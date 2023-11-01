West Virginia Delegation Pushes for Disaster Declaration Approval

November 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) as well as U.S. Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) urged U.S. President Joe Biden and FEMA Region III Administrator MaryAnn Tierney to consider the State of West Virginia’s appeal for a major disaster declaration. Heavy rains caused flooding and residential damage in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties in late August 2023.

“We applaud the tireless dedication of our State and local first responders, as well as the invaluable contributions of our neighbors and volunteers. Nevertheless, the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. Therefore, we kindly request that you thoroughly consider the State of West Virginia's appeal for a major disaster declaration to address the enduring challenges our communities are facing,” the Members wrote in part.

Dear President Biden and Regional Administrator Tierney,

As members of the West Virginia Congressional Delegation, we write in support of Governor Jim Justice’s appeal request for a major disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia after severe and numerous storms washed through our State causing widespread damage. Heavy rains caused damages by flooding, landslides, and mudslides in 5 counties throughout central and southern West Virginia from August 28, 2023 to August 30, 2023.

Persistent rains resulted in major flooding events in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha Counties. As the heavy downpour of rains fell, areas surrounding rivers, creeks and small streams were unable to absorb the excess precipitation causing flooding and residential damage.

To access federal disaster aid, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has made an appeal request for a major disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia, submitted October 25, 2023, under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5208 (Stafford Act). We respectfully ask that you carefully review the request that specifically outlines Individual Assistance for Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha Counties as well as Hazard Mitigation statewide.

Sincerely,