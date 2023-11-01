Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in November:



Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at The Waldorf Hilton in London, UK, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET).

at The Waldorf Hilton in London, UK, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET). Dr. Bohen will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chats and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Palazestrant has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.