National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $73.7 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $158.1 million, or $1.71 per share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating results of $72.2 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to $109.3 million, or $1.19 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2 for fourth quarter and fiscal 2023).
  • Both E&P segment net production and Gathering segment revenue increased by 7% versus the prior year, driven by continued strong operational execution in Appalachia.
  • Supply Corporation entered into a precedent agreement with Seneca for its Tioga Pathway Project, which is an estimated $90 million modernization and expansion project that will add 190,000 Dth per day of firm transportation takeaway capacity from northwest Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

FISCAL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated consolidated net cash provided by operating activities of $1.24 billion for fiscal 2023, with free cash flow of $275 million (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 27 for fiscal 2023).
  • Increased the shareholder dividend for the 53rd consecutive year to an annual rate of $1.98 per share, an increase of 4.2%, continuing the Company’s long history of consistently returning capital to shareholders.
  • Distribution Corporation settled a rate proceeding in Pennsylvania, which will increase annual base rate delivery revenues by $23 million.
  • Seneca Resources bolstered its deep inventory of highly economic development locations in its Eastern Development Area with the acquisition of approximately 39,000 net acres in Tioga and Lycoming counties.
  • NFG Midstream achieved certification of 100% of its assets under Equitable Origin’s EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development, becoming the first gathering or midstream company to receive this ESG-focused certification.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “Despite the headwinds of lower natural gas prices in fiscal 2023, National Fuel delivered strong results, both financially and operationally. As we move into fiscal 2024, the combination of a strong outlook for long-term growth in our regulated businesses, increasing capital efficiency in our non-regulated operations, and expectations of improving natural gas price realizations position us well to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

  Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reported GAAP Earnings $         73,677     $         158,143     $         476,866     $         566,021  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)           (2,803 )             4,395               899               4,395  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset           775               (1,203 )             (240 )             (1,203 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)           719               1,532               (913 )             11,625  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments           (151 )             (322 )             192               (2,441 )
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           —               (24,850 )             —               (24,850 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           —               (28,406 )             —               (28,406 )
Items impacting comparability from West Coast asset sale (E&P) (1)           —               —               —               41,589  
Tax impact of items impacting comparability from West Coast asset sale (1)           —               —               —               (10,533 )
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (Utility)           —               —               —               (18,533 )
Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability           —               —               —               3,892  
Adjusted Operating Results $         72,217     $         109,289     $         476,804     $         541,556  
               
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $         0.80     $         1.71     $         5.17     $         6.15  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)           (0.02 )             0.03               0.01               0.03  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)           0.01               0.01               (0.01 )             0.10  
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           —               (0.27 )             —               (0.27 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           —               (0.31 )             —               (0.31 )
Items impacting comparability from West Coast asset sale, net of tax (E&P) (1)           —               —               —               0.34  
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax (Utility)           —               —               —               (0.16 )
Rounding           (0.01 )             0.02               —               —  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $         0.78     $         1.19     $         5.17     $         5.88  


(1) Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24 for a separate breakout of items impacting comparability from the West Coast asset sale.
   

FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to reflect updated forecast assumptions and projections since the Company’s preliminary guidance range was announced in August 2023. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $5.40 to $5.90 per share, an increase of 9% from the Company’s 2023 adjusted operating results at the midpoint of the updated 2024 guidance range.

Consistent with preliminary guidance, the Company is assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.25 per MMBtu for the fiscal year. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 89% of its projected fiscal 2024 Appalachian production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 69% of Seneca’s expected Appalachian production is either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or was entered into at a fixed price. Seneca’s depreciation, depletion and amortization guidance range was also revised to reflect current expectations for the fiscal year.

The Company’s consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged from the preliminary guidance. Other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. The details are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2023 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30
(in thousands)   2023       2022     Variance
GAAP Earnings $         36,772     $         116,077     $         (79,305 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax           (2,028 )             3,192               (5,220 )
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           —               (28,589 )             28,589  
Remeasurement of deferred income tax from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           —               (16,152 )             16,152  
Adjusted Operating Results $         34,744     $         74,528     $         (39,784 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $         132,641     $         166,238     $         (33,597 )


Seneca’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $79.3 million versus the prior year. Excluding several items impacting comparability as described below, Seneca's earnings decreased $39.8 million, with higher natural gas production more than offset by lower realized natural gas prices, higher operating expenses and higher income tax expense.

