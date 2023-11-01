Submit Release
SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $75.6 million, operating income was $9.8 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $36.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $59.8 million, operating loss of $10.9 million, and DVP of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $66.9 million, operating income of $2.9 million, and DVP of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • 26.4% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2022 and a 13.0% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Average day rates of $18,046, a 35.3% improvement from the third quarter of 2022, and a 18.3% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.
  • DVP margin increased 132.9% from the third quarter of 2022 and increased 20.2% from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Comprehensive refinancing of our debt capital structure by refinancing $104.8 million of indebtedness maturing in the 2023-2026 period with a new $122.0 million senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028. The remaining proceeds were used to, among other things, acquire 100% ownership of a 2014-built FSV previously under lease.

For the third quarter of 2023, net loss was $0.9 million ($0.03 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s third quarter results reflect continued progress in the cyclical recovery with a meaningful improvement in average day rates. The third quarter also illustrates the strong recovery in cash flows from operations with another consecutive quarter of meaningful increase in DVP, reaching levels not seen since 2014.

All our business segments contributed positively to the quarterly improvement in revenues and DVP. Our U.S. business segment showed very strong growth, driven by higher levels of activity and improved average day rates, especially in windfarm support. We have a differentiated and high-quality fleet in the U.S that serves both the offshore oil and gas and wind markets, which we believe will yield improved returns for this business segment if customer demand in both markets continues to improve over the next year. Our international segments also generated improved DVP compared to the third quarter of 2022, despite lower utilization driven mostly by downtime for repairs and scheduled drydockings. Tendering activity in all our international segments remains strong, and recent fixtures reflect improved terms and pricing. The third quarter is our seasonally busy time of year and we do expect some slow down both domestically and internationally as we enter the winter months for scheduled maintenance and vessel repositioning.

On September 11, 2023, the Company announced a new $122.0 million credit facility with EnTrust Global that matures in 2028 and, among other things, refinanced five separate debt facilities maturing in the 2023-2026 period. This transaction strengthened our capital structure and provides us with the financial flexibility to take advantage of the favorable market conditions we have been experiencing over the past several quarters. Absent a $2.0 million one-time charge in connection with our recently completed refinancing efforts, we would have reported positive net income for the third quarter.”

Today the Company also announced that it has entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”), as sales agent, under which the Company may from time to time offer and sell shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”), and the Company will file a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect thereto. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include additions to working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, or the financing of possible acquisitions and investments. The timing and amount of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through B. Riley. B. Riley may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the Shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The public offering of Shares in the at-the-market program is being made pursuant to Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-268175), including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.
___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Operating Revenues   $ 75,574     $ 59,791     $ 202,438     $ 159,399  
Costs and Expenses:                        
Operating     38,816       44,006       112,391       127,647  
Administrative and general     12,300       9,978       37,636       30,112  
Lease expense     651       1,168       2,069       3,236  
Depreciation and amortization     13,462       13,754       40,799       42,333  
      65,229       68,906       192,895       203,328  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (512 )     (1,783 )     3,352       381  
Operating Income (Loss)     9,833       (10,898 )     12,895       (43,548 )
Other Income (Expense):                        
Interest income     340       (123 )     1,222       96  
Interest expense     (9,536 )     (7,634 )     (27,060 )     (21,250 )
Loss on debt extinguishment     (2,004 )           (2,004 )      
Derivative gains, net           1              
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     571       2,314       (857 )     4,305  
Other, net           659             618  
      (10,629 )     (4,783 )     (28,699 )     (16,231 )
Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (796 )     (15,681 )     (15,804 )     (59,779 )
Income Tax Expense     2,360       8,418       2,421       4,363  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (3,156 )     (24,099 )     (18,225 )     (64,142 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     2,273       (254 )     3,182       5,835  
Net Loss     (883 )     (24,353 )     (15,043 )     (58,307 )
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries           (2 )           1  
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (883 )   $ (24,351 )   $ (15,043 )   $ (58,308 )
                         
