FTC and DOJ to Co-Host November 3 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department are co-hosting a workshop as part of their ongoing efforts to facilitate public dialogue on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines. The event will be co-hosted with the University of Chicago Law School, Coase-Sandor Institute for Law and Economics.
WHEN:
Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. ET – 4:00 p.m. CT
WHERE:
The workshop will be held in person at the University of Chicago Law School in Chicago and live streamed. To view the live stream, please register. After registering, a link to the live stream will be provided via email.
WHO:
The event will feature three panel discussions with FTC and DOJ leaders, state enforcers, academics, and practitioners regarding questions and issues on which public comment will be most useful. A full list of participants can be found on the event page.
TWITTER:
Join the discussion on Twitter using the hashtag #DraftMergerGuides
