Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for Senate District 9

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District 9. This seat was previously held by Clay Scofield, who resigned on October 30, 2023, to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, January 9, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, February 6, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“Majority Leader Scofield has been a strong voice for the people of Senate District 9 for more than 13 years, and I have no doubt that he will continue to serve our state well in his next chapter,” said Governor Ivey. “Clay and I have worked together both while I served as lieutenant governor and now as governor. Certainly, I can attest for all he has done for the people in North Alabama and Alabamians all across our state. I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election and send another strong voice to Montgomery.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Senate District 9 represents portions of Blount, Madison and Marshall Counties.

