Việt Nam, Mongolia pledge to strengthen legislative cooperation

VIETNAM, November 2 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh pledged to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies and consolidate political trust between the two countries, looking towards celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

During the talks on Thursday in Hà Nội with the visiting Mongolian President, Huệ affirmed that the Vietnamese NA is always in support of strengthening Việt Nam-Mongolia relations, as well as makes every effort to consolidate the partnership on the basis of the established foundation.

The two leaders were pleased to see that thanks to the attention of the two countries’ leaders, the Việt Nam-Mongolia relations have achieved a number of important results, especially in politics, defence, security and economics.

President Khurelsukh affirmed Mongolia's policy for peace and expanding cooperation with the international community. Besides cooperation with neighbouring countries, Mongolia also has the foreign policy of cooperating with a third neighbour and within the Asia-Pacific region.

He expressed his hope to cooperate more closely with Việt Nam – an extremely important partner in the policy of cooperation with Mongolia's third neighbour policy.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman said the NA always values and wishes to develop friendly and cooperative relations with Mongolia on all channels of Party, NA, Government and people-to-people exchanges.

Huệ said in the overall relationship between the two countries, the parliament cooperation plays an important role and achieves positive results. The two countries' parliaments signed a cooperation agreement for the 2018-22 period.

Leaders of the two parliaments and the Việt Nam - Mongolia Parliamentary Friendship Group have maintained activities to exchange delegations, share experiences and provide consultations and support each other at regional and international multilateral forums.

The Mongolian leader affirmed his readiness to promote cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, thereby consolidating and further strengthening political trust between the two countries.

Chairman Huệ asked Mongolia to continue sharing and supporting the common stance of Việt Nam and ASEAN on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea).

He hoped that the two countries will continue to support each other at regional and international cooperation forums, mechanisms and organisations, especially the United Nations, the non-aligned movement, the Asia-Europe Cooperation Forum.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said Mongolia values international cooperation in environmental protection, response to climate change, human rights, and gender equality. Mongolia successfully organised the international conference of female officers participating in United Nations peacekeeping forces, the first female foreign ministers Conference, and is preparing to host the Women's Leadership Forum in 2024 to promote the role and participation of women in national development, he said.

He hoped that Việt Nam will send a delegation to participate and contribute ideas. Mongolia is also expected to host COP17 on desertification in 2026. — VNS