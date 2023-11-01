Submit Release
Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2023

Business Highlights

  • Third quarter sales increased 23% Q/Q and decreased 31% Y/Y
    • SSD controller sales: 3Q increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 10% to 15% Y/Y
    • eMMC+UFS controller sales: 3Q increased 100% to 105% Q/Q and decreased 40% to 45% Y/Y
    • SSD solutions sales: 3Q decreased 5% to 10% Q/Q and decreased 30% to 35% Y/Y

Financial Highlights

  3Q 2023 GAAP 3Q 2023 Non-GAAP
•   Net sales $172.3 million (+23% Q/Q, -31% Y/Y) $172.3 million (+23% Q/Q, -31% Y/Y)
•   Gross margin 42.4% 42.5%
•   Operating margin 8.7% 13.8%
•   Earnings per diluted ADS $0.32 $0.63


TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $172.3 million from $140.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income (GAAP) decreased to $10.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $11.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $21.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $12.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Review

“We’re pleased with our strong performance in the third quarter as we began to see inventory levels in the channel normalize and OEM order patterns accelerate ahead of the anticipated holiday season demand,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “eMMC+UFS sales rebounded while our SSD controller sales again saw sequential growth. Our continuing investment in technology leadership in storage controllers has expanded our customer base for SSD and eMMC+UFS controllers and diversified our end-markets, leading to more stable and sustainable long-term growth.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)
 GAAP Non-GAAP
3Q 2023   2Q 2023   3Q 2022   3Q 2023   2Q 2023   3Q 2022  
Revenue $172.3   $140.4   $250.8   $172.3   $140.4   $250.8  
Gross profit $73.1   $56.4   $119.1   $73.3   $59.7   $119.3  
Percent of revenue 42.4%   40.2%   47.5%   42.5%   42.5%   47.6%  
Operating expenses $58.1   $54.6   $63.8   $49.5   $48.0   $56.6  
Operating income $15.0   $1.8   $55.4   $23.8   $11.7   $62.7  
Percent of revenue 8.7%   1.3%   22.1%   13.8%   8.3%   25.0%  
Earnings per diluted ADS $0.32   $0.33   $1.29   $0.63   $0.38   $1.53  

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2023
 		  2Q 2023
 		  3Q 2022
 		 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $350.3   $305.0   $253.9  
Routine capital expenditures $6.3   $4.3   $7.4  
Dividend payments --   --   $16.5  
Share repurchases --   --   *
  

* $0.1m ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter.

During the third quarter of 2023, we had $17.1 million of capital expenditures, including $6.3 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $10.8 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Acquisition Update

On May 5, 2022, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear”) entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which Silicon Motion agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear, with (a) holders of Silicon Motion ordinary shares, par value $0.01 (each, a “Share”), to receive $23.385 in cash and 0.097 shares of MaxLinear common stock, par value $0.0001(“MaxLinear Common Stock”) for each Share that they hold (other than certain customary excluded Shares), and (b) ADS holders to receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear Common Stock for each ADS that they hold (other than ADSs representing certain customary excluded Shares), in each case, with cash in lieu of any fractional shares of MaxLinear Common Stock (collectively, the “Transaction”). On August 31, 2022, shareholders at Silicon Motion’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved the Transaction.

On July 26, 2023, Silicon Motion and MaxLinear received antitrust approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (“SAMR Approval”). Shortly after receiving SAMR Approval, Silicon Motion received notice from MaxLinear of its purported termination of the Merger Agreement. MaxLinear did not provide any factual basis for its purported termination, and Silicon Motion believes its actions constituted a willful and material breach of the Merger Agreement. Silicon Motion has filed a claim in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, which is the venue for dispute resolution under the Merger Agreement, and is pursuing payment of the termination fee of $160 million, further substantial damages, interest and costs.

Business Outlook
“We expect our business to continue to rebound in the fourth quarter as channel inventory normalizes and OEM demand further improves, leading to better-than-seasonal sequential revenue growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Order patterns and visibility have improved significantly since the start of this year and with inventory levels normalizing and a strong pipeline of design wins, we are well positioned to deliver growth in 2024.”

