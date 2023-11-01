Ushur Launches Studio to Bring Customer Experience Automation to Business Users

Introduces generative AI to its no-code platform to enable rapid multichannel engagement design for citizen developers and non-technical users.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), announced today the launch of Ushur Studio, the next generation no-code and generative AI-enabled environment that empowers business users and citizen developers to rapidly build, test and deploy omnichannel digital engagement experiences. Previously known as Flow Builder, this major platform enhancement introduces new capabilities, thoughtful designs and speed-to-value principles to help enterprises pivot and adapt to pressing engagement needs through a unified, automated approach.



With Studio, Ushur aims to increase speed and simplicity across the experience automation lifecycle. Notable advancements include an intuitive no-code drag-and-drop automation experience builder, integrated prototyping, scalable deployments and continuous monitoring. This enables citizen developers to solve their own pain points and drive digital outcomes at scale, especially when timelines are tight and resources are low.

Other major capabilities include:

Simplified workflow creation: Arrange steps and business logic using easy drag-and-drop modules for customer engagement

Arrange steps and business logic using easy drag-and-drop modules for customer engagement Smarter troubleshooting and guidance: Onboard citizen developers faster and reduce errors with real-time troubleshooting and guidance for each step

Onboard citizen developers faster and reduce errors with real-time troubleshooting and guidance for each step Seamless simulation and preview: Rapidly prototype workflow designs, updates and changes while previewing the end user experience from the same screen.



Ushur Studio also serves as an AI and machine learning playground, letting citizen developers enhance builds with generative AI-based recommendations and finely tuned ML models.

Smart Suggestions: Specialized, vertical-safe large language models (LLMs) use generative AI to recommend phrases for each conversational prompt

Specialized, vertical-safe large language models (LLMs) use generative AI to recommend phrases for each conversational prompt Embedded Model Management: Conveniently train, test and validate ML models on proprietary data sets to sharpen AI skills for email classification, document extraction and more.

Michael Fisher, SVP of Product and Operations at Ushur, explains: “This next generation of Ushur Studio represents our immense undertaking to thread speed and security throughout every aspect of designing and implementing customer engagements and experiences. Not only does Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation deliver ease and efficiency, but it also secures sensitive data exchange for the highly regulated industries we serve.”

Simha Sadasiva, CEO and cofounder at Ushur, says: “Ushur Studio is our boldest attempt yet to make experience creation ever more accessible to non-technical folks while maintaining the sophisticated automation capabilities advanced developers need. With the embedded AI playground within Ushur Studio, we can now enable customer experiences to become hyper-personalized and effortlessly intelligent.”

Ushur is set to launch Studio during a live event at this year’s InsureTech Connect conference in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, followed by a virtual demonstration on Nov. 15. For more information, and to join these events and sign up for a free trial, visit www.ushur.com .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Equitable.

