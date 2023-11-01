Submit Release
OA Week 2023 – North East Atlantic Hub

Published 1 November 2023 Events Leave a Comment

Date: Thursday 2 November 2023

Time: 13:00 UTC  View in various time zones

Our session is aimed at using work from around the region, especially with the latest update from OSPAR, to discuss linkages between science and policy, discuss improvements for future regional assessments, discuss good dataset coverage, including getting an update on the development of regional CRMs. We aim to inspire the NEA hub community to coordinate monitoring and data efforts, but also to inspire other regional hubs to conduct monitoring in a policy context.

  • Moderator

    Helen Findlay

  • Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK

  • Speakers:

  • Jos Schilder

  • Rijkswaterstaat (NL)

  • Jessie Turner

  • OA Alliance

  • Exploring Marine Management and Policy Response to OA in Europe

  • Maribel I. García-Ibáñez

  • Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM), CSIC, Spain

  • Progress towards an integrated carbonate system reference material production system in Europe

GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.