For the fourth quarter of 2023, management expects:

  GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP
Revenue $190m to $198m
+10% to 15% Q/Q		 -- $190m to $198m
+10% to 15% Q/Q
Gross margin 42.4% to 43.4% Approximately $0.2m* 42.5% to 43.5%
Operating margin 7.8% to 10.6% Approximately $9.8 m to $10.8m** 13.5% to15.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $9.8 million to $10.8 million of stock-based compensation and MaxLinear arbitration expenses.

Conference Call & Webcast:
The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on November 2, 2023.

Conference Call Details
Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI16f0e4890c1649e6a5b1329a7fae14da

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments. 

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the Transaction.

MaxLinear arbitration expenses consist of legal, consultant and other fees related arbitration against MaxLinear.

Loss from settlement of litigation relates to an expense accrued in connection with a settlement of a lawsuit.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the difference between market value and cost of long-term investments.

 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
    ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Net Sales   250,812     140,361     172,333     745,163     436,763  
Cost of sales   131,691     83,938     99,193     366,304     254,897  
Gross profit   119,121     56,423     73,140     378,859     181,866  
Operating expenses                    
Research & development   47,727     41,336     41,740     136,607     117,926  
Sales & marketing   9,375     7,248     6,862     25,908     20,715  
General & administrative   6,949     6,021     8,939     27,098     20,323  
Loss from settlement of litigation   (300 )   -     591     400     591  
Operating income   55,370     1,818     15,008     188,846     22,311  
Non-operating income (expense)                    
Interest income, net   750     2,736     3,480     1,375     8,026  
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   (2,293 )   1,223     569     (4,318 )   2,030  
Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments   -     6,135     (2,828 )   -     8,053  
Others, net   -     -     -     1     -  
Subtotal   (1,543 )   10,094     1,221     (2,942 )   18,109  
Income before income tax   53,827     11,912     16,229     185,904     40,420  
Income tax expense   10,936     868     5,642     36,929     8,639  
Net income   42,891     11,044     10,587     148,975     31,781  
                     
Earnings per basic ADS   1.30     0.33     0.32     4.47     0.95  
Earnings per diluted ADS   1.29     0.33     0.32     4.45     0.95  
                     
Margin Analysis:                    
Gross margin   47.5 %   40.2 %   42.4 %   50.8 %   41.6 %
Operating margin   22.1 %   1.3 %   8.7 %   25.3 %   5.1 %
Net margin   17.1 %   7.9 %   6.1 %   20.0 %   7.3 %
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Additional Data:                    
Weighted avg. ADS equivalents   33,050     33,409     33,413     33,325     33,332  
Diluted ADS equivalents   33,140     33,438     33,471     33,448     33,431  



 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
  2022   2023   2023   2022   2023
  ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Gross profit (GAAP)   119,121     56,423     73,140     378,859     181,866  
Gross margin (GAAP)   47.5 %   40.2 %   42.4 %   50.8 %   41.6 %
Stock-based compensation (A)   143     71     94     370     300  
Restructuring charges   -     3,222     88     136     3,347  
Gross profit (non-GAAP)   119,264     59,716     73,322     379,365     185,513  
Gross margin (non-GAAP)   47.6 %   42.5 %   42.5 %   50.9 %   42.5 %
                     
Operating expenses (GAAP)   63,751     54,605     58,132     190,013     159,555  
Stock-based compensation (A)   (5,679 )   (2,359 )   (3,751 )   (13,451 )   (11,460 )
M&A transaction expenses   (1,766 )   (1,548 )   (708 )   (8,444 )   (2,893 )
MaxLinear arbitration expenses   -     -     (2,904 )   -     (2,904 )
Restructuring charges   -     (2,664 )   (661 )   -     (4,581 )
Loss from settlement of litigation   300     -     (591 )   (400 )   (591 )
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)   56,606     48,034     49,517     167,718     137,126  
                     
Operating profit (GAAP)   55,370     1,818     15,008     188,846     22,311  
Operating margin (GAAP)   22.1 %   1.3 %   8.7 %   25.3 %   5.1 %
Total adjustments to operating profit   7,288     9,864     8,797     22,801     26,076  
Operating profit (non-GAAP)   62,658     11,682     23,805     211,647     48,387  
Operating margin (non-GAAP)   25.0 %   8.3 %   13.8 %   28.4 %   11.1 %
                     
