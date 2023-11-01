Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $23.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $9.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 24.0% to $314.0 million compared to $253.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

Net income of $18.4 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $23.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022

Total loss ratio of 18.8% compared to 39.6% in the third quarter of 2022

Combined ratio of 75.8% compared to 94.8% in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9%, compared to 90.3%, in the third quarter of 2022

Annualized return on equity of 17.7%, compared to 4.6% in the third quarter of 2022

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.3%, compared to 9.9% in the third quarter of 2022

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.



Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong third quarter. The results included record quarterly gross written premium, adjusted net income growth of 153%, and an adjusted return on equity of 22.3%. Our concerted effort over the last several years to reduce the volatility in our book of business and earnings base was also on full display in the third quarter as we incurred negligible loss from catastrophes despite elevated activity across the industry. The execution of our Palomar 2X strategic plan during the quarter instills a high level of confidence that Palomar will produce consistent profitable growth in the quarters and years ahead."

Mr. Armstrong continued, “In addition to the strong underwriting results, we also continued to invest in growth across the organization. Beyond growing gross written premium 24% year-over-year, during the quarter we hired an experienced leader to build an Environmental practice, wrote our first Crop premium, and established new fronting partnerships. Overall, we continue to dedicate our capital and resources towards targeted segments of our book of business that maximize our risk-adjusted returns.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 24.0% to $314.0 million compared to $253.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 10.1% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Excluding de-emphasized lines of business, gross written premiums increased 30.6% in the third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $16.1 million, comprised of $16.7 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 18.8%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.6% and an attritional loss ratio of 19.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 39.6% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 16.0% and attritional loss ratio of 23.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $20.7 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.8% compared to underwriting income of $4.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 94.8% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $25.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $7.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 61.0% to $6.0 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.61 years at September 30, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $688.0 million at September 30, 2023. During the third quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.4 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $2.4 million in last year’s third quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 24.9% compared to 17.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $421.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $367.8 million at September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 17.7% compared to 4.6% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.3% compared to 9.9% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 117,739 shares for $6.6 million pursuant to the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $90 million to $93 million. This includes $3.4 million of catastrophe losses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 313,998 $ 253,128 $ 60,870 24.0 % Ceded written premiums (203,336 ) (161,930 ) (41,406 ) 25.6 % Net written premiums 110,662 91,198 19,464 21.3 % Net earned premiums 85,817 77,942 7,875 10.1 % Commission and other income 465 1,362 (897 ) (65.9 )% Total underwriting revenue(1) 86,282 79,304 6,978 8.8 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 16,139 30,900 (14,761 ) (47.8 )% Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 27,004 27,210 (206 ) (0.8 )% Other underwriting expenses 22,390 17,114 5,276 30.8 % Underwriting income(1) 20,749 4,080 16,669 NM Interest expense (867 ) (270 ) (597 ) 221.1 % Net investment income 6,029 3,744 2,285 61.0 % Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (1,376 ) (2,356 ) 980 (41.6 )% Income before income taxes 24,535 5,198 19,337 NM Income tax expense 6,103 912 5,191 NM Net income $ 18,432 $ 4,286 $ 14,146 NM Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses on investments(2) 1,376 2,356 (980 ) (41.6 )% Expenses associated with transactions 229 45 184 NM Stock-based compensation expense 3,589 3,092 497 16.1 % Amortization of intangibles 390 313 77 24.6 % Tax impact (725 ) (871 ) 146 (16.8 )% Adjusted net income(1)(2) $ 23,291 $ 9,221 $ 14,070 152.6 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 17.7 % 4.6 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 22.3 % 9.9 % Loss ratio 18.8 % 39.6 % Expense ratio 57.0 % 55.1 % Combined ratio 75.8 % 94.8 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 70.9 % 90.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.17 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.92 $ 0.36 Catastrophe losses $ (533 ) $ 12,500 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) (0.6 )% 16.0 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 71.5 % 74.3 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 24,957 $ 7,530 $ 17,427 231.4 %

