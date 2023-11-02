JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Sub-Fund Liquidation

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - effective from 12 December 2023

This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.

Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.

In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 7 December 2023. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/rmb-ultra-short-income-ucits-etf-liquidation-english-en-letter.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

David Brigstocke

+44 7830 316102

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.