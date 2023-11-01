Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to former Chinese Premier in Hà Nội

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led a delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front to the Chinese Embassy in Hà Nội on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Chính conveyed the deepest condolences from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and other Vietnamese leaders to Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of Chia Zhao Leji, other Chinese leaders and Li Keqiang’s family.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure contributions made by Li Keqiang to the ties between the two parties, states and peoples, PM Chính affirmed.

Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo thanked Party General Secretary Trọng, President Thưởng, top legislator Huệ for sending condolences, and PM Chính for coming to pay tribute to former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and write in the condolence book.

He said the Chinese Party, Government and people stand ready to strengthen the friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Việt Nam. — VNS

