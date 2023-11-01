Submit Release
Rapid7 Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $777 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year
  • Total revenue of $199 million, up 13% year-over-year; Products revenue of $190 million, up 14% year-over-year
  • GAAP operating loss of $16 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $37 million

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“Rapid7 ended the third quarter with $777 million in ARR, driven by strong customer traction and momentum around our consolidated offerings for risk and threat management, which contributed over 40% of new business during the quarter,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“The work we are doing to align our efforts around the extended SOC and scaling our ability to offer integrated expertise enables us to drive better security outcomes for our customers which, along with our streamlined cost structure, positions us for more profitable growth. As a result, we are reiterating our 2023 free cash flow target, and continue to expect that we will be able to double free cash flow in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Other Metrics

  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2022   % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
Annualized recurring revenue $ 776,760   $ 683,816   14 %
Number of customers   11,412     10,791   6 %
ARR per customer $ 68.1   $ 63.4   7 %


  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022     % Change
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Products revenue $ 189,876     $ 166,496     14 %
Professional services revenue   8,967       9,269     (3 %)
Total revenue $ 198,843     $ 175,765     13 %
           
North America revenue $ 155,190     $ 138,242     12 %
Rest of world revenue   43,653       37,523     16 %
Total revenue $ 198,843     $ 175,765     13 %
           
GAAP gross profit $ 141,013     $ 121,915      
GAAP gross margin   71 %     69 %    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 148,315     $ 129,089      
Non-GAAP gross margin   75 %     73 %    
           
GAAP loss from operations $ (16,041 )   $ (23,236 )    
GAAP operating margin (8)%   (13)%    
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 36,773     $ 13,044      
Non-GAAP operating margin   18 %     7 %    
           
GAAP net loss $ (76,611 )   $ (28,727 )    
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.25 )   $ (0.49 )    
Non-GAAP net income $ 33,984     $ 8,599      
Non-GAAP net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.56     $ 0.15      
Diluted $ 0.50     $ 0.14      
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,925     $ 17,930      
           
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,665     $ 20,110      
Free cash flow $ (582 )   $ 9,657      
                   

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

  • In October, Rapid7 announced that its Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) service has expanded to include multi-layered endpoint protection, adding next-generation antivirus (“NGAV”) to Velociraptor’s digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities to proactively prevent breaches.
  • In October, Rapid7 announced the opening of its Prague office, which will serve as the hub for technical talent and innovation and the future home of a new Security Operations Center (“SOC”) which will supplement Rapid7's existing SOC facilities, maximize quality and readiness, and enhance the company’s ability to deliver global 24x7 MDR services to its customers.
  • In September, Rapid7 issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement, and used proceeds from the offering to repurchase $184.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • In September, Rapid7 and the University of Southern Florida (“USF”) announced a collaborative cyber training initiative to use the company’s proprietary threat data to train cyber operators for maximum readiness, supported by $1.5 million in funding from the Office of Naval Research (“ONR”) and the National Science Foundation (“NSF”).

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

  Fourth Quarter 2023   Full-Year 2023
  (in millions, except per share data)
Annualized recurring revenue         $800 to $805  
Year-over-year growth         12% to 13%  
Revenue $200 to $202   $773 to $775  
Year-over-year growth 8% to 10%   13%  
Non-GAAP income from operations $33 to $35   $94 to $96  
Non-GAAP net income per share $0.47 to $0.49   $1.26 to $1.29  
Weighted average shares outstanding 73.8   72.1  
Free cash flow         Approximately $80
           

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rapid7 will host a conference call today, November 1, 2023, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (domestic) or +1 240-789-2701 (international) with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at https://investors.rapid7.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets and litigation-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the third quarter of 2023 partial repurchase of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, we incurred a non-cash induced conversion expense of $53.9 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in our business, and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Change in fair value of derivative assets. The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Impairment of long-lived assets. Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Restructuring expense. We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses, (10) impairment of long-lived assets and (11) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2023, the assumptions underlying such guidance, our free cash flow projections for 2023 and 2024 and our ability to drive profitable growth. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, effectiveness of our restructuring plan, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor contact:

Elizabeth Chwalk
Director, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:

Kelly Crummey
Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com
(617) 921-8089


RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
    September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 182,727     $ 207,287  
Short-term investments     139,434       84,162  
Accounts receivable, net     137,690       152,045  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion     40,909       34,906  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     35,087       31,907  
Total current assets     535,847       510,307  
Long-term investments     50,603       9,756  
Property and equipment, net     42,449       57,891  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     53,275       79,342  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion     71,654       68,169  
Goodwill     536,305       515,631  
Intangible assets, net     99,993       101,269  
Other assets     9,174       16,626  
Total assets   $ 1,399,300     $ 1,358,991  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 8,951     $ 10,255  
Accrued expenses     63,388       80,306  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     12,472       12,444  
Deferred revenue, current portion     421,898       426,599  
Other current liabilities     888       1,663  
Total current liabilities     507,597       531,267  
Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net     928,892       815,948  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion     81,065       85,946  
Deferred revenue, non-current portion     29,344       31,040  
Other long-term liabilities     14,047       14,864  
Total liabilities     1,560,945       1,479,065  
Stockholders’ deficit:        
Common stock     614       597  
Treasury stock     (4,765 )     (4,764 )
Additional paid-in-capital     873,381       746,249  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (822 )     (1,411 )
Accumulated deficit     (1,030,053 )     (860,745 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (161,645 )     (120,074 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   $ 1,399,300     $ 1,358,991  



RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Products $ 189,876     $ 166,496     $ 545,349     $ 474,643  
Professional services   8,967       9,269       27,090       25,961  
Total revenue   198,843       175,765       572,439       500,604  
Cost of revenue:              
Products   51,261       45,957       150,597       135,296  
Professional services   6,569       7,893       21,396       24,118  
Total cost of revenue   57,830       53,850       171,993       159,414  
Total gross profit   141,013       121,915       400,446       341,190  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   39,940       48,622       137,048       147,341  
Sales and marketing   75,699       75,968       239,322       229,148  
General and administrative   17,866       20,561       64,961       62,967  
Impairment of long-lived assets   3,553             30,784        
Restructuring   19,996             19,996        
Total operating expenses   157,054       145,151       492,111       439,456  
Loss from operations   (16,041 )     (23,236 )     (91,665 )     (98,266 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income   2,545       498       6,000       853  
Interest expense   (56,515 )     (2,749 )     (62,005 )     (8,200 )
Other income (expense), net   (4,518 )     (2,205 )     (18,093 )     (5,211 )
Loss before income taxes   (74,529 )     (27,692 )     (165,763 )     (110,824 )
Provision for income taxes   2,082       1,035       3,545       2,508  
Net loss $ (76,611 )   $ (28,727 )   $ (169,308 )   $ (113,332 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.25 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (2.80 )   $ (1.95 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   61,065,157       58,730,651       60,506,082       58,229,872  



RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net loss $ (76,611 )   $ (28,727 )   $ (169,308 )   $ (113,332 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   11,649       10,195       34,528       30,587  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,041       1,046       3,061       3,036  
Stock-based compensation expense   23,768       30,971       84,836       92,304  
Impairment of long-lived assets   3,553             30,784        
Change in fair value of derivative assets   2,851             15,511        
Induced conversion expense   53,889             53,889        
Other   1,203       1,547       5,626       3,828  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (2,682 )     3,278       12,428       21,425  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs   (3,525 )     (2,919 )     (9,488 )     (7,999 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   4,033       5,224       5,433       (5,303 )
Accounts payable   27       4,947       (1,255 )     8,504  
Accrued expenses   (6,000 )     252       (17,968 )     (12,241 )
Deferred revenue   (8,150 )     (4,886 )     (6,367 )     18,297  
Other liabilities   (1,381 )     (818 )     (898 )     (1,144 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   3,665       20,110       40,812       37,962  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired               (34,841 )      
Purchases of property and equipment   (295 )     (5,863 )     (3,999 )     (13,087 )
Capitalization of internal-use software costs   (3,952 )     (4,590 )     (13,033 )     (12,648 )
Purchases of investments   (113,756 )     (35,489 )     (194,013 )     (94,486 )
Sales/maturities of investments   35,000       26,050       100,700       86,379  
Other investments         (500 )           (1,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (83,003 )     (20,392 )     (145,186 )     (34,842 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,200   292,800             292,800        
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes   (36,570 )           (36,570 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs                     (71 )
Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes   (199,998 )           (199,998 )     (12 )
Payments related to business acquisitions               (2,250 )     (300 )
Proceeds from capped call settlement   17,518             17,518        
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (1,421 )     (1,637 )     (4,012 )     (6,743 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   5,149       6,233       11,323       11,943  
Proceeds from stock option exercises   302       416       2,984       1,621  
Net cash provided by financing activities   77,780       5,012       81,795       6,438  
Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,673 )     (2,036 )     (2,010 )     (5,707 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,231 )     2,694       (24,589 )     3,851  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   186,446       166,174       207,804       165,017  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 183,215     $ 168,868     $ 183,215     $ 168,868  



RAPID7, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP gross profit $ 141,013     $ 121,915     $ 400,446     $ 341,190  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   2,527       2,745       8,348       7,610  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   4,775       4,429       13,993       14,117  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 148,315     $ 129,089     $ 422,787     $ 362,917  
Non-GAAP gross margin   74.6 %     73.4 %     73.9 %     72.5 %
               
GAAP gross profit - Products $ 138,615     $ 120,539     $ 394,752     $ 339,347  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   1,940       2,006       6,332       5,513  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets   4,775       4,429       13,993       14,117  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 145,330     $ 126,974     $ 415,077     $ 358,977  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Products   76.5 %     76.3 %     76.1 %     75.6 %
               
GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,398     $ 1,376     $ 5,694     $ 1,843  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   587       739       2,016       2,097  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,985     $ 2,115     $ 7,710     $ 3,940  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services   33.3 %     22.8 %     28.5 %     15.2 %
               
GAAP loss from operations $ (16,041 )   $ (23,236 )   $ (91,665 )   $ (98,266 )
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   23,768       30,971       84,836       92,304  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   5,497       5,309       16,409       16,755  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses3               363        
Add: Litigation-related expenses4                     115  
Add: Impairment of long-lived assets   3,553             30,784        
Add: Restructuring expense   19,996             19,996        
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 36,773     $ 13,044     $ 60,723     $ 10,908  
               
GAAP net loss $ (76,611 )   $ (28,727 )   $ (169,308 )   $ (113,332 )
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   23,768       30,971       84,836       92,304  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   5,497       5,309       16,409       16,755  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses3               363        
Add: Litigation-related expenses4                     115  
Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,041       1,046       3,061       3,036  
Add: Induced conversion expense   53,889             53,889        
Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets   2,851             15,511        
Add: Impairment of long-lived assets   3,553             30,784        
Add: Restructuring expense   19,996             19,996        
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 33,984     $ 8,599     $ 55,541     $ (1,122 )
Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes5   604       375       1,354        
Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 34,588     $ 8,974     $ 56,895     $ (1,122 )
               
Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic and diluted   61,065,157       58,730,651       60,506,082       58,229,872  
Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes5   6,960,346       5,803,831       6,960,346        
Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans6   873,718       1,063,389       1,919,771        
Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted   68,899,221       65,597,871       69,386,199       58,229,872  
               
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.56     $ 0.15     $ 0.92     $ (0.02 )
Diluted $ 0.50     $ 0.14     $ 0.82     $ (0.02 )
               
1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:              
Cost of revenue $ 2,527     $ 2,745     $ 8,348     $ 7,610  
Research and development   8,436       13,400       30,575       40,349  
Sales and marketing   7,106       8,047       23,087       23,251  
General and administrative   5,699       6,779       22,826       21,094  
               
2Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:              
Cost of revenue $ 4,775     $ 4,429     $ 13,993     $ 14,117  
Sales and marketing   652       685       1,956       2,053  
General and administrative   70       195       460       585  
               
3Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:              
General and administrative $     $       363     $  
               
4Includes litigation-related expenses as follows:              
General and administrative $     $     $     $ 115  
               
5We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the 2027 and the 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive.
               
6We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.
               



RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP net loss $ (76,611 )   $ (28,727 )   $ (169,308 )   $ (113,332 )
Interest income   (2,545 )     (498 )     (6,000 )     (853 )
Interest expense   56,515       2,749       62,005       8,200  
Other (income) expense, net   4,518       2,205       18,093       5,211  
Provision for income taxes   2,082       1,035       3,545       2,508  
Depreciation expense   3,343       3,479       10,929       10,008  
Amortization of intangible assets   8,306       6,716       23,599       20,579  
Stock-based compensation expense   23,768       30,971       84,836       92,304  
Acquisition-related expenses               363        
Litigation-related expenses                     115  
Impairment of long-lived assets   3,553             30,784        
Restructuring expense   19,996             19,996        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,925     $ 17,930     $ 78,842     $ 24,740  



RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,665     $ 20,110     $ 40,812     $ 37,962  
Less: Purchases of property and equipment   (295 )     (5,863 )     (3,999 )     (13,087 )
Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs   (3,952 )     (4,590 )     (13,033 )     (12,648 )
Free cash flow $ (582 )   $ 9,657     $ 23,780     $ 12,227  