Last year’s fourth quarter earnings included two one-time items related to state deferred income taxes that impacted comparability as shown in the table above. These items consisted of a reversal of a $28.6 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets related to certain state net operating loss and credit carryforwards, along with a $16.2 million benefit from the remeasurement of state deferred income taxes related to a series of reductions in the Pennsylvania state corporate income tax rate that was signed into law in July 2022. Earnings were also impacted by an unrealized gain of $2.8 million ($2.0 million after-tax) recognized during the current-year fourth quarter related to an increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration Seneca received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of its California assets. In the prior-year's fourth quarter, Seneca recorded an unrealized loss of $4.4 million ($3.2 million after-tax) on that contingent consideration.

During this year's fourth quarter, Seneca produced 93.8 Bcfe, an increase of 5.9 Bcfe, or 7%, from the prior year, despite the impact of approximately 2 Bcfe of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.33 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.51 per Mcf from the prior year. Lower natural gas prices, before the impact of hedging, were partially offset by an increase in the weighted average hedge price compared to the prior-year fourth quarter.

On a per unit basis, lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”) was $0.69 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.02 per Mcfe from the prior year. On an absolute basis, LOE increased $1.7 million primarily due to higher water management costs, partially offset by lower rental and workover expenses. An increase in transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production also contributed to the increase in absolute LOE. LOE includes $51.2 million for gathering and compression services from NFG Midstream to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense remained flat at $0.18 per Mcfe compared to the prior year. On an absolute basis, Seneca’s G&A expense increased $1.5 million primarily due to an increase in labor-related costs.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense was $0.71 per Mcfe, an increase of $0.11 per Mcfe from the prior year.  Absolute DD&A expense increased $13.4 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate. The higher rate was driven by an increase in Seneca's full cost pool due to a combination of higher capitalized costs and an increase in estimated future development costs related to proved undeveloped wells.

Other taxes decreased $1.7 million largely attributable to lower Impact Fees in Pennsylvania due to the decline in NYMEX natural gas prices.

Excluding the impact of last year’s fourth quarter one-time items impacting comparability shown in the table above, the increase in Seneca’s effective tax rate was primarily driven by higher state income tax expense.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved reserves at September 30, 2023 were 4,536 Bcfe, an increase of 364 Bcfe, or 9%, from September 30, 2022. Seneca’s proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2023 were 3,551 Bcfe, representing 78% of total proved reserves, compared to 79% a year ago. In fiscal 2023, Seneca added 670 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries, 34 Bcfe of proved developed reserves as a result of two separate upstream asset purchases during fiscal 2023, and 32 Bcfe of net positive revisions due primarily to improvements in well performance and changes in development plans. Seneca replaced 198% of its fiscal 2023 production.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30
(in thousands)   2023       2022     Variance
GAAP Earnings $         23,354     $         25,320     $         (1,966 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $         56,236     $         59,819     $         (3,583 )


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to lower operating revenues, partially offset by an increase in other income. The decrease in operating revenues of $3.7 million was primarily attributable to contract expirations that occurred earlier in the fiscal year, partially offset by an increase in new short-term contracts. The increase in other income of $1.1 million was primarily attributable to a higher weighted average interest rate on intercompany short-term notes receivable.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30
(in thousands)   2023       2022     Variance
GAAP Earnings $         26,517     $         31,224     $         (4,707 )
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           —               3,739               (3,739 )
Remeasurement of deferred income tax from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           —               (11,856 )             11,856  
Adjusted Operating Results $         26,517     $         23,107     $         3,410  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $         46,874     $         43,335     $         3,539  


