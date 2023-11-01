Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,650 in the last 365 days.

Plaintiffs' attorneys in Gilroy shoot case sanctioned $3K

(Subscription required) Santa Clara County Judge Frederick S. Chung found that the plaintiffs’ attorneys failed to adequately respond to interrogatories from the attorneys for the Garlic Festival — Maureen C. O’Hara and Stephan Choo of Ropers Majeski PC.

You just read:

Plaintiffs' attorneys in Gilroy shoot case sanctioned $3K

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more