Kubota & Craig Attorneys at Law Earns Prestigious National Tier 1 Ranking in 2024 Edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers®

Irvine, CA – November 2, 2023 – The distinguished law firm, Kubota & Craig, PC, is honored to announce its notable recognition in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®. The firm has been awarded a National Tier 1 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, an accolade that underscores its stellar reputation and expertise as Irvine Personal Injury Lawyers.

The inclusion in the prestigious Best Law Firms® list speaks to the firm's continuous commitment to legal excellence, reinforced by enduringly impressive ratings from both clients and peers. This accolade is particularly meaningful as it's based on reviews from industry peers, reflecting a high level of respect and trust within the legal community.

Senior Trial Attorneys, Cynthia Craig and Yoshi Kubota, have built a formidable legal practice grounded in a client-centric ethos, providing personalized legal solutions with a proven track record of success. Cynthia Craig expressed, "This recognition is a resounding endorsement of our firm's dedication to providing outstanding legal advocacy." Yoshi Kubota added, "We are deeply honored and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver exemplary legal services."

One of the pivotal criteria for this recognition is having at least one attorney in the firm acknowledged in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, a standard that Kubota & Craig, PC is proud to meet. The tiered ranking system employed by Best Law Firms® is industry-led and based on a meticulous blend of client and peer reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation of legal practices across the nation.

Those interested in learning more about the expert legal services offered by Kubota & Craig, PC are encouraged to visit their website or their Google Business Profile for more information.

About Kubota & Craig, PC:

Kubota & Craig, PC is a leading law firm based in Irvine, CA, specializing in personal injury law. With a team of seasoned attorneys and a remarkable record of securing favorable outcomes, the firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of the injured and the wronged. This recognition by Best Law Firms® accentuates the firm’s reputable standing in the legal community, further establishing them as the go-to Orange County Personal Injury Lawyers.

Kubota & Craig, PC, extends its legal acumen across a broad spectrum of practice areas to provide comprehensive legal support. Their adept team excels in handling cases related to Car Accidents, Truck Accidents, Bicycle Accidents, and Motorcycle Accidents. They also provide experienced legal counsel for individuals facing challenges stemming from Burn Injuries, Brain Injuries, Slip and Fall Injuries, and Dog Bites & Animal Attacks.

Continuing their diverse practice areas, the firm displays profound expertise in dealing with Wrongful Death claims, Premises Liability issues, Back Injury cases, and Work Injury claims. Their commitment extends to advocating for justice in Personal Injury cases, Construction Accidents, Pedestrian Accidents, and Child Injury cases. This extensive array of services demonstrates Kubota & Craig, PC’s dedication to meeting the multifaceted legal needs of its clientele, further solidifying its esteemed position in the local legal community.

About Best Law Firms®:

Best Law Firms® is an esteemed ranking platform that identifies outstanding law firms through a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms represents a unique amalgamation of top-quality law practice and extensive legal expertise.

About Best Lawyers®:

Best Lawyers® is a revered peer-review research and accolades company within the legal profession, facilitating comprehensive recognition through exhaustive peer-review surveys conducted across the legal community.

