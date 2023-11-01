The public is invited to learn more about two projects that will help improve safety, stability and reliability on Cariboo roads affected by slides and washouts.

An information session will be held in Quesnel regarding the Blackwater Road at Knickerbocker Road project and the Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill project.

Both projects are part of the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects program stemming from slides and washouts in 2020 and 2021. The projects aim to build infrastructure resilient to changing weather.

Ministry staff and experts will be available to answer questions about the two projects.

The information session will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. at Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre, 461 Carson Ave.

Project materials will be available online starting Nov. 9, 2023, at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects