Introducing $CHIMPZ: The Ultimate Safe Haven for Risk-Takers on Ethereum Blockchain

George Town, Cayman Islands, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting leap towards the moon, $CHIMPZ , the crypto community's newest sensation, is thrilled to announce its upcoming launch on the Ethereum Blockchain. This digital sanctuary for risk-takers worldwide is set to redefine the world of cryptocurrencies and propel its community into the next moon mission.

Inspired by the historic journey of Ham the Chimp, Chimpz is a cryptocurrency project dedicated to risk-takers and daredevils who are ready to join the ranks of the audacious. Just as Ham challenged the boundaries of space exploration, Chimpz challenges the conventional in the world of crypto. It's time for the primates to take over.

Successful Presale and Anticipated Launch

$CHIMPZ recently conducted a groundbreaking presale event on PinkSale, garnering significant interest and support from investors, enthusiasts, and risk-takers who are ready for the adventure of a lifetime.

With the presale completed, $CHIMPZ now gears up for the grand moment that the crypto world has been waiting for. $CHIMPS is scheduled to launch on Uniswap on November 01, 2023, 18:00 UTC. This exciting milestone is just around the corner, and the project thrilled to invite everyone to be part of the journey.

Chimpz - More Than Just a Token

Chimpz, with its symbol $CHIMPZ, is more than just a token; it's a ticket to an exclusive community. As a $CHIMPZ holder, users can gain access to a private Discord group where they can engage with peers, chart analysts, and the Chimpz team directly. This exclusive membership offers a gateway to future ICOs, NFT whitelists, early alpha releases, and risk management groups.

In a world where opportunities often seem reserved for the privileged few, Chimpz levels the playing field, allowing everyone to be a part of this exciting journey.

Unwavering Security and Transparency

Chimpz takes financial safety seriously. The project has partnered with industry leaders such as InterFi, BlockSaFu, Coinscope, SolidProof, and Consult for contract security. With their backing, Chimpz is fortified against potential risks, ensuring a secure and reliable environment for its community.

Additionally, Chimpz has teamed up with Pinksale for its presale and KYC verification, adding an extra layer of security and trust. Ownership will be renounced post-launch, and liquidity will be locked for an entire year.

Tokenomics - A Win-Win for Everyone

Chimpz boasts a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and an impressive array of features to safeguard its community. The contract comes equipped with Anti-Bot, Anti-Sandwich, Anti-Gas, and Safu Code, all developed by the renowned contract creator Trynos.

The tax structure at launch is designed to benefit all holders. There is a 3% fee for both purchases and sales, with 2% allocated for long-term marketing and development. The remaining 1% is distributed as reflections to holders, effectively putting the power in the hands of the Chimpz community.

Chimpz - A Community of Dreamers

Chimpz's mission revolves around three core pillars: Security, Transparency, and Inclusivity. This project isn't just about making money; it's about creating a supportive ecosystem where individuals from all backgrounds can come together and thrive.

100x Potential in 2023?

The burning question on everyone's mind: Does Chimpz have the potential to soar to new heights in 2023? With a successful presale, and the official launch scheduled for November 1, 2023, 18:00 UTC, the Chimpz team is gearing up for an exciting ride.

The presale funds are allocated wisely, with 60% going into the liquidity pool, ensuring stability and sustainability, and 40% will be distributed in various ways to further propel Chimpz:

Marketing/Partnerships (20%): A significant portion will be invested in marketing and forging strategic partnerships to boost the project's visibility and reach.

A significant portion will be invested in marketing and forging strategic partnerships to boost the project's visibility and reach. Dapp Development (10%): Innovation is at the heart of Chimpz. The funds allocated for Dapp development will ensure that the Chimpz ecosystem continues to evolve, providing exciting opportunities for its community.

Innovation is at the heart of Chimpz. The funds allocated for Dapp development will ensure that the Chimpz ecosystem continues to evolve, providing exciting opportunities for its community. Initial CEX Funds (10%): To make Chimpz accessible to a broader audience, 10% of the funds will be allocated to initial Centralized Exchange listings.

In a world where cryptocurrencies have the potential to change lives, Chimpz emerges as a project that combines audacious dreams with solid fundamentals. The potential for 100x gains in 2023 is an exciting prospect, and the Chimpz team is dedicated to making this journey a reality for its community.

Don't miss the opportunity to join the Chimpz community and become a part of a revolution in the world of crypto. Visit the Chimpz website at https://www.chimpzerc.com/ , and connect with them on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ChimpzERC ) and Telegram ( https://t.me/ChimpzPortal ). The moon is waiting, and the Chimpz are ready to take you there. Apes together strong!

About Chimpz

Chimpz is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a daring mission inspired by the legendary journey of Ham the Chimp. It has created a vibrant, inclusive community for risk-takers and crypto enthusiasts who dare to dream big. Holding $CHIMPZ not only gives users a ticket to the exclusive Discord, where they can connect with peers and experts but also grants them priority access to exciting ICOs, NFT whitelists, and early alpha releases.

CHIMPZ’s commitment to security, transparency, and inclusivity sets Chimpz apart, ensuring that the audacious dreams of our community members are within reach.

Disclaimer: This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities or cryptocurrencies, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents herein should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.

Macho Randy Chimpz contact(at)chimpzerc.com