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)   (1,543 )   10,094     1,221     (2,942 )   18,109  
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net   2,293     (1,223 )   (569 )   4,318     (2,030 )
Unrealized holding loss (gain)
on investments		   -     (6,135 )   2,828     -     (8,053 )
                     
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)   750     2,736     3,480     1,376     8,026  
                     
Net income (GAAP)   42,891     11,044     10,587     148,975     31,781  
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP
adjustments		   9,581     2,506     11,056     27,119     15,993  
Income tax impact of non-GAAP
adjustments		   (1,311 )   (965 )   (584 )   (3,234 )   (2,968 )
Net income (non-GAAP)   51,161     12,585     21,059     172,860     44,806  
                     
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)   $1.29     $0.33     $0.32     $4.45     $0.95  
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)   $1.53     $0.38     $0.63     $5.13     $1.33  
                     
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)   33,140     33,438     33,471     33,448     33,431  
Non-GAAP adjustments   263     115     128     249     136  
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)   33,403     33,553     33,599     33,697     33,567  
                     
(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:                    
Cost of sales   143     71     94     370     300  
Research & development   4,029     1,315     2,422     9,007     7,605  
Sales & marketing   615     435     521     1,684     1,496  
General & administrative 　 1,035   　 609   　 808   　 2,760   　 2,359  


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
    Sep. 30   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2022   2023   2023
    ($)   ($)   ($)
Cash and cash equivalents   199,215   249,830   295,385
Accounts receivable (net)   229,692   166,020   193,389
Inventories   305,566   250,524   199,003
Refundable deposits – current   48,500   49,480   49,445
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   13,899   15,916   16,896
Total current assets   796,872   731,770   754,118
Long-term investments   8,333   19,767   17,023
Property and equipment (net)   133,499   156,962   162,107
Other assets   22,778   38,077   33,672
Total assets   961,482   946,576   966,920
             
Accounts payable   70,731   12,529   26,975
Income tax payable   46,211   31,272   26,279
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   105,855   78,771   77,502
Total current liabilities   222,797   122,572   130,756
Other liabilities   44,328   64,562   62,112
Total liabilities   267,125   187,134   192,868
Shareholders’ equity   694,357   759,442   774,052
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   961,482   946,576   966,920

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    Sep. 30,     Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,
    2022     2023   2023   2022   2023
    ($)     ($)   ($)   ($)   ($)
Net income   42,891       11,044     10,587     148,975     31,781  
Depreciation & amortization   4,864       5,381     8,043     13,995     19,032  
Stock-based compensation   5,822       2,430     3,845     13,821     11,760  
Investment losses (gain) & disposals   3       (5,945 )   3,135     5     (7,556 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (10,940 )     23,134     39,302     (132,913 )   52,910  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   42,640       36,044     64,912     43,883     107,927  
                       
Purchase of property & equipment   (8,568 )     (10,085 )   (17,052 )   (25,148 )   (40,687 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (8,568 )     (10,085 )   (17,052 )   (25,148 )   (40,687 )
                       
Dividend payments   (16,499 )     (15 )   -     (49,941 )   (15 )
Share repurchases   (109 ) *   -     -     (133,155 )   -  
Net cash used in financing activities   (16,608 )     (15 )   -     (183,096 )   (15 )
                       
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash   17,464       25,944     47,860     (164,361 )   67,225  
Effect of foreign exchange changes   1,482       (1,273 )   (2,528 )   2,723     (3,977 )
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period   234,939       280,300     304,971     415,523     287,055  
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period   253,885       304,971     350,303     253,885     350,303  
                       
* ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter            
             

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with any future outbreaks of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 28, 2023. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Silicon Motion Investor Contacts:
Jason Tsai    Selina Hsieh
Vice President of IR & Finance   Investor Relations
jtsai@siliconmotion.com   ir@siliconmotion.com
     
Media Contact:    
Dan Scorpio, H/Advisors Abernathy    
Dan.scorpio@h-advisors.global    



Primary Logo

