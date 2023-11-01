Students Form Saskatchewan's First Post-Secondary Advisory Council
CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2023
The Ministry of Advanced Education is welcoming members of the first ever Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council. A group of 21 students from across the province will share their unique perspectives on a variety of topics related to post-secondary education through the student council.
"Students are at the core of our post-secondary sector and they will offer important insights for us to consider when developing future policies and programs," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "We are looking forward to hearing from - and learning from - this exceptional group of students."
The 2023-24 student council members are:
- Shae Lynn Beaulieu, University of Saskatchewan, Moose Jaw
- Bryce Buffalocalf-Gurney, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, Regina
- Abbi Cross, St. Thomas More College, Martensville
- Samantha Exner, Dumont Technical Institute, Regina
- Emma Fedusiak, University of Saskatchewan, Foam Lake
- Lauren Fraess, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon
- Elias Frank, North West College, North Battleford
- Bradley Fraser, University of Regina, Regina
- Robyn Marie Gerow, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw
- Una Goncin, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon
- Mindy Gregory, Luther College, Fort Qu'Appelle
- Eric Victor Jacob Horbal, University of Regina, Regina
- Steven Jose Kattacheril, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw
- SherJan Maybanting, University of Regina, Melville
- Karsen Rylee Mclachlan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Prince Albert
- Misty Autumn Miyosew Iskwew Gardypie, University of Saskatchewan, Duck Lake
- Meagan Nolan, First Nations University of Canada, Prince Albert
- Alana Olson, Lakeland College, Maidstone
- Dhruval Shah, Campion College, Regina
- Zohra Zahir, University of Regina, Regina
- Nicole Zalesak, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatoon
The students on the council will offer their personal perspectives; they do not represent the institutions they attend. Council members come from diverse rural and urban communities, institutions and areas of study. These students make up a student council that is gender inclusive and representative of Saskatchewan's diverse student body, including Indigenous students, persons with a disability and visible minorities.
"The Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council provides an important avenue for post-secondary students to voice their thoughts, concerns, and ideas on a governmental level," University of Saskatchewan new council member Lauren Fraess said. "It is an honour and a privilege to advocate for post-secondary students at such a level, and I hope that my contributions will help to continue advancing post-secondary education within the Province of Saskatchewan. "
Faculty and administrators at post-secondary institutions had the opportunity to nominate students for the council. Students were chosen by the ministry based on background, geographic location, area of study and leadership skills.
Members of this year's student council are scheduled to meet for the first time this fall and will serve a one-year term. For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit saskatchewan.ca.