The Gathering segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $4.7 million versus the prior year. Similar to our Exploration and Production segment, last year’s fourth quarter earnings included two one-time items impacting comparability shown in the table above related to state deferred income taxes that did not recur this year. Excluding these items, the Gathering segment’s earnings increased $3.4 million primarily due to higher operating revenues. Operating revenues increased $3.9 million, or 7%, which was the result of a 12.6 Bcf increase in gathered volumes due to an increase in natural gas throughput from both non-affiliated parties and Seneca.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30
(in thousands)   2023       2022     Variance
GAAP Earnings $         (7,179 )   $         (10,852 )   $         3,673  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $         6,693     $         6,270     $         423  


The Utility segment’s fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $3.7 million lower than the net loss in the prior year’s fourth quarter due to higher customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), a decrease in non-service pension and OPEB costs, higher other income and lower income tax expense, partially offset by increases in operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expense and interest expense.

The increase in customer margin of $1.6 million was due primarily to the implementation of the recent Pennsylvania rate case settlement, which increased base rates by $23 million annually, effective August 1, 2023. Also contributing to the increase were adjustments related to certain regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation and higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanisms in its New York service territory. These increases were partially offset by a $1.1 million reduction in base rates in New York, which, consistent with prior quarters, was the result of a rate proceeding that temporarily reduced the Utility’s recovery of pension and other post-employment benefit (“OPEB”) expenses to zero effective October 1, 2022. In addition to lowering rates, the proceeding mandated a corresponding decrease in pension and OPEB expenses, most of which had been previously recorded in “below the line” non-service pension and OPEB costs.

The increase in other income of $1.0 million was primarily attributable to interest earned on deferred gas costs. O&M expense increased by $1.7 million, primarily driven by higher labor-related costs. Interest expense increased $1.0 million due to the Company’s long-term debt issuance in May 2023.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $5.8 million in the current year fourth quarter, which was $2.2 million higher than the combined net loss of $3.6 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by higher O&M expense as a result of an increase in professional services, which was partially offset by a lower amount of unrealized losses on investment securities recognized in the current quarter as compared to the prior-year fourth quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. To pre-register for the call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=2be14adf&confId=56623. After registering, you will receive your access details via email. To join by telephone on the day of the call, dial U.S. toll free 1-833–470–1428 and provide Participant Access Code 568657. The teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A telephone replay of the teleconference call will be available through the end of the day on Thursday, November 9, 2023. To access the replay, dial U.S. toll free 1-866-813-9403 and provide Replay Access Code 693074.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

     
Analyst Contact: Brandon J. Haspett 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654
     
     

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company’s ability to complete planned strategic transactions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
GUIDANCE SUMMARY


As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Previous FY 2024 Guidance   Updated FY 2024 Guidance
Adjusted Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $5.50 to $6.00   $5.40 to $5.90
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25.5 - 26%   ~ 25 - 25.5%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
Exploration and Production $525 - $575   $525 - $575
Pipeline and Storage $120 - $140   $120 - $140
Gathering $90 - $110   $90 - $110
Utility $130 - $150   $130 - $150
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $865 - $975   $865 - $975
       
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions      
NYMEX natural gas price $3.25 /MMBtu   $3.25 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price $2.45 /MMBtu   $2.40 - $2.45 /MMBtu
       
Production (Bcfe) 390 to 410   390 to 410
       
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)      
LOE $0.69 - $0.71   $0.69 - $0.71
G&A $0.17 - $0.19   $0.17 - $0.19
DD&A $0.66 - $0.70   $0.69 - $0.74
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $240 - $260   $240 - $260
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $380 - $420   $380 - $420


