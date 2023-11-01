Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,622 in the last 365 days.

Troxler promotes Greg Hicks to Assistant Commissioner overseeing operations of the N.C. Forest Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
<DATE>

CONTACT: Heather Overton, assistant director
NCDA&CS Public Affairs
919-707-3006


Troxler promotes Greg Hicks to Assistant Commissioner overseeing operations of the N.C. Forest Service

Greg Hicks photo

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced the promotion of Greg Hicks of Oxford to assistant commissioner overseeing operations of the North Carolina Forest Service.  Hicks previously served as assistant state forester.  He will replace current assistant commissioner Scott Bissette who is retiring. The promotion is effective Nov. 1.

 “I am always pleased to have well-qualified and dedicated staff members step into new leadership roles at the department,” Troxler said. “Hicks has been employed with the N.C. Forest Service for more than two decades serving in nine different roles and in that time has worked at the district, regional and central office levels. I am confident in his ability to understand the many roles of the N.C. Forest Service and build on the lifelong relationships he has made as a career employee.”    

Hicks received a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the College of Forest Resources at North Carolina State University in 1998. Hicks accepted a job with the N.C. Forest Service in 1999. In his first role, he was based in New Bern and assisted with the four counties that had been heavily impacted by Hurricane Fran. Other positions held by Hicks include service forester (Districts 4 & 11), water quality forester, assistant district forester, assistant regional forester, fire chief and assistant state forester. 

Hicks and his wife, Julie, have two children, Emma and Andrew. They reside in Oxford on the family farm.  

-hso,2-

 

 

You just read:

Troxler promotes Greg Hicks to Assistant Commissioner overseeing operations of the N.C. Forest Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more