In Letter to UN High Commissioner 180 Human Rights Experts, denounce Iran’s regime Envoy to Chair UNHRC Social Forum

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the (NCRI), in a press conference in Geneva on November 2, 2023, Tahar Boumedra, former United Nations Secretary General’s Representative for Human Rights in Iraqdenounced the Iranian regime’s Chair of UN Council’s Social Forum.
180 human rights experts, jurists, and lawmakers, including current and former members of the UN Human Rights Committee, and NGOs had written a letter to Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, expressing outrage over this appointment.
The letter said. “Top Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, should be held accountable for the 1988 massacre of some 30,000 political prisoners"
"This disgraceful decision is an insult to the Iranian people, the regime over the past 44 years and makes a mockery of the principles upon which the UN is founded," said Mr. Boumedra.

According to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in a press conference in Geneva on November 2, 2023, Tahar Boumedra, former United Nations Secretary General's Representative for Human Rights in Iraq, and Behzad Naziri, the representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in international organizations, denounced the appointment of the Iranian regime's ambassador as the Chair of UN Human Rights Council's Social Forum.
NCRI
“This disgraceful decision is an insult to the Iranian people, whose human rights have been flagrantly violated by the regime over the past 44 years and makes a mockery of the principles upon which the UN is founded,” said Mr.Tahar. Boumedra.
It was also announced at the conference that 180 human rights experts, jurists, and lawmakers, including current and former members of the UN Human Rights Committee, and NGOs had written a letter to Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, expressing outrage over this appointment.
“Allowing a regime notorious for committing the 1988 massacre and daily executions and warmongering to take over a prestigious UN platform is a dagger to the heart of human rights, fuels terrorism and endangers regional and global peace. It egregiously violates the very principles upon which the United Nations has been founded and for which millions of people have sacrificed their lives. This represents a dark stain in the history of the United Nations,” the letter said.
While noting that “Top Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, should be held accountable for the 1988 massacre of some 30,000 political prisoners, the vast majority members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK),” the human rights experts, jurists, and parliamentarians added, “Appointing the representative of such a regime as the Chair of the Human Rights Council's Social Forum will be seen by the clerical regime as a green light for more torture and killing and assure its suppressive forces that they will not be held accountable for their crimes.”
Mr. Naziri also spoke at the conference, noting that the decision to appoint the representative of a regime, which has been censured in 69 resolutions for gross and systematic violations of human rights, which has executed more than 600 people in the first 10 months of 2023 and murdered 750 protesters during the 2022 uprising and 1,500 more during the 2019 uprising,” is inexplicable and shameful and undercuts the very values the United Nations is mandated to protect, promote, and uphold.