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP earnings $         116,077     $         25,320     $         31,224     $         (10,852 )   $         (3,626 )   $         158,143  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           4,395                               4,395  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           (1,203 )                             (1,203 )
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           (28,589 )         3,739                       (24,850 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           (16,152 )                 (11,856 )                 (398 )             (28,406 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                           1,532               1,532  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                           (322 )             (322 )
Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating results           74,528               25,320               23,107               (10,852 )             (2,814 )             109,289  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production           13,121                               13,121  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging           (37,374 )                             (37,374 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues           (734 )                             (734 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues               (2,932 )             3,108                       176  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather                       (386 )                 (386 )
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania                       754                   754  
Impact of new rates in New York****                       (893 )                 (893 )
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues                       366                   366  
Regulatory revenue adjustments                       1,951                   1,951  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses           (1,352 )                             (1,352 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses           (1,500 )                 (314 )             (1,586 )             (2,800 )             (6,200 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes           1,343                               1,343  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion           (10,614 )             (529 )             (359 )             (679 )                 (12,181 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions               815                   1,192               (276 )             1,731  
(Higher) lower interest expense           (627 )                 531               (998 )             1,283               189  
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate           (1,900 )             474               402               3,648               (367 )             2,257  
All other / rounding           (147 )             206               42               304               (245 )             160  
Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted operating results           34,744               23,354               26,517               (7,179 )             (5,219 )             72,217  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           2,803                               2,803  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           (775 )                             (775 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                           (719 )             (719 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                           151               151  
Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $         36,772     $         23,354     $         26,517     $         (7,179 )   $         (5,787 )   $         73,677  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and has no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share $         1.26     $         0.27     $         0.34     $         (0.12 )   $         (0.04 )   $         1.71  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax           0.03                               0.03  
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           (0.31 )                 0.04                       (0.27 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           (0.18 )                 (0.13 )                 —               (0.31 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                           0.01               0.01  
Rounding           0.01                           0.01               0.02  
Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating results per share           0.81               0.27               0.25               (0.12 )             (0.02 )             1.19  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production           0.14                               0.14  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging           (0.40 )                             (0.40 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues           (0.01 )                             (0.01 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues               (0.03 )             0.03                       —  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather                       —                   —  
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania                       0.01                   0.01  
Impact of new rates in New York****                       (0.01 )                 (0.01 )
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues                       —                   —  
Regulatory revenue adjustments                       0.02                   0.02  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses           (0.01 )                             (0.01 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses           (0.02 )                 —               (0.02 )             (0.03 )             (0.07 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes           0.01                               0.01  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion           (0.11 )             (0.01 )             —               (0.01 )                 (0.13 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions               0.01                   0.01               —               0.02  
(Higher) lower interest expense           (0.01 )                 0.01               (0.01 )             0.01               —  
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate           (0.02 )             0.01               —               0.04               —               0.03  
All other / rounding           —               —               —               0.01               (0.02 )             (0.01 )
Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share           0.38               0.25               0.29               (0.08 )             (0.06 )             0.78  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax           0.02                               0.02  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                           (0.01 )             (0.01 )
Rounding                           0.01               0.01  
Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $         0.40     $         0.25     $         0.29     $         (0.08 )   $         (0.06 )   $         0.80  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and has no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Fiscal 2022 GAAP earnings $         306,064     $         102,557     $         101,111     $         68,948     $         (12,659 )   $         566,021  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability                       (18,533 )                 (18,533 )
Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability                       3,892                   3,892  
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           4,395                               4,395  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           (1,203 )                             (1,203 )
Gain on sale of West Coast assets           (12,736 )                             (12,736 )
Tax impact of gain on sale of West Coast assets           3,225                               3,225  
Loss from discontinuance of crude oil cash flow hedges           44,632                               44,632  
