Middlesex Water Company Named a Corporate Governance Award Finalist

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for the prestigious Corporate Governance Awards, sponsored by Corporate Secretary, a digital and print platform where corporate governance experts share their experience and best practice recommendations. The Company has been recognized in the category of Best Compliance and Ethics Program.



The Corporate Governance Awards, organized by an independent panel of industry experts, honors companies across North America that demonstrate exceptional leadership and adherence to ethical practices. Middlesex Water Company's inclusion as a finalist underscores its dedication to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Corporate Governance Awards," said Dennis W. Doll, President, and CEO of Middlesex Water Company. "This nomination is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and to our entire team that works to ensure a robust, effective program," added Doll.

Middlesex Water Company's compliance and ethics program is designed to ensure that the company operates in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The program encompasses a comprehensive set of rules, practices, policies, and processes that guide the conduct of employees at all levels of the organization. United by a firm set of corporate values, Middlesex Water Company and its family of companies strive to deliver high quality utility services that earn the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

The Corporate Governance Awards ceremony will take place on November 8, 2023, where the winners in their respective categories will be announced. Middlesex Water Company looks forward to the opportunity to highlight its commitment to corporate governance excellence alongside other esteemed finalists.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

