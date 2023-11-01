FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Troxler promotes Greg Hicks to Assistant Commissioner overseeing operations of the N.C. Forest Service RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced the promotion of Greg Hicks of Oxford to assistant commissioner overseeing operations of the North Carolina Forest Service. Hicks previously served as assistant state forester. He will replace current assistant commissioner Scott Bissette who is retiring. The promotion is effective Nov. 1. “I am always pleased to have well-qualified and dedicated staff members step into new leadership roles at the department,” Troxler said. “Hicks has been employed with the N.C. Forest Service for more than two decades serving in nine different roles and in that time has worked at the district, regional and central office levels. I am confident in his ability to understand the many roles of the N.C. Forest Service and build on the lifelong relationships he has made as a career employee.” Hicks received a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the College of Forest Resources at North Carolina State University in 1998. Hicks accepted a job with the N.C. Forest Service in 1999. In his first role, he was based in New Bern and assisted with the four counties that had been heavily impacted by Hurricane Fran. Other positions held by Hicks include service forester (Districts 4 & 11), water quality forester, assistant district forester, assistant regional forester, fire chief and assistant state forester. Hicks and his wife, Julie, have two children, Emma and Andrew. They reside in Oxford on the family farm. -hso,2-