Tax impact of loss from discontinuance of crude oil cash flow hedges           (11,303 )                             (11,303 )
Transaction and severance costs related to West Coast asset sale           9,693                               9,693  
Tax impact of transaction and severance costs related to West Coast asset sale           (2,455 )                             (2,455 )
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           (28,589 )                 3,739                       (24,850 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate reduction           (16,152 )                 (11,856 )                 (398 )             (28,406 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                           11,625               11,625  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                           (2,441 )             (2,441 )
Fiscal 2022 adjusted operating results           295,571               102,557               92,994               54,307               (3,873 )             541,556  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production           62,913                               62,913  
Higher (lower) crude oil production           (88,063 )                             (88,063 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging           (48,413 )                             (48,413 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues           (2,898 )                             (2,898 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues               1,696               12,224                       13,920  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather                       (1,104 )                 (1,104 )
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania                       754                   754  
Impact of new rates in New York****                       (12,019 )                 (12,019 )
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues                       3,829                   3,829  
Regulatory revenue adjustments                       1,504                   1,504  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues                       1,734                   1,734  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses           23,984                               23,984  
Lower (higher) operating expenses           11,145               (5,164 )             (4,851 )             (8,798 )             (3,389 )             (11,057 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes           6,041                       597                   6,638  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion           (26,065 )             (2,470 )             (1,364 )             (1,335 )                 (31,234 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions           2,735               3,624               561               14,030               (3,859 )             17,091  
(Higher) lower interest expense           (724 )             (796 )             1,184               (8,575 )             7,120               (1,791 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate           (3,406 )             411               (1,006 )             3,503               (380 )             (878 )
All other / rounding           114               643               (18 )             (32 )             (369 )             338  
Fiscal 2023 adjusted operating results           232,934               100,501               99,724               48,395               (4,750 )             476,804  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           (899 )                             (899 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset           240                               240  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                           913               913  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                           (192 )             (192 )
Fiscal 2023 GAAP earnings $         232,275     $         100,501     $         99,724     $         48,395     $         (4,029 )   $         476,866  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and has no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Fiscal 2022 GAAP earnings per share $         3.32     $         1.11     $         1.10     $         0.75     $         (0.13 )   $         6.15  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax                       (0.16 )                 (0.16 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax           0.03                               0.03  
Gain on sale of West Coast assets, net of tax           (0.10 )                             (0.10 )
Loss from discontinuance of crude oil cash flow hedges, net of tax           0.36                               0.36  
Transaction and severance costs related to West Coast asset sale, net of tax           0.08                               0.08  
Reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance           (0.31 )                 0.04                       (0.27 )
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes from Pennsylvania state income tax rate deduction           (0.18 )                 (0.13 )                 —               (0.31 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                           0.10               0.10  
Rounding           0.01                           (0.01 )             —  
Fiscal 2022 adjusted operating results per share           3.21               1.11               1.01               0.59               (0.04 )             5.88  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production           0.68                               0.68  
Higher (lower) crude oil production           (0.95 )                             (0.95 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging           (0.52 )                             (0.52 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues           (0.03 )                             (0.03 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues               0.02               0.13                       0.15  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather                       (0.01 )                 (0.01 )
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania                       0.01                   0.01  
Impact of new rates in New York****                       (0.13 )                 (0.13 )
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues                       0.04                   0.04  
Regulatory revenue adjustments                       0.02                   0.02  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues                       0.02                   0.02  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses           0.26                               0.26  
Lower (higher) operating expenses           0.12               (0.06 )             (0.05 )             (0.10 )             (0.04 )             (0.13 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes           0.07               0.01                   0.08  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion           (0.28 )             (0.03 )             (0.01 )             (0.01 )                 (0.33 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions           0.03               0.04               0.01               0.15               (0.04 )             0.19  
(Higher) lower interest expense           (0.01 )             (0.01 )             0.01               (0.09 )             0.08               (0.02 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate           (0.04 )             —               (0.01 )             0.04               —               (0.01 )
All other / rounding           (0.02 )             0.02               (0.01 )             (0.02 )             —               (0.03 )
Fiscal 2023 adjusted operating results per share           2.52               1.09               1.08               0.52               (0.04 )             5.17  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax           (0.01 )                             (0.01 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                           0.01               0.01  
Rounding           0.01                           (0.01 )             —  
Fiscal 2023 GAAP earnings per share $         2.52     $         1.09     $         1.08     $         0.52     $         (0.04 )   $         5.17  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and has no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


