Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $5.2 Million in Grants as Part of Medical Respite Pilot Program for People Experiencing Homelessness 

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded $5.2 million in grants for partnerships between health care agencies and community-based organizations that provide services to people experiencing homelessness. This is part of a new medical respite pilot program that will provide individuals experiencing homelessness a safe space to recover after a hospital visit. Respite locations will offer 40 beds of temporary housing with clinical supports while program participants receive assistance in finding suitable long-term housing.

The Medical Respite Program aims to improve hospital discharge rates, reduce hospital lengths of stay, and decrease the total cost of care for patients experiencing homelessness. It will also strengthen the relationship between providers of homelessness services and healthcare agencies. Medical respite locations will serve individuals experiencing homelessness who meet specific criteria, such as being discharged from a hospital with no housing option, requiring a safe place to prepare for a medical procedure, and not needing hospital-level care or 24/7 support.

“Investing in partnerships between health care agencies and service providers is part of our commitment to delivering health care to residents where they are,” said Governor Maura Healey. “It is important to provide people who are experiencing homelessness with a safe place to recover from hospital visits, receive access to key clinical supports and help them achieve long-term housing stabilization.”

“We know that there are many factors that impact a person’s ability to access and recover from care,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “This Medical Respite Pilot Program is an innovative way for us to target the different elements that affect a person’s health and wellbeing and lets us connect them to needed services.”

"Today, we take a significant step towards providing more compassionate and integrated health care in Massachusetts, especially for our residents experiencing homelessness,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “By working together with health care agencies and providers, we are not just improving the flow within our emergency departments and hospitals; we are offering residents a safe place to recuperate. The launch of this Medical Respite Pilot Program Grant shows our commitment to providing quality health care and also addressing health-related social needs."

"MassHealth is proud to announce these grants and partnerships between healthcare agencies and homelessness services providers,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “The Medical Respite Pilot Program grants will help us scale an important care model that improves healthcare outcomes for our members experiencing homelessness as they leave the hospital.”

The Medical Respite awardees include:

Clinical and Support Options, Inc.

Duffy Health Center, Inc.

Lynn Community Health Center and Lifebridge, Inc.

Mental Health Association, Inc. and Trinity Healthcare for the Homeless

South Middlesex Opportunity Council and UMass Memorial Medical Center

Studies have shown that medical respite programs significantly reduce health care costs and improve health outcomes by reducing hospital inpatient lengths of stay and readmissions. They have also proven instrumental in helping individuals achieve long-term housing stabilization. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services will evaluate the Medical Respite Pilot Program grantees, with a focus on measuring the impact on healthcare costs and utilization, hospital capacity, and housing outcomes.