Net Loss Per Share:                        
Basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (2.19 )
Diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (2.19 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                        
Basic     27,181,754       26,727,864       27,048,656       26,591,911  
Diluted     27,181,754       26,727,864       27,048,656       26,591,911  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average Rates Per Day   $ 18,046     $ 15,250     $ 14,314     $ 13,794     $ 13,340  
Fleet Utilization     73 %     78 %     76 %     76 %     79 %
Fleet Available Days     5,182       5,096       5,071       5,244       5,336  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 68,668     $ 60,804     $ 55,415     $ 54,789     $ 56,500  
Bareboat charter     368       364       360       376       332  
Other marine services     6,538       5,723       4,198       2,761       2,959  
      75,574       66,891       59,973       57,926       59,791  
Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     19,943       19,944       19,803       20,849       20,152  
Repairs and maintenance     7,418       5,793       6,011       8,948       7,377  
Drydocking     1,768       2,256       13       1,667       5,046  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,833       2,390       2,789       3,381       2,850  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     5,047       3,638       4,819       5,794       5,416  
Other     2,807       2,281       3,838       3,699       3,165  
      38,816       36,302       37,273       44,338       44,006  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     36,758       30,589       22,700       13,588       15,785  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense     651       698       720       633       1,168  
Administrative and general     12,300       13,704       11,632       10,799       9,978  
Depreciation and amortization     13,462       13,575       13,762       13,624       13,754  
      26,413       27,977       26,114       25,056       24,900  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (512 )     265       3,599       1,017       (1,783 )
Operating Income (Loss)     9,833       2,877       185       (10,451 )     (10,898 )
Other Income (Expense):                              
Interest income     340       422       460       688       (123 )
Interest expense     (9,536 )     (8,736 )     (8,788 )     (8,456 )     (7,634 )
Derivative gains, net                             1  
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment     (2,004 )                 10,429        
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     571       (603 )     (825 )     (2,646 )     2,314  
Other, net                       137       659  
      (10,629 )     (8,917 )     (9,153 )     152       (4,783 )
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (796 )     (6,040 )     (8,968 )     (10,299 )     (15,681 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     2,360       (1,096 )     1,157       4,219       8,418  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (3,156 )     (4,944 )     (10,125 )     (14,518 )     (24,099 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     2,273       373       536       1,176       (254 )
Net Loss     (883 )     (4,571 )     (9,589 )     (13,342 )     (24,353 )
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries                             (2 )
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )   $ (9,589 )   $ (13,342 )   $ (24,351 )
                               
Net Loss Per Share:                              
Basic   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (0.91 )
Diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (0.91 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                              
Basic     27,182       27,138       26,822       26,728       26,728  
Diluted     27,182       27,138       26,822       26,728       26,728  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     28,481       28,481       28,428       28,142       28,142  


        

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 23,663     $ 16,115     $ 18,359     $ 22,563     $ 21,551  
Fleet utilization     57 %     35 %     35 %     57 %     58 %
Fleet available days     1,196       1,080       1,015       1,288       1,363  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     151       229       112       108       199  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     206       173       211       242       259  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 16,236     $ 6,121     $ 6,564     $ 16,574     $ 17,075  
Other marine services     5,444       2,993       3,842       2,916       2,161  
      21,680       9,114       10,406       19,490       19,236  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     6,712       5,957       6,535       7,262       7,243  
Repairs and maintenance     1,560       1,573       1,194       2,666       2,002  
Drydocking     462       1,506       43       472       1,549  
Insurance and loss reserves     332       1,082       1,041       2,022       1,382  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     958       924       783       746       1,143  
Other     341       335       223       416       314  
      10,365       11,377       9,819       13,584       13,633  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 11,315     $ (2,263 )   $ 587     $ 5,906     $ 5,603  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 116     $ 143     $ 136     $ 138     $ 278  
Depreciation and amortization     3,810       3,861       3,535       3,912       4,332  
                               
