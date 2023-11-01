Remitly Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Active customers up 42% year over year

Send volume up 36% year over year

Revenue up 43% year over year

SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflect the continued strong execution by our global teams and the resilience and trust our customers have placed in us,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “We are in a very strong position to deliver robust long term growth rates at compelling unit economics, sustain targeted high return generating investments for long term value creation and to deliver operating leverage. We expect to close the year strongly and are increasing our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2023.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the third quarter of 2022)

Active customers increased to 5.4 million, from 3.8 million, up 42%.

Send volume increased to $10.2 billion, from $7.5 billion, up 36%.

Revenue totaled $241.6 million, compared to $169.3 million, up 43%.

Net loss was $35.7 million, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million, compared to $(3.7) million.

2023 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2023, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $935 million to $943 million, representing a growth rate of 43% to 44% year over year. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior outlook of $915 million to $925 million.

To remain in a GAAP net loss position for 2023 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $36 million to $41 million. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $33 million to $40 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included with the Company’s SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly’s financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charge of depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, and (vii) certain acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iii) certain acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including our fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base in existing and new corridors, our ability to expand into broader financial services, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, the current inflationary environment, our expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic, banking, and disbursement partners, our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our ability to keep data and our technology platform secure, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, our ability to compete effectively, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to buy foreign currency at generally advantageous rates, and the effects of changes to immigration laws, macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical forces, such as the conflict in Israel, on our customers and business operations. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 241,629 $ 169,259 $ 679,527 $ 462,528 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 85,742 69,872 239,995 186,961 Customer support and operations(1) (2) 21,190 18,142 62,604 48,867 Marketing(1) (2) 61,351 43,337 159,074 127,807 Technology and development(1) (2) 57,014 36,178 160,699 95,836 General and administrative(1) (2) 49,817 35,504 130,715 96,355 Depreciation and amortization 3,418 1,843 9,634 4,870 Total costs and expenses 278,532 204,876 762,721 560,696 Loss from operations (36,903 ) (35,617 ) (83,194 ) (98,168 ) Interest income 1,808 1,400 5,200 1,875 Interest expense (585 ) (330 ) (1,566 ) (975 ) Other income (expense), net 283 1,765 (2,774 ) 4,121 Loss before provision for income taxes (35,397 ) (32,782 ) (82,334 ) (93,147 ) Provision for income taxes 258 287 485 1,477 Net loss $ (35,655 ) $ (33,069 ) $ (82,819 ) $ (94,624 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 182,598,013 168,604,378 178,956,602 166,517,398





_______________

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately, above.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net. The condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include an adjustment of $4.4 million to stock-based compensation expense and additional paid-in capital, to correct for an error identified by management during the preparation of the financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This adjustment relates to the understatement of stock-based compensation expense during prior periods. Management has determined that this error was not material to the historical financial statements in any individual period or in the aggregate and did not result in the previously issued financial statements being materially misstated. Substantially all of the cumulative adjustment was related to share-based compensation for personnel who support our general and administrative functions and was recorded to 'General and administrative expenses' in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,273 $ 300,635 Disbursement prefunding 216,232 158,055 Customer funds receivable, net 259,316 191,402 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,015 19,327 Total current assets 728,836 669,419 Property and equipment, net 14,713 11,546 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,299 8,675 Goodwill 54,940 — Intangible assets, net 17,856 — Other noncurrent assets, net 6,106 6,313 Total assets $ 832,750 $ 695,953 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,861 $ 6,794 Customer liabilities 143,116 111,075 Short-term debt 2,354 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 131,671 87,752 Operating lease liabilities 5,395 3,521 Total current liabilities 300,397 209,142 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,749 5,674 Other noncurrent liabilities 812 1,050 Total liabilities $ 306,958 $ 215,866 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 19 $ 17 Additional paid-in capital 983,197 854,276 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,142 ) (743 ) Accumulated deficit (456,282 ) (373,463 ) Total stockholders’ equity 525,792 480,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 832,750 $ 695,953

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (82,819 ) $ (94,624 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,634 4,870 Stock-based compensation expense, net 101,007 67,880 Donation of common stock 4,600 1,972 Other 4,674 268 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Disbursement prefunding (52,162 ) (35,909 ) Customer funds receivable (68,553 ) (52,547 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,652 ) (3,355 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,796 2,743 Accounts payable 10,448 6,863 Customer liabilities 29,211 36,803 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,164 40,399 Operating lease liabilities (3,470 ) (3,152 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,122 ) (27,789 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,268 ) (2,197 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (4,249 ) (2,444 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (40,933 ) (375 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,450 ) (5,016 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,258 8,245 Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 424,000 — Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (424,000 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,711 ) (55 ) Repayment of assumed indebtedness (17,068 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,521 ) 8,190 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (599 ) (2,166 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (76,692 ) (26,781 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 300,734 403,313 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 224,042 $ 376,532 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 1,329 $ 690 Cash paid for income taxes 4,691 1,397 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,414 $ 7,441 Vesting of early exercised options 311 554 Noncash issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP 6,046 3,516 Stock-based compensation expense capitalized to internal-use software 2,194 1,368 Issuance of common stock for acquisition consideration 6,635 — Issuance of common stock, subject to service-based vesting conditions, in connection with acquisition 581 — Amounts held back for acquisition consideration 11,899 — Settlement of preexisting net receivable in exchange for net assets acquired in business combination 2,401 — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,273 $ 376,451 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 715 — Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net 54 81 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 224,042 $ 376,532

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (35,655 ) $ (33,069 ) $ (82,819 ) $ (94,624 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net (1,223 ) (1,070 ) (3,634 ) (900 ) Provision for income taxes 258 287 485 1,477 Depreciation and amortization 3,418 1,843 9,634 4,870 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (376 ) (1,815 ) 2,611 (4,171 ) Donation of common stock 4,600 1,972 4,600 1,972 Stock-based compensation expense, net 36,573 25,745 101,007 67,880 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs(1) 2,901 2,385 4,390 2,385 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,496 $ (3,722 ) $ 36,274 $ (21,111 )

_______________

(1) Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of expenses related to the acquisition and integration of Rewire (O.S.G) Research and Development Ltd., as well as restructuring charges incurred. Acquisition and integration expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively. These acquisition and integration expenses included the change in the fair value of the holdback liability of $0.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and professional fees incurred for acquisition and integration costs of $0.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Restructuring charges incurred for both the three and nine months ended were $1.4 million.