NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $84.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, which compares to $80.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $84.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, which compares to $80.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “We’re proud to have again delivered stand out operating performance, continued growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, record profitability and strong returns in the third quarter. Our products and the support we provide are more important today than ever before and we're delivering unique solutions for our customers and their borrowers. We have built an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, our credit performance continues to stand ahead, and we have a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we’re well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.”

Selected third quarter 2023 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $194.8 billion, compared to $191.3 billion at the end of the second quarter and $179.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022

Net premiums earned were $130.1 million, compared to $126.0 million in the second quarter and $118.3 million in the third quarter of 2022

Total revenue was $148.2 million, compared to $142.7 million in the second quarter and $130.6 million in the third quarter of 2022

Underwriting and operating expenses were $27.7 million, compared to $27.4 million in the second quarter and $27.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

Insurance claims and claim expenses were $4.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter and a benefit of $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2022

Shareholders’ equity was $1.8 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $21.94. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $24.56, up 4% compared to $23.53 in the second quarter and 18% compared to $20.85 in the third quarter of 2022

Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 19.0%, compared to 18.6% in the second quarter and 20.1% in the third quarter of 2022

At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.6 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.4 billion

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change(1) Change(1) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 194.8 $ 191.3 $ 179.2 2 % 9 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 11.0 11.3 16.7 (2) % (34) % Single premium 0.3 0.2 0.6 40 % (47) % Total(2) 11.3 11.5 17.2 (1) % (34) % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 130.1 126.0 118.3 3 % 10 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses (Benefits) 4.8 2.9 (3.4 ) 67 % (242) % Underwriting and Operating Expenses 27.7 27.4 27.1 1 % 2 % Net Income 84.0 80.3 76.8 5 % 9 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses)(3) 24.56 23.53 20.85 4 % 18 % Loss Ratio 3.7 % 2.3 % (2.9) % Expense Ratio 21.3 % 21.8 % 22.9 %



(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

(3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 130,089 $ 118,317 $ 377,828 $ 355,682 Net investment income 17,853 11,945 49,265 33,065 Net realized investment gains (losses) — 14 (33 ) 475 Other revenues 217 301 563 1,016 Total revenues 148,159 130,577 427,623 390,238 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 4,812 (3,389 ) 14,386 (7,044 ) Underwriting and operating expenses 27,749 27,144 80,983 90,779 Service expenses 239 197 586 963 Interest expense 8,059 8,036 24,146 24,128 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (1,113 ) Total expenses 40,859 31,988 120,101 107,713 Income before income taxes 107,300 98,589 307,522 282,525 Income tax expense 23,345 21,751 68,825 62,563 Net income $ 83,955 $ 76,838 $ 238,697 $ 219,962 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.91 $ 2.88 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 2.83 $ 2.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 82,096 84,444 82,879 85,369 Diluted 83,670 85,485 84,236 86,420 Loss ratio(1) 3.7 % (2.9 )% 3.8 % (2.0 )% Expense ratio(2) 21.3 % 22.9 % 21.4 % 25.5 % Combined ratio(3) 25.0 % 20.1 % 25.2 % 23.5 % Net income $ 83,955 $ 76,838 $ 238,697 $ 219,962 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit of $6,980 and $15,932 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $2,467 and $59,112 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (26,257 ) (59,936 ) (9,280 ) (222,374 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $0 and $3 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $(7) and $100 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively — (10 ) 26 (377 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (26,257 ) (59,946 ) (9,254 ) (222,751 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 57,698 $ 16,892 $ 229,443 $ (2,789 )

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,462,778 and $2,352,747 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 2,197,686 $ 2,099,389 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,251 and $2,176 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 176,463 44,426 Premiums receivable 73,381 69,680 Accrued investment income 17,972 14,144 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 62,195 58,564 Software and equipment, net 31,991 31,930 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 25,956 21,587 Prepaid federal income taxes 154,409 154,409 Other assets 18,344 18,267 Total assets $ 2,762,031 $ 2,516,030 Liabilities Debt $ 397,198 $ 396,051 Unearned premiums 98,211 123,035 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 88,629 74,576 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 116,078 99,836 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,947 2,674 Deferred tax liability, net 257,163 193,859 Other liabilities 11,844 12,272 Total liabilities 971,070 902,303 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,940,460 shares issued and 81,630,452 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 86,472,742 shares issued and 83,549,879 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 (250,000,000 shares authorized) 870 865 Additional paid-in capital 981,044 972,717 Treasury Stock, at cost: 5,310,008 and 2,922,863 common shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (117,116 ) (56,575 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (213,577 ) (204,323 ) Retained earnings 1,139,740 901,043 Total shareholders' equity 1,790,961 1,613,727 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,762,031 $ 2,516,030





