Students Form Saskatchewan's First Post-Secondary Advisory Council

CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2023

The Ministry of Advanced Education is welcoming members of the first ever Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council. A group of 21 students from across the province will share their unique perspectives on a variety of topics related to post-secondary education through the student council.

"Students are at the core of our post-secondary sector and they will offer important insights for us to consider when developing future policies and programs," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "We are looking forward to hearing from - and learning from - this exceptional group of students."

The 2023-24 student council members are:

Shae Lynn Beaulieu, University of Saskatchewan, Moose Jaw

Bryce Buffalocalf-Gurney, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, Regina

Abbi Cross, St. Thomas More College, Martensville

Samantha Exner, Dumont Technical Institute, Regina

Emma Fedusiak, University of Saskatchewan, Foam Lake

Lauren Fraess, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Elias Frank, North West College, North Battleford

Bradley Fraser, University of Regina, Regina

Robyn Marie Gerow, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw

Una Goncin, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon

Mindy Gregory, Luther College, Fort Qu'Appelle

Eric Victor Jacob Horbal, University of Regina, Regina

Steven Jose Kattacheril, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Moose Jaw

SherJan Maybanting, University of Regina, Melville

Karsen Rylee Mclachlan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Prince Albert

Misty Autumn Miyosew Iskwew Gardypie, University of Saskatchewan, Duck Lake

Meagan Nolan, First Nations University of Canada, Prince Albert

Alana Olson, Lakeland College, Maidstone

Dhruval Shah, Campion College, Regina

Zohra Zahir, University of Regina, Regina

Nicole Zalesak, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatoon

The students on the council will offer their personal perspectives; they do not represent the institutions they attend. Council members come from diverse rural and urban communities, institutions and areas of study. These students make up a student council that is gender inclusive and representative of Saskatchewan's diverse student body, including Indigenous students, persons with a disability and visible minorities.

"The Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council provides an important avenue for post-secondary students to voice their thoughts, concerns, and ideas on a governmental level," University of Saskatchewan new council member Lauren Fraess said. "It is an honour and a privilege to advocate for post-secondary students at such a level, and I hope that my contributions will help to continue advancing post-secondary education within the Province of Saskatchewan. "

Faculty and administrators at post-secondary institutions had the opportunity to nominate students for the council. Students were chosen by the ministry based on background, geographic location, area of study and leadership skills.

Members of this year's student council are scheduled to meet for the first time this fall and will serve a one-year term. For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit saskatchewan.ca.

