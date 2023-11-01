Submit Release
LeMaitre Q3 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q3 2023 Financial Results

  • Sales $47.4mm, +21% (+16% organic) vs. Q3 2022
  • Gross margin 65.0%, +80 bps
  • Op. income $9.2mm, +49%
  • Op. margin 19%
  • Net income $7.5mm, +38%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.33, +36%
  • Cash up $6.8mm to $97.0mm

Bovine patches (+22%), valvulotomes (+27%), bovine grafts (+15%) and carotid shunts (+24%) drove Q3 sales. APAC sales increased 30%, EMEA 24% and the Americas 20%.

The gross margin increased to 65.0% in Q3 (vs. 64.2% in Q3 2022) driven largely by price increases.

Operating income of $9.2mm was up 49% vs. Q3 2022. Operating expenses grew 14% year-over-year due to sales rep growth (118 to 136) and higher commissions, as well as CE-related regulatory costs.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “21% sales growth in Q3 and 49% op. income growth resulted from price increases, restrained op. expenses and a return-to-hospital by patients and staff. Our profitability and $97.0mm cash-on-hand provide safety and strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

  Q4 2023 Guidance Full Year 2023 Guidance
Sales $48.0mm - $50.0mm
(Mid: $49.0mm, +20%, +16% Org.)		 $192.6mm - $194.6mm
(Mid: $193.6mm, +20%, +17% Org.)
Gross Margin 65.0% 64.9%
Op. Inc. $9.4mm - $10.7mm
(Mid: $10.0mm, +44%)		 $35.9mm - $37.2mm
(Mid $36.5mm, +36%)
Op. Inc. Ex-Special* - $36.4mm - $37.7mm
(Mid $37.0mm, +24%)
EPS $0.34 - $0.38
(Mid: $0.36, +43%)		 $1.30 - $1.35
(Mid: $1.33, +42%)
EPS Ex-Special* - $1.32 - $1.36
(Mid: $1.34, +26%)

*Special charges are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 16, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

             
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(amounts in thousands)          
             
      September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
      (unaudited)      
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,051     $ 19,134    
  Short-term marketable securities     78,967       63,557    
  Accounts receivable, net     23,882       22,040    
  Inventory and other deferred costs     56,187       50,271    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,097       6,731    
Total current assets     182,184       161,733    
             
Property and equipment, net     21,357       17,901    
Right-of-use leased assets     15,850       15,634    
Goodwill     65,945       65,945    
Other intangibles, net     43,199       46,527    
Deferred tax assets     2,325       1,745    
Other assets     3,152       991    
             
Total assets   $ 334,012     $ 310,476    
             
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
             
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $ 4,371     $ 2,903    
  Accrued expenses     21,788       19,967    
  Acquisition-related obligations     121       573    
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,749       1,886    
Total current liabilities     29,029       25,329    
             
Lease liabilities - long-term     14,132       14,710    
Deferred tax liabilities     69       69    
Other long-term liabilities     2,145       2,167    
Total liabilities     45,375       42,275    
             
Stockholders' equity          
  Common stock     239       237    
  Additional paid-in capital     198,254       189,268    
  Retained earnings     110,081       97,773    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,705 )     (6,031 )  
  Treasury stock     (13,232 )     (13,046 )  
Total stockholders' equity     288,637       268,201    
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 334,012     $ 310,476    
             


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS        
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)              
(unaudited)              
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
Net sales $ 47,411     $ 39,028     $ 144,601     $ 120,697  
Cost of sales   16,596       13,958       50,817       41,855  
                 
Gross profit   30,815       25,070       93,784       78,842  
                 
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   9,673       8,229       30,786       24,321  
General and administrative   7,738       7,229       23,392       21,812  
Research and development   4,224       3,462       12,615       9,740  
Restructuring   -       -       485       3,107  
Total operating expenses   21,635       18,920       67,278       58,980  
                 
Income from operations   9,180       6,150       26,506       19,862  
                 
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   835       264       2,085       539  
Foreign currency gain (loss)   (189 )     (266 )     (429 )     (709 )
                 
Income before income taxes   9,826       6,148       28,162       19,692  
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,324       692       6,522       4,683  
                 
Net income $ 7,502     $ 5,456     $ 21,640     $ 15,009  
                 
Earnings per share of common stock              
Basic $ 0.34     $ 0.25     $ 0.97     $ 0.68  
Diluted $ 0.33     $ 0.25     $ 0.97     $ 0.68  
                 
Weighted - average shares outstanding:              
Basic   22,263       21,984       22,196       21,959  
Diluted   22,481       22,217       22,411       22,149  
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.140     $ 0.125     $ 0.420     $ 0.375  
                 


                                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                        
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION                            
(amounts in thousands)                              
(unaudited)                              
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 31,863   67 %   $ 26,627   68 %   $ 97,496   67 %   $ 82,024   68 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   12,322   26 %     9,922   25 %     38,179   26 %     31,165   26 %
  Asia Pacific   3,226   7 %     2,479   7 %     8,926   7 %     7,508   6 %
Total Net Sales $ 47,411   100 %   $ 39,028   100 %   $ 144,601   100 %   $ 120,697   100 %
                                 


                       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)                  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
(amounts in thousands)                  
(unaudited)                  
                       
        For the three months ended   For the nine months ended  
        September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                  
  Net income as reported   $ 7,502     $ 5,456     $ 21,640     $ 15,009    
  Interest (income) expense, net     (835 )     (264 )     (2,085 )     (539 )  
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,395       2,328       7,072       7,145    
  Provision for income taxes     2,324       692       6,522       4,683    
                       
  EBITDA   $ 11,386     $ 8,212     $ 33,149     $ 26,298    
                       
  EBITDA percentage increase         39 %         26 %  
                       


                   
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)              
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended September 30, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 47,411            
    Net distribution sales     (1,341 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (728 )          
    Adjusted net sales       $ 45,342      
                   
  For the three months ended September 30, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 39,028            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 39,028      
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2023       $ 6,314   16 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending December 31, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 49,000            
    Net distribution sales     (1,341 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (333 )          
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 47,326      
                   
  For the three months ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 40,954            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 40,954      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2023       $ 6,372   16 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 193,601            
    Net distribution sales     (3,915 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     3            
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 189,689      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 161,651            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 161,651      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 28,038   17 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 36,506            
    Impact of special charge     485            
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 36,991      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Operating income as reported   $ 26,829            
    Impact of special charge     3,107            
    Adjusted operating income       $ 29,936      
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 7,055   24 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.33            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.01            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.34      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.93            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.13            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.06      
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 0.28   26 %  
                    



CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