               
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)              
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating Revenues:              
Utility Revenues $         78,865     $         112,252     $         941,779     $         897,916  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues           220,348               252,035               958,455               1,010,629  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues           69,735               70,859               273,537               277,501  
            368,948               435,146               2,173,771               2,186,046  
Operating Expenses:              
Purchased Gas           (12,865 )             22,925               437,595               392,093  
Operation and Maintenance:              
Utility           48,354               46,535               205,239               193,058  
Exploration and Production and Other           37,955               31,554               124,270               191,572  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering           39,901               39,138               149,247               136,571  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           20,701               23,089               92,700               101,182  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           109,599               94,109               409,573               369,790  
            243,645               257,350               1,418,624               1,384,266  
Gain on Sale of Assets           —               —               —               12,736  
Operating Income           125,303               177,796               755,147               814,516  
               
Other Income (Expense):              
Other Income (Deductions)           5,384               (4,800 )             18,138               (1,509 )
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt           (28,449 )             (30,207 )             (111,948 )             (120,507 )
Other Interest Expense           (4,453 )             (3,289 )             (19,938 )             (9,850 )
               
Income Before Income Taxes           97,785               139,500               641,399               682,650  
               
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)           24,108               (18,643 )             164,533               116,629  
               
Net Income Available for Common Stock $         73,677     $         158,143     $         476,866     $         566,021  
               
Earnings Per Common Share              
Basic $         0.80     $         1.73     $         5.20     $         6.19  
Diluted $         0.80     $         1.71     $         5.17     $         6.15  
               
Weighted Average Common Shares:              
Used in Basic Calculation   91,818,933       91,476,535       91,748,890       91,410,625  
Used in Diluted Calculation   92,378,675       92,218,581       92,285,918       92,107,066  


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  September 30,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $         13,635,303     $         12,551,909  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           6,335,441               5,985,432  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment           7,299,862               6,566,477  
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments           55,447               46,048  
Hedging Collateral Deposits           —               91,670  
Receivables - Net           160,601               361,626  
Unbilled Revenue           16,622               30,075  
Gas Stored Underground           32,509               32,364  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost           48,989               40,637  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs           —               99,342  
Other Current Assets           100,260               59,369  
Total Current Assets           414,428               761,131  
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes           69,045               106,247  
Unamortized Debt Expense           7,240               8,884  
Other Regulatory Assets           72,138               67,101  
Deferred Charges           82,416               77,472  
Other Investments           73,976               95,025  
Goodwill           5,476               5,476  
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs           200,301               196,597  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments           50,487               9,175  
Other           4,891               2,677  
Total Other Assets           565,970               568,654  
Total Assets $         8,280,260     $         7,896,262  
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 91,819,405 Shares and 91,478,064 Shares, Respectively $         91,819     $         91,478  
Paid in Capital           1,040,761               1,027,066  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business           1,885,856               1,587,085  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss           (55,060 )             (625,733 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity           2,963,376               2,079,896  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs           2,384,485               2,083,409  
Total Capitalization           5,347,861               4,163,305  
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper           287,500               60,000  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt           —               549,000  
Accounts Payable           152,193               178,945  
Amounts Payable to Customers           59,019               419  
Dividends Payable           45,451               43,452  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt           20,399               17,376  
Customer Advances           21,003               26,108  
Customer Security Deposits           28,764               24,283  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities           160,974               257,327  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments           31,009               785,659  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities           806,312               1,942,569  
Other Liabilities:      
Deferred Income Taxes           1,124,170               698,229  
Taxes Refundable to Customers           268,562               362,098  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability           277,694               259,947  
Other Regulatory Liabilities           165,441               188,803  
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities           2,915               3,065  
Asset Retirement Obligations           165,492               161,545  
Other Liabilities           121,813               116,701  
Total Other Liabilities           2,126,087               1,790,388  
Commitments and Contingencies           —               —  
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $         8,280,260     $         7,896,262  


       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2023       2022  
       
Operating Activities:      
Net Income Available for Common Stock $         476,866     $         566,021  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:		      
Gain on Sale of Assets           —               (12,736 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           409,573               369,790  
Deferred Income Taxes           151,403               104,415  
Stock-Based Compensation           20,630               19,506  
Reduction of Other Post-Retirement Regulatory Liability           —               (18,533 )
Other           19,647               31,983  
Change in:      
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue           213,579               (168,769 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances           (8,406 )             3,109  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs           99,342               (66,214 )
Other Current Assets           (41,077 )             291  
Accounts Payable           (37,095 )             11,907  
Amounts Payable to Customers           58,600               398  
Customer Advances           (5,105 )             8,885  
Customer Security Deposits           4,481               4,991  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities           (67,664 )             34,260  
Other Assets           (26,564 )             (58,924 )
Other Liabilities           (31,135 )             (17,859 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $         1,237,075     $         812,521  
       