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 09/30/23 9/30/2022 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 130,089 $ 125,985 $ 118,317 $ 377,828 $ 355,682 Net investment income 17,853 16,518 11,945 49,265 33,065 Net realized investment gains (losses) — — 14 (33 ) 475 Other revenues 217 182 301 563 1,016 Total revenues 148,159 142,685 130,577 427,623 390,238 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 4,812 2,873 (3,389 ) 14,386 (7,044 ) Underwriting and operating expenses 27,749 27,448 27,144 80,983 90,779 Service expenses 239 267 197 586 963 Interest expense 8,059 8,048 8,036 24,146 24,128 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — (1,113 ) Total expenses 40,859 38,636 31,988 120,101 107,713 Income before income taxes 107,300 104,049 98,589 307,522 282,525 Income tax expense 23,345 23,765 21,751 68,825 62,563 Net income $ 83,955 $ 80,284 $ 76,838 $ 238,697 $ 219,962 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses — — (14 ) 33 (475 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — (1,113 ) Capital markets transaction costs — — — — 205 Adjusted income before taxes 107,300 104,049 98,575 307,555 281,142 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1) — — (3 ) 7 (57 ) Adjusted net income $ 83,955 $ 80,284 $ 76,827 $ 238,723 $ 218,636 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 83,670 84,190 85,485 84,236 86,420 Diluted EPS $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 2.83 $ 2.53 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 2.83 $ 2.53 Return-on-equity 19.0 % 18.6 % 20.1 % 18.7 % 19.0 % Adjusted return-on-equity 19.0 % 18.6 % 20.1 % 18.7 % 18.9 % Expense ratio (2) 21.3 % 21.8 % 22.9 % 21.4 % 25.5 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 21.3 % 21.8 % 22.9 % 21.4 % 25.5 % Combined ratio (4) 25.0 % 24.1 % 20.1 % 25.2 % 23.5 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 25.0 % 24.1 % 20.1 % 25.2 % 23.5 % Book value per share (6) $ 21.94 $ 21.25 $ 18.21 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 24.56 $ 23.53 $ 20.85



(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.

(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 130,089 $ 125,985 $ 121,754 $ 119,584 $ 118,317 $ 120,870 Net investment income 17,853 16,518 14,894 13,341 11,945 10,921 Net realized investment (losses) gains — — (33 ) 6 14 53 Other revenues 217 182 164 176 301 376 Total revenues 148,159 142,685 136,779 133,107 130,577 132,220 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) 4,812 2,873 6,701 3,450 (3,389 ) (3,036 ) Underwriting and operating expenses 27,749 27,448 25,786 26,711 27,144 30,700 Service expenses 239 267 80 131 197 336 Interest expense 8,059 8,048 8,039 8,035 8,036 8,051 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — — (1,020 ) Total expenses 40,859 38,636 40,606 38,327 31,988 35,031 Income before income taxes 107,300 104,049 96,173 94,780 98,589 97,189 Income tax expense 23,345 23,765 21,715 21,840 21,751 21,745 Net income $ 83,955 $ 80,284 $ 74,458 $ 72,940 $ 76,838 $ 75,444 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 0.89 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.88 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 82,096 82,958 83,600 83,592 84,444 85,734 Diluted 83,670 84,190 84,840 84,809 85,485 86,577 Other data Loss ratio(1) 3.7 % 2.3 % 5.5 % 2.9 % (2.9) % (2.5) % Expense ratio(2) 21.3 % 21.8 % 21.2 % 22.3 % 22.9 % 25.4 % Combined ratio (3) 25.0 % 24.1 % 26.7 % 25.2 % 20.1 % 22.9 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September

30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written (NIW) $ 11,334 $ 11,478 $ 8,734 $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 16,611 New risk written 3,027 3,022 2,258 2,797 4,616 4,386 Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 194,781 191,306 186,724 183,968 179,173 168,639 Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 51,011 49,875 48,494 47,648 46,259 43,260 Policies in force (count) (1) 622,993 611,441 600,294 594,142 580,525 551,543 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 313 $ 313 $ 311 $ 310 $ 309 $ 306 Coverage percentage (2) 26.2 % 26.1 % 26.0 % 25.9 % 25.8 % 25.7 % Loans in default (count) (1) 4,594 4,349 4,475 4,449 4,096 4,271 Default rate (1) 0.74 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.77 % Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) $ 359 $ 335 $ 337 $ 323 $ 284 $ 295 Net premium yield (3) 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.30 % Earnings from cancellations $ 0.9 $ 1.1 $ 1.4 $ 1.5 $ 1.8 $ 2.2 Annual persistency (4) 86.2 % 86.0 % 85.1 % 83.5 % 80.1 % 76.0 % Quarterly run-off (5) 4.1 % 3.7 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 4.0 % 4.3 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.





NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 (In Millions) Monthly $ 11,038 $ 11,266 $ 8,550 $ 10,451 $ 16,676 $ 15,695 Single 296 212 184 268 563 916 Primary $ 11,334 $ 11,478 $ 8,734 $ 10,719 $ 17,239 $ 16,611





Primary and pool IIF As of September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 (In Millions) Monthly $ 175,308 $ 171,685 $ 166,924 $ 163,903 $ 158,897 $ 148,488 Single 19,473 19,621 19,800 20,065 20,276 20,151 Primary 194,781 191,306 186,724 183,968 179,173 168,639 Pool — 1,000 1,025 1,049 1,078 1,114 Total $ 194,781 $ 192,306 $ 187,749 $ 185,017 $ 180,251 $ 169,753





The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, and 2023 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction and 2023-2 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,753,261 $ 12,761,294 $ 12,635,442 $ 12,617,169 $ 12,511,797 $ 9,040,944 Ceded premiums earned (42,015 ) (42,002 ) (42,096 ) (42,246 ) (42,265 ) (30,231 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits) 2,221 803 1,965 1,934 248 (403 ) Ceding commission earned 9,808 9,877 9,965 10,089 10,193 6,146 Profit commission 22,184 23,486 22,279 22,314 23,899 17,778 The ILN Transactions (1) Ceded premiums $ (6,925 ) $ (8,815 ) $ (9,095 ) $ (10,112 ) $ (10,730 ) $ (10,132 ) The XOL Transactions Ceded Premiums $ (7,968 ) $ (7,672 ) $ (7,237 ) $ (6,199 ) $ (4,808 ) $ (2,907 )

(1) Effective March 25, 2022 and April 25, 2022, NMIC exercised its optional clean-up call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd., respectively. Effective July 25, 2023, NMIC exercised its optional call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Oaktown Re II Ltd. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re Ltd., Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd., thereafter.





The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,261 $ 6,919 $ 6,815 $ 18,431 $ 21,177 740-759 1,877 1,836 3,663 5,227 8,951 720-739 1,556 1,541 2,751 4,204 6,744 700-719 876 668 2,245 2,000 5,534 680-699 623 413 1,477 1,378 3,998 <=679 141 101 288 306 1,611 Total $ 11,334 $ 11,478 $ 17,239 $ 31,546 $ 48,015 Weighted average FICO 758 763 748 761 749





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,362 $ 1,003 $ 1,610 $ 2,723 $ 4,553 90.01% to 95.00% 5,414 5,323 9,398 14,822 24,706 85.01% to 90.00% 3,525 3,891 4,505 10,650 13,145 85.00% and below 1,033 1,261 1,726 3,351 5,611 Total $ 11,334 $ 11,478 $ 17,239 $ 31,546 $ 48,015 Weighted average LTV 92.4 % 92.0 % 92.6 % 92.1 % 92.3 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (In Millions) Purchase $ 11,143 $ 11,233 $ 16,944 $ 30,870 $ 46,545 Refinance 191 245 295 676 1,470 Total $ 11,334 $ 11,478 $ 17,239 $ 31,546 $ 48,015





The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2023.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2023 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2023 $ 30,357 $ 7,994 2022 53,618 14,210 2021 64,855 16,818 2020 28,926 7,550 2019 7,984 2,119 2018 and before 9,041 2,320 Total $ 194,781 $ 51,011





The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 97,026 $ 94,931 $ 87,152 740-759 34,394 33,841 31,770 720-739 27,360 26,862 25,089 700-719 18,484 18,261 17,852 680-699 12,683 12,506 12,185 <=679 4,834 4,905 5,125 Total $ 194,781 $ 191,306 $ 179,173





Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 25,149 $ 24,472 $ 22,125 740-759 9,067 8,888 8,298 720-739 7,254 7,090 6,574 700-719 4,938 4,865 4,747 680-699 3,373 3,315 3,223 <=679 1,230 1,245 1,292 Total $ 51,011 $ 49,875 $ 46,259





Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 19,007 $ 18,141 $ 17,269 90.01% to 95.00% 93,908 91,719 84,396 85.01% to 90.00% 59,371 58,210 53,456 85.00% and below 22,495 23,236 24,052 Total $ 194,781 $ 191,306 $ 179,173





Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 5,876 $ 5,600 $ 5,308 90.01% to 95.00% 27,741 27,097 24,921 85.01% to 90.00% 14,704 14,400 13,167 85.00% and below 2,690 2,778 2,863 Total $ 51,011 $ 49,875 $ 46,259





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Fixed 98 % 98 % 99 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 1 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %





The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 191,306 $ 186,724 $ 168,639 NIW 11,334 11,478 17,239 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (7,859 ) (6,896 ) (6,705 ) IIF, end of period $ 194,781 $ 191,306 $ 179,173





Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 California 10.3 % 10.4 % 10.7 % Texas 8.7 8.7 8.7 Florida 7.7 7.9 8.2 Georgia 4.1 4.1 4.1 Virginia 4.0 4.0 4.2 Washington 4.0 4.0 3.9 Illinois 3.9 3.9 4.0 Pennsylvania 3.4 3.4 3.4 Colorado 3.3 3.4 3.5 Maryland 3.3 3.3 3.4 Total 52.7 % 53.1 % 54.1 %





The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023 Book Year Original Insurance Written Remaining Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original Insurance Policies

Ever in Force Number of Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in Default # of

Claims Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception

to Date)(1) Cumulative

Default Rate(2) Current

default rate(3) ($ Values In Millions) 2014 and prior $ 3,613 $ 175 5 % 15,441 1,101 17 57 3.7 % 0.5 % 1.5 % 2015 12,422 1,044 8 % 52,548 5,884 92 136 2.6 % 0.4 % 1.6 % 2016 21,187 2,128 10 % 83,626 11,267 204 160 2.0 % 0.4 % 1.8 % 2017 21,582 2,629 12 % 85,897 14,333 385 139 2.5 % 0.6 % 2.7 % 2018 27,295 3,065 11 % 104,043 16,051 459 140 3.3 % 0.6 % 2.9 % 2019 45,141 7,984 18 % 148,423 34,133 509 50 2.7 % 0.4 % 1.5 % 2020 62,702 28,926 46 % 186,174 96,747 539 17 2.0 % 0.3 % 0.6 % 2021 85,574 64,855 76 % 257,972 206,637 1,354 15 5.1 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 2022 58,734 53,618 91 % 163,281 152,756 985 3 19.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 2023 31,546 30,357 96 % 86,560 84,084 50 — 5.9 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total $ 369,796 $ 194,781 1,183,965 622,993 4,594 717

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits):

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 110,448 $ 98,462 $ 99,836 $ 103,551 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (24,023 ) (19,588 ) (21,587 ) (20,320 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 86,425 78,874 78,249 83,231 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred: Current year (2) 16,117 9,348 60,987 28,135 Prior years (3) (11,305 ) (12,737 ) (46,601 ) (35,179 ) Total claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred 4,812 (3,389 ) 14,386 (7,044 ) Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 65 47 119 73 Prior years (3) 1,050 249 2,394 925 Total claims and claim expenses paid 1,115 296 2,513 998 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 90,122 75,189 90,122 75,189 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 25,956 19,755 25,956 19,755 Ending balance $ 116,078 $ 94,944 $ 116,078 $ 94,944

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $54.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $23.3 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.2 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $41.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $29.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beginning default inventory 4,349 4,271 4,449 6,227 Plus: new defaults 1,744 1,354 4,719 3,586 Less: cures (1,434 ) (1,511 ) (4,434 ) (5,654 ) Less: claims paid (62 ) (16 ) (129 ) (59 ) Less: rescission and claims denied (3 ) (2 ) (11 ) (4 ) Ending default inventory 4,594 4,096 4,594 4,096

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 62 16 129 59 Total amount paid for claims $ 1,402 $ 376 $ 3,132 $ 1,249 Average amount paid per claim $ 23 $ 24 $ 24 $ 21 Severity (2) 46 % 55 % 51 % 46 %

(1) Count includes 23 and 47 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and three and 19 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.





The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

As of September 30, Average reserve per default: 2023 2022 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 23.4 $ 21.5 IBNR (1)(2) 1.9 1.7 Total $ 25.3 $ 23.2

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.





The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated: