OA Week 2023 – Mediterranean Hub

Date: Thursday 2 November 2023

Time: 9:00 UTC View in various time zones

Register

This session will give a glimpse of current OA work by a selection of OA Med Hub members. Talks will target OA in this region over a large time scale, from reconstruction of past events to current evidence of impacts on key organisms. OA Med-Hub is a network that connects Mediterranean scientists who are working and are interested in ocean acidification in the Mediterranean Sea. The hub is part of the Global Ocean Acidification Observing Network (GOA-ON), which encourages grass roots formation of regional hubs to foster communities of practice for the efficient collection of comparable and geographically distributed data to assess ocean acidification and its effects, and to support adaptation tools such as model forecasts. This OA Med-Hub session is an opportunity to gather scientists from the area and initialise discussions that might open up collaborations and fruitful exchanges.

Session Organizer(s):

Abed El Rahman Hassoun and Iris Hendriks

Moderator(s):

Co-chair OA Med Hub; GEOMAR/CNRS, Kiel, Germany/Lebanon

Co-chair OA Med Hub; Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA, CSIC-UIB), Spain

Speakers:

Institut de Ciència i Tecnologia Ambientals (ICTA-UAB), Spain

Vulnerability and resilience of Mediterranean Ecosystems to ocean acidification

Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain

Anthropogenic acidification of surface waters drives decreased biogenic calcification in the Mediterranean Sea

CNRS, France

What is the future of shellfish farming in the Mediterranean Sea?

Istanbul University, Türkiye

Multistressor effect of ocean acidification, microplastic and lanthanum on sea urchin Arbacia lixula

GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related