NM- Not Meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- We now include the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 838,406 $ 642,751 $ 195,655 30.4 % Ceded written premiums (542,789 ) (374,109 ) (168,680 ) 45.1 % Net written premiums 295,617 268,642 26,975 10.0 % Net earned premiums 252,164 234,239 17,925 7.7 % Commission and other income 1,781 3,129 (1,348 ) (43.1 )% Total underwriting revenue(1) 253,945 237,368 16,577 7.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 54,696 60,251 (5,555 ) (9.2 )% Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 78,740 83,928 (5,188 ) (6.2 )% Other underwriting expenses 63,962 51,233 12,729 24.8 % Underwriting income(1) 56,547 41,956 14,591 34.8 % Interest expense (2,952 ) (475 ) (2,477 ) NM Net investment income 16,690 9,462 7,228 76.4 % Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (103 ) (8,369 ) 8,266 (98.8 )% Income before income taxes 70,182 42,574 27,608 64.8 % Income tax expense 16,877 9,163 7,714 84.2 % Net income $ 53,305 $ 33,411 $ 19,894 59.5 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses on investments(2) 103 8,369 (8,266 ) (98.8 )% Expenses associated with transactions 229 130 99 76.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 10,737 8,556 2,181 25.5 % Amortization of intangibles 1,092 942 150 15.9 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,640 1,992 (352 ) (17.7 )% Tax impact (1,582 ) (3,153 ) 1,571 (49.8 )% Adjusted net income(1)(2) $ 65,524 $ 50,247 $ 15,277 30.4 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 17.6 % 11.7 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 21.7 % 17.6 % Loss ratio 21.7 % 25.7 % Expense ratio 55.9 % 56.4 % Combined ratio 77.6 % 82.1 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 72.1 % 77.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.10 $ 1.29 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 2.59 $ 1.95 Catastrophe losses $ 3,432 $ 13,529 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 1.4 % 5.8 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 70.8 % 71.4 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 70,245 $ 53,576 $ 16,670 31.1 %





Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $647,579 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022) $ 591,907 $ 515,064 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,002 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022) 39,835 38,576 Equity method investment 2,923 — Total investments 634,665 553,640 Cash and cash equivalents 53,026 68,108 Restricted cash 262 56 Accrued investment income 4,864 3,777 Premiums receivable 242,082 162,858 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 58,967 56,740 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 48,004 39,718 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 232,170 153,895 Ceded unearned premiums 259,760 204,084 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65,753 44,088 Deferred tax assets, net 13,643 10,622 Property and equipment, net 433 603 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 12,705 8,261 Total assets $ 1,626,334 $ 1,306,450 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 32,532 $ 25,760 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 324,348 231,415 Unearned premiums 570,453 471,314 Ceded premium payable 211,025 146,127 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 14,042 10,680 Borrowings from credit agreements 52,600 36,400 Total liabilities 1,205,000 921,696 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,730,885 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 345,673 333,558 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,221 ) (36,515 ) Retained earnings 118,879 87,708 Total stockholders' equity 421,334 384,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,334 $ 1,306,450





Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements ofIncome and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 313,998 $ 253,128 $ 838,406 $ 642,751 Ceded written premiums (203,336 ) (161,930 ) (542,789 ) (374,109 ) Net written premiums 110,662 91,198 295,617 268,642 Change in unearned premiums (24,845 ) (13,256 ) (43,453 ) (34,403 ) Net earned premiums 85,817 77,942 252,164 234,239 Net investment income 6,029 3,744 16,690 9,462 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (1,376 ) (2,356 ) (103 ) (8,369 ) Commission and other income 465 1,362 1,781 3,129 Total revenues 90,935 80,692 270,532 238,461 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 16,139 30,900 54,696 60,251 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 27,004 27,210 78,740 83,928 Other underwriting expenses 22,390 17,114 63,962 51,233 Interest expense 867 270 2,952 475 Total expenses 66,400 75,494 200,350 195,887 Income before income taxes 24,535 5,198 70,182 42,574 Income tax expense 6,103 912 16,877 9,163 Net income 18,432 4,286 53,305 33,411 Other comprehensive income (loss), net: Net unrealized losses on securities available for sale (8,494 ) (15,412 ) (6,706 ) (47,941 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,938 $ (11,126 ) $ 46,599 $ (14,530 ) Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 2.15 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.17 $ 2.10 $ 1.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,740,455 25,209,368 24,847,164 25,258,333 Diluted 25,244,828 25,787,625 25,340,602 25,808,387





Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting Premiums $ 106,581 33.9 % $ 82,232 32.5 % $ 24,349 29.6 % Residential Earthquake 69,220 22.0 % 59,569 23.5 % 9,651 16.2 % Commercial Earthquake 44,166 14.1 % 32,647 12.9 % 11,519 35.3 % Inland Marine 37,252 11.9 % 30,842 12.2 % 6,410 20.8 % Casualty 20,165 6.4 % 12,888 5.1 % 7,277 56.5 % Hawaii Hurricane 11,051 3.5 % 9,425 3.7 % 1,626 17.3 % Commercial All Risk 6,624 2.1 % 9,224 3.6 % (2,600 ) (28.2 )% Residential Flood 5,259 1.7 % 3,871 1.5 % 1,388 35.9 % Other 13,680 4.4 % 12,430 5.0 % 1,250 10.1 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 60,870 24.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting Premiums $ 278,548 33.2 % $ 154,232 24.0 % $ 124,316 80.6 % Residential Earthquake 190,048 22.7 % 159,995 24.9 % 30,053 18.8 % Commercial Earthquake 124,763 14.9 % 90,894 14.1 % 33,869 37.3 % Inland Marine 103,841 12.4 % 72,214 11.2 % 31,627 43.8 % Casualty 50,144 6.0 % 25,697 4.0 % 24,447 95.1 % Hawaii Hurricane 28,718 3.4 % 24,579 3.8 % 4,139 16.8 % Commercial All Risk 26,769 3.2 % 41,647 6.5 % (14,878 ) (35.7 )% Residential Flood 14,964 1.8 % 10,448 1.6 % 4,516 43.2 % Specialty Homeowners (99 ) (0.0 )% 30,082 4.7 % (30,181 ) (100.3 )% Other 20,710 2.4 % 32,963 5.2 % (12,253 ) (37.2 )% Total Gross Written Premiums $ 838,406 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 % $ 195,655 30.4 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 163,806 52.2 % $ 131,016 51.8 % $ 450,752 53.8 % $ 292,865 45.6 % Texas 24,336 7.7 % 26,234 10.4 % 72,777 8.7 % 71,499 11.1 % Washington 17,792 5.7 % 13,573 5.4 % 43,409 5.2 % 29,391 4.6 % Hawaii 13,490 4.3 % 10,998 4.3 % 35,824 4.3 % 29,729 4.6 % Florida 11,549 3.7 % 7,445 2.9 % 36,309 4.3 % 27,216 4.2 % Oregon 8,536 2.7 % 7,738 3.1 % 21,223 2.5 % 16,483 2.6 % Illinois 6,502 2.1 % 4,204 1.7 % 15,675 1.9 % 13,153 2.0 % Tennessee 5,562 1.8 % 1,810 0.7 % 9,233 1.1 % 4,247 0.7 % Other 62,425 19.8 % 50,110 19.8 % 153,204 18.2 % 158,168 24.6 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 838,406 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 186,693 59.5 % $ 136,814 54.0 % $ 497,216 59.3 % $ 357,156 55.6 % PESIC 127,305 40.5 % 116,314 46.0 % 341,190 40.7 % 285,595 44.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 313,998 100.0 % $ 253,128 100.0 % $ 838,406 100.0 % $ 642,751 100.0 %





Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 271,786 $ 186,938 $ 84,848 45.4 % $ 739,219 $ 484,005 $ 255,214 52.7 % Ceded earned premiums (185,969 ) (108,996 ) (76,973 ) 70.6 % (487,055 ) (249,766 ) (237,289 ) 95.0 % Net earned premiums $ 85,817 $ 77,942 $ 7,875 10.1 % $ 252,164 $ 234,239 $ 17,925 7.7 % Net earned premium ratio 31.6 % 41.7 % 34.1 % 48.4 %





