OA Week 2023 – North East Atlantic Hub
OA Week 2023 – North East Atlantic Hub
Published 1 November 2023
Date: Thursday 2 November 2023
Time: 13:00 UTC View in various time zones
Our session is aimed at using work from around the region, especially with the latest update from OSPAR, to discuss linkages between science and policy, discuss improvements for future regional assessments, discuss good dataset coverage, including getting an update on the development of regional CRMs. We aim to inspire the NEA hub community to coordinate monitoring and data efforts, but also to inspire other regional hubs to conduct monitoring in a policy context.
Moderator
Helen Findlay
Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK
Speakers:
Jos Schilder
Rijkswaterstaat (NL)
Jessie Turner
OA Alliance
Exploring Marine Management and Policy Response to OA in Europe
Maribel I. García-Ibáñez
Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM), CSIC, Spain
Progress towards an integrated carbonate system reference material production system in Europe
GOA-ON, 31 October 2023. More information.