Africa and Europe                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 15,388     $ 14,982     $ 12,835     $ 11,241     $ 11,813  
Fleet utilization     84 %     94 %     87 %     82 %     91 %
Fleet available days     1,748       1,729       1,710       1,656       1,629  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     111       58       118       125       37  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     54                          
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 22,528     $ 24,414     $ 18,996     $ 15,299     $ 17,551  
Other marine services     815       (1,037 )     (834 )     (679 )     60  
      23,343       23,377       18,162       14,620       17,611  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,089       4,833       4,505       4,680       4,694  
Repairs and maintenance     2,214       2,050       2,553       2,902       2,110  
Drydocking     320       144       1,184       678       383  
Insurance and loss reserves     573       420       318       366       359  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,573       1,419       2,215       2,775       2,284  
Other     1,320       1,346       1,690       1,896       1,580  
      12,089       10,212       12,465       13,297       11,410  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 11,254     $ 13,165     $ 5,697     $ 1,323     $ 6,201  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 372     $ 408     $ 429     $ 378     $ 455  
Depreciation and amortization     3,821       3,853       3,925       3,683       3,461  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
Middle East and Asia                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 16,313     $ 13,245     $ 13,562     $ 11,090     $ 9,507  
Fleet utilization     67 %     86 %     82 %     75 %     79 %
Fleet available days     1,472       1,456       1,440       1,533       1,564  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     297       58       76       132       252  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 16,087     $ 16,563     $ 16,028     $ 12,802     $ 11,712  
Other marine services     103       3,357       (142 )     (66 )     319  
      16,190       19,920       15,886       12,736       12,031  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,157       5,266       4,841       5,270       5,384  
Repairs and maintenance     2,623       1,219       677       1,958       1,776  
Drydocking     1,056       (684 )     (1,095 )     244       3,113  
Insurance and loss reserves     711       720       1,185       821       762  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     743       425       1,142       1,335       1,426  
Other     779       234       1,327       915       878  
      11,069       7,180       8,077       10,543       13,339  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 5,121     $ 12,740     $ 7,809     $ 2,193     $ (1,308 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 59     $ 67     $ 76     $ 52     $ 35  
Depreciation and amortization     3,721       3,708       3,688       3,783       3,974  
                               
Latin America                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 20,656     $ 18,846     $ 16,229     $ 14,009     $ 14,010  
Fleet utilization     87 %     88 %     94 %     94 %     93 %
Fleet available days     766       831       906       767       780  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     67       79       22       14       12  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 13,817     $ 13,706     $ 13,827     $ 10,114     $ 10,162  
Bareboat charter     368       364       360       376       332  
Other marine services     176       410       1,332       590       419  
      14,361       14,480       15,519       11,080       10,913  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     2,985       3,888       3,922       3,637       2,831  
Repairs and maintenance     1,021       951       1,587       1,422       1,489  
Drydocking     (70 )     1,290       (119 )     273       1  
Insurance and loss reserves     217       168       245       172       347  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     773       870       679       938       563  
Other     367       366       598       472       393  
      5,293       7,533       6,912       6,914       5,624  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 9,068     $ 6,947     $ 8,607     $ 4,166     $ 5,289  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 104     $ 80     $ 79     $ 65     $ 400  
Depreciation and amortization     2,110       2,153       2,614       2,246       1,987  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
AHTS                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,947     $ 8,916     $ 9,244     $ 9,254     $ 8,848  
Fleet utilization     50 %     85 %     81 %     80 %     67 %
Fleet available days     368       364       391       460       552  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     111       13       45             92  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     54             31       92       92  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 1,831     $ 2,762     $ 2,915     $ 3,406     $ 3,256  
Other marine services     818       (134 )     (152 )     (168 )     (183 )
      2,649       2,628       2,763       3,238       3,073  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 1,019     $ 1,069     $ 995     $ 1,220     $ 1,022  
Repairs and maintenance     484       186       216       331       304  
Drydocking     747       131       420       6       28  
Insurance and loss reserves     88       78       68       94       150  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     428       192       476       259       399  
Other     266       195       295       283       228  
      3,032       1,851       2,470       2,193       2,131  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 331     $ 332     $ 331     $ 300     $ 450  
Depreciation and amortization     249       298       298       300       494  
                               