Loss detail

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ (533 ) $ 12,500 $ (13,033 ) (104.3 )% $ 3,432 $ 13,529 $ (10,097 ) (74.6 )% Non-catastrophe losses 16,672 18,400 (1,728 ) (9.4 )% 51,264 46,722 4,542 9.7 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 16,139 $ 30,900 $ (14,761 ) (47.8 )% $ 54,696 $ 60,251 $ (5,555 ) (9.2 )%





The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 81,300 $ 55,769 $ 77,520 $ 45,419 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 15,116 30,904 50,954 58,703 Prior years 1,023 (4 ) 3,742 1,548 Total incurred 16,139 30,900 54,696 60,251 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 6,646 7,873 14,215 13,762 Prior years (1,385 ) 4,548 25,823 17,660 Total payments 5,261 12,421 40,038 31,422 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 92,178 74,248 92,178 74,248 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 232,170 131,575 232,170 131,575 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 324,348 $ 205,823 $ 324,348 $ 205,823





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 90,935 $ 80,692 $ 270,532 $ 238,461 Net investment income (6,029 ) (3,744 ) (16,690 ) (9,462 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,376 2,356 103 8,369 Underwriting revenue $ 86,282 $ 79,304 $ 253,945 $ 237,368





Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 24,535 $ 5,198 $ 70,182 $ 42,574 Net investment income (6,029 ) (3,744 ) (16,690 ) (9,462 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,376 2,356 103 8,369 Interest expense 867 270 2,952 475 Underwriting income $ 20,749 $ 4,080 $ 56,547 $ 41,956 Expenses associated with transactions 229 45 229 130 Stock-based compensation expense 3,589 3,092 10,737 8,556 Amortization of intangibles 390 313 1,092 942 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 1,640 1,992 Adjusted underwriting income $ 24,957 $ 7,530 $ 70,245 $ 53,576





Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 18,432 $ 4,286 $ 53,305 $ 33,411 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 1,376 2,356 103 8,369 Expenses associated with transactions 229 45 229 130 Stock-based compensation expense 3,589 3,092 10,737 8,556 Amortization of intangibles 390 313 1,092 942 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 1,640 1,992 Tax impact (725 ) (871 ) (1,582 ) (3,153 ) Adjusted net income $ 23,291 $ 9,221 $ 65,524 $ 50,247





Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 93,164 $ 36,884 $ 87,365 $ 66,996 Average stockholders' equity $ 417,521 $ 372,955 $ 403,044 $ 381,007 Annualized adjusted return on equity 22.3 % 9.9 % 21.7 % 17.6 %





Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 65,068 $ 73,862 $ 195,617 $ 192,283 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 85,817 $ 77,942 $ 252,164 $ 234,239 Combined ratio 75.8 % 94.8 % 77.6 % 82.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (229 ) $ (45 ) $ (229 ) $ (130 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,589 ) (3,092 ) (10,737 ) (8,556 ) Amortization of intangibles (390 ) (313 ) (1,092 ) (942 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Adjusted combined ratio 70.9 % 90.3 % 72.1 % 77.1 %





Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 23,291 $ 9,221 $ 65,524 $ 50,247 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,244,828 25,787,625 25,340,602 25,808,387 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.36 $ 2.59 $ 1.95





Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 16,139 $ 30,900 $ 54,696 $ 60,251 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 85,817 $ 77,942 $ 252,164 $ 234,239 Loss ratio 18.8 % 39.6 % 21.7 % 25.7 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ (533 ) $ 12,500 $ 3,432 $ 13,529 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 85,817 $ 77,942 $ 252,164 $ 234,239 Catastrophe loss ratio (0.6 )% 16.0 % 1.4 % 5.8 %





Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 65,068 $ 73,862 $ 195,617 $ 192,283 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 85,817 $ 77,942 $ 252,164 $ 234,239 Combined ratio 75.8 % 94.8 % 77.6 % 82.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (229 ) $ (45 ) $ (229 ) $ (130 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,589 ) (3,092 ) (10,737 ) (8,556 ) Amortization of intangibles (390 ) (313 ) (1,092 ) (942 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Catastrophe losses 533 (12,500 ) (3,432 ) (13,529 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 71.5 % 74.3 % 70.8 % 71.4 %





Tangible Stockholders’ equity