INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC") (NYSE: AMC) breached their fiduciary duties to AMC and its shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AMC’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage AMC in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to AMC, and whether AMC and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 12, 2023, Semafor reported that AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron had been the target of a criminal “catfishing” blackmail and extortion scheme. Aron later confirmed the report.

If you are an AMC shareholder, you may have legal claims against AMC's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