FSV                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,441     $ 11,314     $ 10,609     $ 9,905     $ 9,907  
Fleet utilization     79 %     92 %     91 %     86 %     90 %
Fleet available days     2,116       2,093       2,070       2,116       2,116  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     227       86       66       146       103  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     69       82       90       58       75  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 19,135     $ 21,747     $ 19,988     $ 18,062     $ 18,837  
Other marine services     157       (518 )     (377 )     (224 )     (15 )
      19,292       21,229       19,611       17,838       18,822  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 5,144     $ 5,083     $ 4,861     $ 5,140     $ 5,289  
Repairs and maintenance     2,787       1,134       1,867       2,957       2,738  
Drydocking     870       1,342       128       1,434       656  
Insurance and loss reserves     185       337       334       453       410  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,501       1,108       1,382       1,797       1,572  
Other     1,057       947       1,236       1,638       1,284  
      11,544       9,951       9,808       13,419       11,949  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Depreciation and amortization     5,002       4,952       4,946       4,972       4,972  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
PSV                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 19,528     $ 17,545     $ 14,827     $ 13,519     $ 13,772  
Fleet utilization     78 %     80 %     70 %     69 %     78 %
Fleet available days     1,870       1,820       1,800       1,840       1,840  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     110       92       124       142       152  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 28,580     $ 25,458     $ 18,800     $ 17,194     $ 19,687  
Bareboat charter     368       364       360       376       332  
Other marine services     149       19       840       222       720  
      29,097       25,841       20,000       17,792       20,739  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 8,793     $ 8,738     $ 8,849     $ 8,961     $ 8,427  
Repairs and maintenance     2,504       2,998       3,475       2,998       2,839  
Drydocking     232       12       609       770       1,025  
Insurance and loss reserves     682       421       419       552       734  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,352       2,124       2,331       2,842       2,038  
Other     1,214       840       2,314       1,420       1,275  
      15,777       15,133       17,997       17,543       16,338  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $     $     $     $     $ 332  
Depreciation and amortization     4,073       4,072       4,262       4,099       3,810  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
Liftboats                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 39,419     $ 35,623     $ 33,936     $ 31,717     $ 27,447  
Fleet utilization     59 %     37 %     50 %     61 %     65 %
Fleet available days     828       819       810       828       828  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     111       233       94       90       154  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     137       91       90       92       92  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 19,122     $ 10,837     $ 13,712     $ 16,127     $ 14,720  
Other marine services     4,538       5,355       2,776       1,842       1,421  
      23,660       16,192       16,488       17,969       16,141  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 4,983     $ 5,065     $ 5,068     $ 5,520     $ 5,419  
Repairs and maintenance     1,643       1,472       499       2,674       1,560  
Drydocking     (81 )     849       (1,141 )     (543 )     3,337  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,148       1,418       1,907       2,271       1,552  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     766       219       619       896       1,408  
Other     273       301       (28 )     359       387  
      8,732       9,324       6,924       11,177       13,663  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Depreciation and amortization     4,099       4,215       4,214       4,210       4,429  
                               
Other Activity                              
Operating Revenues:                              
Other marine services   $ 876     $ 1,001     $ 1,111     $ 1,089     $ 1,016  
      876       1,001       1,111       1,089       1,016  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 4     $ (11 )   $ 30     $ 8     $ (5 )
Repairs and maintenance           3       (46 )     (12 )     (64 )
Drydocking           (78 )     (3 )            
Insurance and loss reserves     (270 )     136       61       11       4  
Fuel, lubes and supplies           (5 )     11             (1 )
Other     (3 )     (2 )     21       (1 )     (9 )
      (269 )     43       74       6       (75 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 320     $ 366     $ 389     $ 333     $ 386  
Depreciation and amortization     39       38       42       43       49  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022    
ASSETS                                
Current Assets:                                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 55,840     $ 40,750     $ 40,570     $ 39,963     $ 47,514    
Restricted cash     2,796       2,796       3,082       3,082       3,296    
Receivables:                                
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts     63,246       60,022       60,114       54,388       58,572    
Other     8,924       12,295       11,913       7,638       6,647    
Note receivable           5,000       10,000       15,000       20,000    
Tax receivable     445       445       445       578       79    
Inventories     1,738       1,653       2,207       2,123       2,059    
Prepaid expenses and other     2,957       3,112       3,233       3,054       4,700    
Assets held for sale     6,093                   6,750       6,000    
Total current assets     142,039       126,073       131,564       132,576       148,867    
Property and Equipment:                                
Historical cost     936,520       966,338       969,328       967,683       992,423    
Accumulated depreciation     (318,549 )     (334,678 )     (324,197 )     (310,778 )     (321,898 )  
      617,971       631,660       645,131       656,905       670,525    
Construction in progress     9,413       8,876       8,540       8,111       8,422    
Net property and equipment     627,384       640,536       653,671       665,016       678,947    
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     4,907       5,703       5,984       6,206       4,419    
Right-of-use asset - finance leases     45       6,495       6,654       6,813       6,972    
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     3,857       3,253       3,594       3,024       1,901    
Other assets     2,095       2,139       2,079       1,995       1,887    
Total assets   $ 780,327     $ 784,199     $ 803,546     $ 815,630     $ 842,993    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                
Current Liabilities:                                
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 1,856     $ 1,792     $ 1,764     $ 2,358     $ 1,792    
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     35       611       563       468       374    
Current portion of long-term debt     28,005       63,959       60,523       61,512       57,567    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     32,466       39,012       44,255       37,954       36,248    
Due to SEACOR Holdings     264       264       264       264       264    
Other current liabilities     21,340       21,027       20,185       18,869       22,032    
Total current liabilities     83,966       126,665       127,554       121,425       118,277    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     3,571       4,030       4,474       4,739       3,759    
Long-term finance lease liabilities     15       6,462       6,644       6,781       6,916    
Long-term debt     291,843       243,960       254,450       260,119       282,556    
Deferred income taxes     33,078       34,038       39,120       40,779       39,823    
Deferred gains and other liabilities     2,217       2,189       2,264       2,641       2,692    
Total liabilities     414,690       417,344       434,506       436,484       454,023    
Equity:                                
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                
Common stock     280       280       279       272       272    
Additional paid-in capital     471,158       469,618       467,896       466,669       465,449    
Accumulated deficit     (108,154 )     (107,271 )     (102,700 )     (93,111 )     (79,769 )  
Shares held in treasury     (4,221 )     (4,221 )     (4,119 )     (1,852 )     (1,852 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     6,253       8,128       7,363       6,847       4,549    
      365,316       366,534       368,719       378,825       388,649    
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     321       321       321       321       321    
Total equity     365,637       366,855       369,040       379,146       388,970    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 780,327     $ 784,199     $ 803,546     $ 815,630     $ 842,993    



