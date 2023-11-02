Submit Release
Arhaus Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Robust Demand Comparable Growth Continues in the Third Quarter
Raises Midpoint of Full Year 2023 Outlook

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS; “Arhaus” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net revenue of $326 million
  • Comparable Growth(1) of (2.1)%
  • Net and Comprehensive Income of $20 million
  • Adjusted Net Income of $20 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million

Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights, through September 30

  • Net revenue of $944 million
  • Comparable Growth(1) of 4.8%
  • Net and Comprehensive Income of $94 million
  • Adjusted Net Income of $95 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $152 million

2023 Outlook Updated

  • Net revenue of $1,265 million to $1,285 million
  • Comparable Growth(1) of (1)% to 1%
  • Net and Comprehensive Income of $112.5 million to $117.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $192.5 million to $197.5 million

CEO Comments

John Reed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“We are very pleased with our third quarter financial performance and are raising the midpoint of our full year outlook for net revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA. We had another exceptional quarter of demand comparable growth(2) in the third quarter, up 11.7%. We experienced strong demand across all regions, products and channels.  Our new product launches in September have been incredibly well received by our clients, and these industry-leading product designs elevated both our fall catalog and the look and feel of our inspirational Showrooms. 

“Our new Showroom expansions continue to progress this year. To date, we have opened six new Showrooms, most recently a location in West Hartford, Connecticut. Tomorrow, we are opening showrooms in Coral Gables, Florida and Huntington Station, New York, followed by three new California Showroom locations in December.  We are thrilled with the strong performance of our new Showrooms and excited to add these great new locations to our Showroom portfolio.

“As we close out this year and begin to look to 2024, we are focused on continuing to expand our collections of heirloom quality, artisan-crafted furniture, growing our Showroom footprint with several more exciting new locations to come in 2024, and improving our systems and making the necessary investments to support our growth for many years into the future.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenue increased 1.9% to $326 million, compared to $320 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Comparable growth(1) was (2.1)% and demand comparable growth(2) was 11.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin decreased 4.0% to $131 million, compared to $136 million in the third quarter of 2022.  The gross margin decrease was primarily driven by the sale of price-actioned products that were receipted with higher container costs, increased fixed Showroom costs as we expand our Showroom footprint, and higher delivery costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 20.0% to $107 million, compared to $89 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the $10 million donation to The Nature Conservancy, higher selling expense related to new Showrooms and strong demand, and higher corporate expenses to support the growth of the business.

Net and comprehensive income was $20 million compared to $37 million in the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven by the factors described above. Adjusted net income was $20 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $38 million in the third quarter of 2022. 

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 40.6% to $34 million compared to $57 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue declined 740 basis points to 10.3% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2022, with 310 basis points of the decline attributable to the donation to The Nature Conservancy and the balance due to the factors described above.

The Company ended the quarter with 86 total Showrooms across 29 states.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights, as of September 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $237 million, and the Company had no long-term debt at September 30, 2023. Net merchandise inventory decreased 6.1% to $269 million, compared to $286 million as of December 31, 2022. Client deposits increased 4.8% to $212 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $131 million, compared to $58 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net cash used in investing activities was $42 million which includes landlord contributions of $11 million and company-funded capital expenditures(3) of $31 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net cash used in investing activities was $37 million, which included landlord contributions of $11 million and company-funded capital expenditures(3) of $26 million.

Outlook

The table below presents our updated expectations for selected full year 2023 financial operating results and implied fourth quarter 2023 expectations derived from the full year 2023 outlook.