Investing Activities:      
Capital Expenditures $         (1,009,868 )   $         (811,826 )
Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties           —               254,439  
Acquisition of Upstream Assets           (124,758 )             —  
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust           10,000               30,000  
Other           12,279               8,683  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $         (1,112,347 )   $         (518,704 )
       
Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank $         250,000     $         —  
Repayment of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank           (250,000 )             —  
Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper           227,500               (98,500 )
Reduction of Long-Term Debt           (549,000 )             —  
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt           297,306               —  
Dividends Paid on Common Stock           (176,096 )             (168,147 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock           (6,709 )             (9,590 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $         (206,999 )   $         (276,237 )
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash           (82,271 )             17,580  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period           137,718               120,138  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30 $         55,447     $         137,718  


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30,   September 30,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Total Operating Revenues $         220,348     $         252,035     $         (31,687 )   $         958,455     $         1,010,464     $         (52,009 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
General and Administrative Expense           17,163               15,664               1,499               66,074               79,061               (12,987 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense           64,412               62,701               1,711               253,555               283,914               (30,359 )
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense           2,357               1,957               400               9,327               20,140               (10,813 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           3,775               5,475               (1,700 )             17,717               25,364               (7,647 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           66,394               52,958               13,436               241,142               208,148               32,994  
            154,101               138,755               15,346               587,815               616,627               (28,812 )
Gain on Sale of Assets           —               —               —               —               12,736               (12,736 )
Operating Income           66,247       113,280               (47,033 )             370,640       406,573               (35,933 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit           347               (186 )             533               1,389               (744 )             2,133  
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)           3,457               (3,080 )             6,537               2,359               (2,466 )             4,825  
Interest Expense           (15,268 )             (14,474 )             (794 )             (54,317 )             (53,401 )             (916 )
Income Before Income Taxes           54,783               95,540               (40,757 )             320,071               349,962               (29,891 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)           18,011               (20,537 )             38,548               87,796               43,898               43,898  
Net Income $         36,772     $         116,077     $         (79,305 )   $         232,275     $         306,064     $         (73,789 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $         0.40     $         1.26     $         (0.86 )   $         2.52     $         3.32     $         (0.80 )


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30,   September 30,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $         64,846     $         68,836     $         (3,990 )   $         259,646     $         265,415     $         (5,769 )
Intersegment Revenues           29,192               28,913               279               119,545               111,629               7,916  
Total Operating Revenues           94,038               97,749               (3,711 )             379,191               377,044               2,147  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas           326               592               (266 )             1,436               1,890               (454 )
Operation and Maintenance           29,154               28,868               286               106,654               100,117               6,537  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           8,322               8,470               (148 )             33,774               34,133               (359 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           17,953               17,283               670               70,827               67,701               3,126  
            55,755               55,213               542               212,691               203,841               8,850  
                   
Operating Income           38,283               42,536               (4,253 )             166,500               173,203               (6,703 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit           1,330               767               563               5,319               3,069               2,250  
Interest and Other Income           2,017               1,490               527               6,670               3,820               2,850  
Interest Expense           (10,796 )             (10,929 )             133               (43,499 )             (42,492 )             (1,007 )
Income Before Income Taxes           30,834               33,864               (3,030 )             134,990               137,600               (2,610 )
Income Tax Expense           7,480               8,544               (1,064 )             34,489               35,043               (554 )
Net Income $         23,354     $         25,320     $         (1,966 )   $         100,501     $         102,557     $         (2,056 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $         0.25     $         0.27     $         (0.02 )   $         1.09     $         1.11     $         (0.02 )
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
GATHERING SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $         4,889     $         2,023     $         2,866     $         13,891     $         12,086     $         1,805  
Intersegment Revenues           53,129               52,061               1,068               216,426               202,757               13,669  
Total Operating Revenues           58,018               54,084               3,934               230,317               214,843               15,474  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance           11,123               10,725               398               44,375               38,234               6,141  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           21               24               (3 )             60               37               23  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           9,111               8,656               455               35,725               33,998               1,727  
            20,255               19,405               850               80,160               72,269               7,891  
                   