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2023     Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sep. 30, 2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                              
Net Loss   $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )   $ (9,589 )   $ (13,342 )   $ (24,353 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization     13,462       13,575       13,762       13,624       13,754  
Deferred financing costs amortization     459       423       418       (997 )     350  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,540       1,723       1,227       1,220       1,227  
Debt discount amortization     1,714       1,627       1,558       1,449       1,817  
Allowance for credit losses     594       2,763       (104 )     11       (53 )
Loss (gain) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     512       (265 )     (3,599 )     (1,017 )     1,783  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment     177                   (12,700 )      
Derivative gains                             (1 )
Interest on finance lease     59       70       72       73       73  
Settlements on derivative transactions, net     197       226       154       33       (131 )
Currency (gains) losses     (571 )     603       825       2,646       (2,314 )
Deferred income taxes     (960 )     (5,082 )     (1,659 )     957       6,079  
Equity (earnings) losses     (2,273 )     (373 )     (536 )     (1,176 )     254  
Dividends received from equity investees     1,031       1,044             74       1,096  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                              
Accounts receivables     (747 )     (3,139 )     (9,857 )     2,304       (2,384 )
Other assets     493       1,017       45       3,296       966  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (7,705 )     (5,758 )     6,731       769       (4,900 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     7,099       3,883       (552 )     (2,776 )     (6,737 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                              
Purchases of property and equipment     (6,455 )     (35 )     (470 )     (185 )     (240 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment           427       7,611       53        
Net investing activities in property and equipment     (6,455 )     392       7,141       (132 )     (240 )
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees                             177  
Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees                             66,000  
Notes due from others                             (28,831 )
Principal payments on notes due from others     5,000       5,000       5,000       5,000       8,831  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (1,455 )     5,392       12,141       4,868       45,937  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                              
Payments on long-term debt     (4,901 )     (9,483 )     (8,608 )     (7,470 )     (14,182 )
Payments on debt extinguishment     (104,832 )     (26,772 )           (2,271 )      
Payments on debt extinguishment cost     (1,827 )                        
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs     121,207       27,181                    
Payments on finance leases     (204 )     (204 )     (114 )     (114 )     (114 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options                 6              
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards           (102 )     (2,266 )            
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     9,443       (9,380 )     (10,982 )     (9,855 )     (14,296 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     3       (1 )           (2 )     2  
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     15,090       (106 )     607       (7,765 )     24,906  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     43,546       43,652       43,045       50,810       25,904  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 58,636     $ 43,546     $ 43,652     $ 43,045     $ 50,810  



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
September 30, 2023                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     23             2       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     9                   9  
      56       1       2       59  
December 31, 2022                        
AHTS     3       2             5  
FSV     22       1       2       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     9                   9  
      55       3       2       60  


Primary Logo

