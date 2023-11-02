Backyard Discovery Introduces Luxury All-In-One Outdoor Kitchen

The New Turn-Key Modern Gourmet Kitchen Provides Homeowners Everything Desired in an Outdoor Meal Prep Space, without Hiring a Contractor or Paying Custom-Built Pricing



PITTSBURG, Kan., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, added a luxury outdoor kitchen to their vast portfolio of high quality, ready-to-assemble outdoor playsets and patio structures. The new Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen comes complete with a state-of-the-art propane grill, outdoor-rated refrigerator, food-grade stainless steel countertops, ample storage space, a pull-out garbage can and an all-weather roof.

Features of the outdoor kitchen include:

On Sale Through December: The set normally retails for $5,999, but consumers can snag it on sale for 25% off during the pre-order window in the month of November for only $4,499!

The set normally retails for $5,999, but consumers can snag it on sale for 25% off during the pre-order window in the month of November for only $4,499! Prep Space: Over 6 feet of food-grade 304 stainless steel countertops with an abundant 13.3 sq. ft. of food prep and cooking space.

Over 6 feet of food-grade 304 stainless steel countertops with an abundant 13.3 sq. ft. of food prep and cooking space. 5-Year Warranty: Industry leading 5-year Limited Warranty on all parts, appliances, and structure.

Industry leading 5-year Limited Warranty on all parts, appliances, and structure. Premium 5-Burner Grill: 304 stainless steel propane grill featuring premium, heavy-duty stainless steel cooking grates, warming rack, and even-heat dispersion flame tamers. 648 sq. in. main cooking surface area combined with an additional 198 sq. in. of secondary cooking for a total of 846 sq. in. of cooking surface.

304 stainless steel propane grill featuring premium, heavy-duty stainless steel cooking grates, warming rack, and even-heat dispersion flame tamers. 648 sq. in. main cooking surface area combined with an additional 198 sq. in. of secondary cooking for a total of 846 sq. in. of cooking surface. Restaurant Quality Sear : Four stainless steel tube burners plus 2 infrared burners combine for 72,000 total BTU cooking performance with built-in slow roast rotisserie and high-quality searing burner to deliver perfect results.

: Four stainless steel tube burners plus 2 infrared burners combine for 72,000 total BTU cooking performance with built-in slow roast rotisserie and high-quality searing burner to deliver perfect results. Outdoor-Rated Refrigerator: 23-Inch 4.0 cu. ft. refrigerator features our 304 stainless steel construction rated for outdoor use over 100°F. With LED interior light, single zone 3-layer storage system and 113L, 132 can storage capacity.

23-Inch 4.0 cu. ft. refrigerator features our 304 stainless steel construction rated for outdoor use over 100°F. With LED interior light, single zone 3-layer storage system and 113L, 132 can storage capacity. Trash Stash: Our easy access 15-Inch pull-out trash bin features soft-close drawer slides and easy-stow technology. With 7-gallon capacity and 100 lb. waste weight rating at your fingertips and hidden out of sight.

Our easy access 15-Inch pull-out trash bin features soft-close drawer slides and easy-stow technology. With 7-gallon capacity and 100 lb. waste weight rating at your fingertips and hidden out of sight. Premium Appearance: 100% galvanized steel construction provides corrosion and rust-proof protection while combining modern touches of black powder-coating complemented with woodgrain coated accents.

100% galvanized steel construction provides corrosion and rust-proof protection while combining modern touches of black powder-coating complemented with woodgrain coated accents. Storage and More: Heavy-duty, galvanized steel storage cabinet and utensil drawer provide flexibility with adjustable shelving, ample storage capacity and corrosion resistant soft-close hinges and drawer slides.

Heavy-duty, galvanized steel storage cabinet and utensil drawer provide flexibility with adjustable shelving, ample storage capacity and corrosion resistant soft-close hinges and drawer slides. All-Weather Design: PRO-TECT® Certified to hold snow up to 50 lbs. per sq. ft. and stand up to winds of 100 mph, with a galvanized steel fully covered roof you can enjoy cooking al fresco confidently in any weather.

“We are excited to offer consumers a beautiful outdoor meal prep space that does not require a contractor, and in fact, can be shipped direct to their door and fully assembled within a few hours,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. “Every detail was taken into account with this beautiful structure – from the modern design to high-quality appliances and materials – it really is a dream set for homeowners looking to add an outdoor kitchen to their spaces.”

In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the outdoor elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market offering Pro-Tect® certified products, including their new Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen, that can withstand up to 100 mph winds.

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, outdoor kitchens, and patio products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/645a9ca3-4ad5-4495-97d7-cc0c626f8f9e