Operating Income           37,763               34,679               3,084               150,157               142,574               7,583  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit           37               (56 )             93               150               (224 )             374  
Interest and Other Income           75               117               (42 )             534               198               336  
Interest Expense           (3,433 )             (4,105 )             672               (14,989 )             (16,488 )             1,499  
Income Before Income Taxes           34,442               30,635               3,807               135,852               126,060               9,792  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)           7,925               (589 )             8,514               36,128               24,949               11,179  
Net Income $         26,517     $         31,224     $         (4,707 )   $         99,724     $         101,111     $         (1,387 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $         0.29     $         0.34     $         (0.05 )   $         1.08     $         1.10     $         (0.02 )


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30,   September 30,
UTILITY SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $         78,865     $         112,252     $         (33,387 )   $         941,779     $         897,916     $         43,863  
Intersegment Revenues           81               60               21               581               305               276  
Total Operating Revenues           78,946               112,312               (33,366 )             942,360               898,221               44,139  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas           14,743               49,692               (34,949 )             548,195               497,959               50,236  
Operation and Maintenance           49,056               47,369               1,687               208,539               196,254               12,285  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           8,454               8,981               (527 )             40,624               41,137               (513 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           16,026               15,167               859               61,450               59,760               1,690  
            88,279               121,209               (32,930 )             858,808               795,110               63,698  
                   
Operating Income (Loss)           (9,333 )             (8,897 )             (436 )             83,552               103,111               (19,559 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit           9               (492 )             501               4               5,526               (5,522 )
Interest and Other Income           1,437               429               1,008               6,339               1,591               4,748  
Interest Expense           (8,041 )             (7,000 )             (1,041 )             (34,233 )             (24,115 )             (10,118 )
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes           (15,928 )             (15,960 )             32               55,662               86,113               (30,451 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)           (8,749 )             (5,108 )             (3,641 )             7,267               17,165               (9,898 )
Net Income (Loss) $         (7,179 )   $         (10,852 )   $         3,673     $         48,395     $         68,948     $         (20,553 )
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $         (0.08 )   $         (0.12 )   $         0.04     $         0.52     $         0.75     $         (0.23 )


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30,   September 30,
ALL OTHER   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —  
Intersegment Revenues           —               —               —               —               6               (6 )
Total Operating Revenues           —               —               —               —               6               (6 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas           —               —               —               —               6               (6 )
Operation and Maintenance           —               —               —               21               5               16  
            —               —               —               21               11               10  
                   
Operating Loss           —               —               —               (21 )             (5 )             (16 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)           (66 )             1               (67 )             (517 )             3               (520 )
Interest Expense           (68 )             (4 )             (64 )             (157 )             (4 )             (153 )
Loss before Income Taxes           (134 )             (3 )             (131 )             (695 )             (6 )             (689 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)           (33 )             (1 )             (32 )             (164 )             3               (167 )
Net Loss $         (101 )   $         (2 )   $         (99 )   $         (531 )   $         (9 )   $         (522 )
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —  
           
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
CORPORATE   2023       2022     Variance     2023       2022     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $         —     $         —     $         —     $         —     $         165     $         (165 )
Intersegment Revenues           932               1,183               (251 )             4,388               4,430               (42 )
Total Operating Revenues           932               1,183               (251 )             4,388               4,595               (207 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance           8,345               4,801               3,544               19,115               14,841               4,274  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes           129               139               (10 )             525               511               14  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization           115               45               70               429               183               246  
            8,589               4,985               3,604               20,069               15,535               4,534  
                   
Operating Loss           (7,657 )             (3,802 )             (3,855 )             (15,681 )             (10,940 )             (4,741 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs           (354 )             (1,017 )             663               (1,417 )             (4,069 )             2,652  
Interest and Other Income           36,337               33,712               2,625               147,935               126,648               21,287  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt  <