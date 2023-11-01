Strategic planning with SBE!

You're invited to a listening session about the Board's next four years of work. Your voice will play an important role in shaping the future of education in our state. Engage with us in constructive dialogue and explore the strategic plan together.

Join us November 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. OR November 14 from 12-1:30 p.m.

During the session, let's consider the following discussion questions:

Are there any parts of the plan that need further clarification or refinement? How can the Board improve community engagement and collaboration in the plan's implementation?

By answering these questions, you will help shape the strategic plan that guides our educational system. Together, we can create a more inclusive and innovative education system.

Please review the updated draft of the plan to see how far we are: DRAFT STRATEGIC PLAN. The Board plans to adopt the plan in June 2024. View the full timeline for adopting this plan.

What to expect at the sessions:

Engaging Conversation: Participate in a dynamic discussion centered around these key questions and the strategic plan.

Expert Insights: Benefit from the perspectives of educational experts and Board members.

Community Connection: Connect with fellow community members, educators, parents, and students who share your passion for educational improvement.

Feedback Channels: Share your thoughts through speaking, written feedback, or small-group discussions.

Thank you for your commitment to education. We look forward to hearing your thoughts!