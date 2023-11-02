Introducing El Septimo Vodka: The Pinnacle of Luxury Spirits

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, known globally for its superior quality in premium cigars, wines, and cognac, is charting a new territory in luxury. This December, the world's leading premium cigar company invites aficionados to embark on another sensory journey with the launch of El Septimo Vodka.

Building upon its esteemed legacy of luxury and elegance, the debut of El Septimo Vodka signifies the brand's unyielding commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to connoisseurs worldwide. This isn't merely vodka—it's a celebration of artisanal craftsmanship and dedication.

The distinctive qualities of El Septimo Vodka span its rich French lineage, with every drop sourced, distilled, and bottled exclusively in the heart of France, paying homage to time-honored traditions. Elevating its place among the elite, this vodka employs the revered copper pot still distillation process, a method predominantly reserved for the most luxurious of cognacs and spirits. Such intricacies in distillation are seldom seen, with less than 1% of vodkas globally bearing a comparable pedigree. Crafted from the purest 100% French wheat and refined through a meticulous slow filtration process, every sip promises unparalleled smoothness. And in true El Septimo fashion, the vodka is produced in small batches, ensuring its status as an exclusive limited edition for those with the most discerning of palates.

"Having established our mark as leaders in the premium cigar market and with our notable ventures into the spheres of luxury wine and cognac, El Septimo is thrilled to introduce a vodka of exceptional caliber," says Zaya S. Younan – El Septimo CEO. "El Septimo Vodka isn't just about the drink, but the experience—immersing oneself in a legacy of superior craftsmanship."

Availability:

El Septimo Vodka will grace the shelves of select luxury outlets, bars, and restaurants. Given its limited-edition nature, aficionados are advised to secure their order.

About El Septimo & Younan Company

El Septimo stands as an emblem of luxury, recognized as the world's premier cigar company. With its roots deeply anchored in offering unparalleled quality and luxury, the brand has broadened its horizon to encompass premium spirits, notably El Septimo Cognac and El Septimo Wines. At its core, El Septimo is dedicated to transcending the boundaries of the ordinary, bestowing upon its clientele nothing short of the extraordinary.

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Most recently the company entered the Wine & Spirits sector, with two Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, as well as El Septimo Cognac. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva AYounan@younancompany.com