  Full Year 2023 Implied 4Q 2023
($’s in millions) Current Guidance Previous Guidance  
Net revenue $1,265 to $1,285 $1,250 to $1,290 $321 to $341
Comparable growth(1) (1)%  to 1% (2)%  to 1% (15)% to (9)%
Net income(4) $112.5 to $117.5 $102.5 to $112.5 $18.5 to $23.5
Adjusted EBITDA(5) $192.5 to $197.5 $187.5 to $197.5 $40.3 to $45.3
Other estimates:
Company-funded capital expenditures(3) $60 to $70 $70 to $80  
Fully diluted shares Unchanged ~141 million  
Effective tax rate Unchanged ~ 26%  

_______________________
(1) Comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our direct-mail catalog.
(2) Demand comparable growth is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of demand from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our direct-mail catalog.
(3) Company-funded capital expenditures is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.
(4) U.S. GAAP net income.
(5) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, and interest expense. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period.  Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call

You are invited to listen to Arhaus’ conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results scheduled for today, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website (http://ir.arhaus.com) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID is: 13735046.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.arhaus.com for approximately twelve months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Wendy Watson
SVP, Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700 x3409
invest@arhaus.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and adjusted net income, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.

We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings “2023 Outlook Updated” and “Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our new distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce business and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with freight and transportation costs; the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Furthermore, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial results and on the world economy as a whole may heighten the risks and uncertainties that affect our forward-looking statements described above. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,930     $ 145,181  
Restricted cash equivalents   3,465       7,346  
Accounts receivable, net   1,962       1,734  
Merchandise inventory, net   268,960       286,419  
Prepaid and other current assets   63,140       37,371  
Total current assets   574,457       478,051  
Operating right-of-use assets   314,378       252,055  
Financing right-of-use assets   39,480       38,522  
Property, furniture and equipment, net   156,632       135,066  
Deferred tax asset   16,585       16,841  
Goodwill   10,961       10,961  
Other noncurrent assets   3,081       296  
Total assets $ 1,115,574     $ 931,792  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 58,138     $ 62,636  
Accrued taxes   13,134       12,256  
Accrued wages   12,015       20,860  
Accrued other expenses   47,073       35,169  
Client deposits   212,406       202,587  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   42,472       39,744  
Current portion of financing lease liabilities   925       531  
Total current liabilities   386,163       373,783  
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   360,708       289,871  
Financing lease liabilities, long-term   54,010       51,835  
Deferred rent and lease incentives   2,032       2,272  
Other long-term liabilities   4,173       4,336  
Total liabilities $ 807,086     $ 722,097  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity      
Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 52,749,450 issued and 52,666,334 outstanding and 51,437,348 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   52       51  
Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)   87       87  
Retained Earnings   114,076       20,053  
Additional Paid-in Capital   194,273       189,504  
Total Arhaus, Inc. stockholders' equity   308,488       209,695  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,115,574     $ 931,792  
               


 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Nine months ended September 30,   Three months ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net revenue $ 943,696     $ 872,595     $ 326,229     $ 320,030  
Cost of goods sold   544,481       505,561       195,372       183,739  
Gross margin   399,215       367,034       130,857       136,291  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   275,890       246,767       106,977       89,145  
Income from operations   123,325       120,267       23,880       47,146  
Interest expense (income), net   (1,731 )     3,367       (1,080 )     751  
Other income   (738 )     (584 )     (78 )     (109 )
Income before taxes   125,794       117,484       25,038       46,504  
Income tax expense   31,771       27,851       5,297       9,568  
Net and comprehensive income $ 94,023     $ 89,633     $ 19,741     $ 36,936  
               
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic              
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic   139,365,870       137,939,577       139,628,776       138,484,495  
Net and comprehensive income per share, basic $ 0.67     $ 0.65     $ 0.14     $ 0.27  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted              
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   140,021,670       139,545,802       140,140,899       139,845,333  
Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted $ 0.67     $ 0.64     $ 0.14     $ 0.26  
               


