMergerGuides

You just read:

FTC and DOJ to Co-Host November 3 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more