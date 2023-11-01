Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,681 in the last 365 days.

Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s VetCert Roundtable in Rockville, Md.

Roundtable Part of National Veterans’ Small Business Week Events

ROCKVILLE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Nov. 1, in honor of National Veterans’ Small Business Week, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, hosted a roundtable in Rockville with the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) to highlight the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) Program, an SBA program that connects Veteran-owned small businesses with federal contracting opportunities.  

At the roundtable, Administrator Guzman and other participants discussed how government contracting is a key pathway to building wealth for Veteran-owned small businesses how the SBA is working to increase the number federal contracts going to veteran-owned small businesses. The SBA has certified over 8,300 new veteran- and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses through VetCert so far. 

The SBA launched the new VetCert program and platform on January 9, 2023. Certification allows service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) firms the opportunity to compete for sole-source and set-aside contracts across the federal government, while certified Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) may compete for sole-source and set-aside contracts from the VA.  

For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Rebecca Galanti at rebecca.galanti@sba.gov.

###
                                                

About the U.S. Small Business Administration  
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.  

Attachments 


Christine Saah Nazer
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-756-0304
Christine.SaahNazer@sba.gov

You just read:

Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s VetCert Roundtable in Rockville, Md.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more