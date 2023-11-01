DHS Launches Wisconsin Wayfinder: Children’s Resource Network

For Immediate Release November 2, 2023 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today launched a new service that will transform the support structure for families of children with delays, disabilities, special health care needs, or mental health conditions. Wisconsin Wayfinder: Children’s Resource Network includes a user-friendly website and toll-free helpline that lets families easily connect with real people – dedicated children’s resource guides – who will help navigate through the essential services and supports that will enable their children to thrive.

"This service is a critical step toward improving the way families with special health care needs access and connect with the vital resources they need, especially during crucial moments like after an initial diagnosis," said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. "Our children’s resource guides are people committed to personally assisting families on this journey. Wisconsin Wayfinder embodies our commitment to inclusivity, support, and accessibility for our state’s children and their families."

A statewide, user-friendly website, dhs.wi.gov/wiscway, and toll-free number, 877-WiscWay (877-947-2929), provide families with convenient, direct access to compassionate and knowledgeable children’s resource guides.

"Wisconsin Wayfinder reflects our dedication to ensuring equitable health care support for families," said Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. "With the help of our skilled children’s resource guides, we believe this service will be a game-changer in guiding them to the help and resources they need."

The project builds on partnerships with providers and care systems throughout the state, fostering a seamless approach for families seeking help.

"The Children’s Resource Network is a huge leap forward in ensuring that every family gets the help they need, regardless of how they reach out," said Deb Rathermel, DHS Bureau of Children Services Director. "Through Wisconsin Wayfinder, we aim to reassure, engage, and empower families of children with special health care needs."

Wisconsin Wayfinder: Children's Resource Network is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Find more information at dhs.wi.gov/wiscway or call toll-free 877-WiscWay (877-947-2929).