 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
  Nine months ended September 30,
  2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 94,023     $ 89,633  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   21,439       18,319  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset   24,733       21,976  
Amortization of deferred financing fees, interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid and interest on operating leases   16,037       8,731  
Equity based compensation   5,752       2,613  
Deferred tax assets   256       5,458  
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements   386        
Amortization and write-off of lease incentives   (241 )     (224 )
Insurance proceeds   60        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable   (228 )     (1,550 )
Merchandise inventory   17,399       (84,228 )
Prepaid and other assets   (28,952 )     (11,249 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   273       456  
Accounts payable   (4,093 )     10,334  
Accrued expenses   3,502       23,682  
Operating lease liabilities   (28,797 )     (22,586 )
Client deposits   9,819       (3,128 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   131,368       58,237  
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property, furniture and equipment   (42,306 )     (36,950 )
Insurance proceeds   333        
Net cash used in investing activities   (41,973 )     (36,950 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Principal payments under finance leases   (503 )     (113 )
Repurchase of shares for payment of withholding taxes for equity based compensation   (1,024 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,527 )     (113 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents   87,868       21,174  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents      
Beginning of period   152,527       130,908  
End of period $ 240,395     $ 152,082  
       


       
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
  Nine months ended September 30,
  2023   2022
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information      
Interest paid in cash $ 3,962     $ 3,858  
Interest received in cash   5,395       316  
Income taxes paid in cash   28,856       20,579  
Noncash operating activities:      
Lease incentives   7,313       7,532  
Noncash investing activities:      
Purchase of property, furniture and equipment in accounts payable   2,756       2,661  
Noncash financing activities:      
Adjustment to deferred tax asset impact of Reorganization from partnership to a corporation         (1,278 )
Derecognition of build-to-suit assets as a result of ASC 842 adoption         (31,017 )
Capital contributions   42       62  
               


 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Nine months ended September 30,   Three months ended September 30,
  2023
 		  2022
 		  2023
 		  2022
Net income $ 94,023     $ 89,633     $ 19,741     $ 36,936  
Adjustments (pre-tax):              
Other expenses(1)   992       6,567       555       1,909  
Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax   992       6,567       555       1,909  
Less: Tax effect of adjustments(2)   257       1,556       144       395  
Adjusted net income $ 94,758     $ 94,644     $ 20,152     $ 38,450  
               
Adjusted net income per share, basic              
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic   139,365,870       137,939,577       139,628,776       138,484,495  
Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.68     $ 0.69     $ 0.14     $ 0.28  
Adjusted net income per share, diluted              
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   140,021,670       139,545,802       140,140,899       139,845,333  
Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.68     $ 0.68     $ 0.14     $ 0.27  
               

(1) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as public offering costs, third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023, these expenses largely consisted of $0.7 million and $0.6 million of public offering costs, respectively. For the nine and three months ended September 30, 2022, these expenses consisted largely of $4.6 million and $1.6 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center, respectively.
(2) The Company applied its normalized tax rate of 25.9% and 25.9% to the adjustment for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company applied its normalized tax rate of 23.7% and 20.6% to the adjustment for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

 
Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
       
  Nine months ended September 30,   Three months ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income $ 94,023     $ 89,633     $ 19,741     $ 36,936  
Interest expense (income), net   (1,731 )     3,367       (1,080 )     751  
Income tax expense   31,771       27,851       5,297       9,568  
Depreciation and amortization   21,439       18,319       7,299       6,324  
EBITDA   145,502       139,170       31,257       53,579  
Equity based compensation   5,752       2,613       1,848       1,224  
Other expenses(1)   992       6,567       555       1,909  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,246     $ 148,350     $ 33,660     $ 56,712  
               
Net revenue $ 943,696     $ 872,595     $ 326,229     $ 320,030  
Net income as a % of net revenue   10.0 %     10.3 %     6.1 %     11.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue   16.1 %     17.0 %     10.3 %     17.7 %
               

(1) Other expenses represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as public offering costs, third-party consulting costs, one-time project start-up costs, severance, signing bonuses, recruiting and project-based strategic initiatives. For the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023, these expenses largely consisted of $0.7 million and $0.6 million of public offering costs, respectively. For the nine and three months ended September 30, 2022, these expenses consisted largely of $4.6 million and $1.6 million of costs related to the opening and set-up of our Dallas distribution center, respectively.


Arhaus Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

