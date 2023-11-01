Submit Release
scPharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2023 and provide a business update.

Participants should dial 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) with the conference code 10022564.

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869
kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


