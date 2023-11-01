Open Enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace Starts Nov. 1

NEW CASTLE – Delawareans seeking coverage for 2024 will find more choice in insurers and plans than ever before on the Health Insurance Marketplace in the 11th year of open enrollment.

The marketplace’s open enrollment period started today, Nov. 1, and ends Jan. 15, 2024. Consumers can renew existing coverage or sign up for a new plan at www.HealthCare.gov. Coverage for enrollees who sign up by Dec. 15 and pay their first month’s premium will be effective Jan. 1.

Individuals who don’t act by Jan. 15, 2024, cannot get coverage for 2024 unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period based on circumstances such as a loss of qualifying health coverage, change of income, becoming a parent, or other qualifying factors.

Delawareans have four insurers to choose from this year, one more than the year prior, and a total of 55 plans compared to 30 plans last year. Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced in June that a new insurer – Celtic Insurance Company Ambetter Health of Delaware – would join Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Aetna CVS Health in offering coverage on the marketplace for 2024.

“All Delaware families need access to affordable, quality health care,” said Governor John Carney. “This year, individuals have the most options available since the marketplace began 11 years ago. With four insurers and 55 plans, I encourage all Delawareans to closely consider those selections, especially small-business owners, independent contractors, and individuals who don’t have access to health insurance through an employer. Please make your health a priority.”

Plans on the marketplace are spread among metal-level categories – bronze, silver, gold, platinum and catastrophic – and are based on how enrollees choose to split the costs of care with their insurance company. Bronze plans have low monthly premiums but high costs when you need care; gold plans have high premiums but lower costs when you need care. In a silver plan, the insurer pays about 70% of medical costs and the consumer pays about 30%. Consumers who pick silver health care plans might also qualify for additional savings through discounts on deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.

For 2024:

Aetna CVS Health will offer six plans – two gold and four silver.

AmeriHealth Caritas will offer seven plans – one gold, three silver, one bronze and two expanded bronze.

Celtic/Ambetter Health of Delaware will offer 24 plans – eight gold, eight silver, and eight expanded bronze.

Highmark will offer 18 plans – three platinum, six gold, three silver, five bronze, and one catastrophic.

Two dental insurers – Delta Dental of Delaware, Inc. and Dominion Dental Services, Inc. – will offer a collective 12 stand-alone dental plans on the marketplace seven with a low actuarial level (pay less monthly, but more when you get dental services) and five with a high actuarial level (pay more monthly, but less when you get dental care). Delta Dental will offer two plans, one high and one low, while Dominion Dental will offer 10 plans, four high and six low.

“As recently as the 2022 plan year, Delawareans had just one insurer and 12 plan options to choose from. This Open Enrollment, you’ll find four carriers and more than 50 plan options. Improving health care accessibility and affordability across our state is one of my top priorities, and I’m proud that our work has led both options and enrollments to an all-time high,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “I encourage you to contact your trusted navigators so you can find the right plan for the coming year.”

All plans on the marketplace offer essential health benefits such as coverage of pre-existing conditions, outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health and substance use disorder services, lab services, pediatric services, birth control, and breastfeeding coverage. In addition, coverage cannot be terminated due to a change in health status.

“Providing access to high-quality, affordable health care is one of the ways that we can improve the overall health and well-being of Delawareans,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Josette Manning. “We are grateful that this open enrollment period offers the highest number of plan options in the marketplace’s 11-year history and appreciate the stability the Biden administration, our congressional delegation, the Insurance Commissioner, and our own reinsurance program have all brought to the marketplace. I encourage everyone to visit HealthCare.gov for a look at the affordability of the available plans and how the coverage can fit into your family’s budget.”

“Health care is a right, not just a privilege for the few,’ said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Acting Region 3 Director Melissa Herd. “The health insurance marketplace offers high quality, affordable health coverage options for Delawareans.”

Assistance for Delaware enrollees

Consumers can go to HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov now to explore their options for 2024 coverage, and they can enroll anytime between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, 2024.

Delawareans who need help enrolling in coverage will have access to free in-person assistance from federally funded and trained specialists at Westside Family Healthcare (statewide) and Quality Insights, Inc., (New Castle and Sussex counties) and by certified application counselors at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center in Wilmington and La Red Health Center in Georgetown. Westside and Quality Insights each received increased federal funding for navigators to help people enroll for coverage.

State-licensed insurance agents and brokers are also available to help individuals re-enroll and to help employers update their coverage, at no extra charge.

For more information, go to www.ChooseHealthDE.com. Delawareans can enroll in marketplace coverage at HealthCare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

Support from Congressional Delegation

Delaware’s U.S. senators and representative urged uninsured Delawareans to find out what’s available for them on the marketplace.

“Open enrollment begins today, and quality, affordable health care coverage is available to everyone on the health insurance marketplace,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “Health insurance navigators are available at no cost to help Delawareans review plans and pick the best one for themselves and their families, and I encourage Delawareans to get covered without delay.”

“For 11 years, the Affordable Care Act has provided quality, affordable health care coverage for Delawareans,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “I urge Delawareans to explore open enrollment, find the plan that works best for them, and gain the peace of mind that comes with ensuring that they and their families are covered.”

“The pandemic showed us just how critical access to quality, affordable health care is, and I am committed to ensuring that Delawareans can get the care they deserve,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, member of the House Health Subcommittee. “As we mark the beginning of the open enrollment period, I want to encourage Delawareans to utilize HealthCare.gov to find an affordable health care plan that works for them and their families. Don’t wait to get covered – open enrollment ends on January 15th!”

In addition to the Health Insurance Marketplace, some residents might be eligible for coverage though Delaware’s expanded Medicaid program, which is open year-round. To be screened for or to apply for Medicaid benefits, visit Delaware ASSIST.