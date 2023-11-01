SB 0625 of 2023

MICHIGAN, November 1 - Health occupations: psychologists; supervised postgraduate experience requirements; modify. Amends 1978 PA 368 (MCL 333.1101 - 333.25211) by adding sec. 18223a. TIE BAR WITH: SB 0626'23
Last Action: 11/1/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY
