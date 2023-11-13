Dangbei Smart Projectors on Sale for Up to $648 Off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Smart projector brand Dangbei is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of up to $648 off from November 13 to 27, just the right choice for holiday gifts.LOS ANGELES,, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, a premium innovator in smart projector development, is thrilled to announce its Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals of up to $648 off, lighting up the Thanksgiving and holiday seasons. The deals are live now, starting on November 13, which is much earlier than Black Friday itself, and ending on November 27. During this period, Dangbei is extending its gratitude to its customers by presenting huge discounts on its most popular smart projectors.
For those looking to make significant savings on holiday gifts or seeking great value for themselves, it would be well worth considering Dangbei's offers to enhance their home entertainment setup.
**Dangbei Mars Pro** – The Pinnacle of 4K Laser Home Theater
Now $1151 (MSRP:$1799) on US website: https://bit.ly/406SVl6
$1151 (List Price:$1599) on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q5J3D35
Now £1199 (List Price: £1499 ) on Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZYYZFMG
It is now possible to watch UHD movies at home on a much larger screen than television sets. The high level of 4K visual fidelity makes the Mars Pro a smart choice for home cinema enthusiasts seeking the exceptional cinematic viewing experience.
The Mars Pro is made for watching fast-action content, thanks to its MEMC technology. For sports fans, this means they can now enjoy the match in crystal clear vision and immersive sound quality, even during the most intense moments on the field. Viewers will feel like they have front row seats due to the smooth motion of the Mars Pro. The projector also has a dedicated game mode that optimizes settings for gaming. For those who are looking to purchase an amazing gift for a friend or loved one, the Dangbei Mars Pro would make a thoughtful choice as it can enhance whichever hobby they're passionate about.
Highlights:
- Massive 200” Image with 4K UHD Resolution
- Laser-Powered Brightness for Day and Night
- DTS HD and Dolby Audio Immersive Sound
- AI Realistic Pro Image Engine & HDR10 and HLG Support
- MEMC Technology for Smooth Motion
- Game Mode for Gamers to Dive into the Action
- TÜV Low Blue Light Certified for Eye Comfort
- Multiple Connections including TV Sticks, Game Consoles, and More
**Emotn N1** – Official Netflix-Ready Home Projector
Now $280 (MSRP:$399)
on US website:https://bit.ly/400LL1H
on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQJCCHMV
Now £259 (List Price: £349 ) on Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BXX17Z5R
The Emotn N1 smart home projector is a considerate gift idea for those that love Netflix, as it will show their favorite shows and movies in a new light, with native Netflix controls built-in. Ideal for college students, frequent movers, or simply those on a budget, the Emotn N1 includes premium features at a low price-point. As Dangbei's first projector to receive official Netflix licensing, the N1 is optimized for streaming movies, TV shows, and more right out of the box. For students confined to small rooms, the N1 is the compact projector they need, delivering an immersive cinematic experience without taking up much space. And for someone who moves around a lot, its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack up - no need to lug around bulky TVs or entertainment systems. Priced at $280 now, the Emotn N1 won't break the bank either.
Highlights:
- Officially-Licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video
- Native 1080p Resolution
- 3-Second Easy Setup with Auto Keystone and Auto Focus
- 12° Built-In Stand for Easy Placement
- 30,000 Hours Light Source Lifespan
- Compact and Sleek Design
- Affordable and Value-Packed for All Needs
**Dangbei Mars** – Watch Netflix in Laser Clarity
Now $799 (MSRP:$999)
on US website: https://bit.ly/3tCewFH
on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5ZVYTBY
Now £799 (List Price: £999 ) on Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C5MW99PQ
Home movie nights just got an upgrade with the Dangbei Mars ultra-bright laser projector, an ideal holiday gift for both families and cinephile friends. The Dangbei Mars allows for streaming movies and shows directly from popular apps like Netflix without any additional equipment needed. Sci-fi and action movie fans will be blown away by the ultra-bright 2100 lumens and room-filling sound of the Mars. And for those who love hosting parties, the Mars makes movie nights with friends even better. Easily project comedies, dramas, or horror movies to a large scale for an exciting viewing party.
Highlights:
- 2100 ISO Lumens Bright Picture with ALPD® Laser Light Source
- Built-in Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube
- Native 1080p Full HD Resolution
- 180" Large Projection Size
- AI Brightness Adjustment for Optimal Viewing in Any Environment
- Powerful 2×10W Speakers with Dolby Audio™ for Theater-Quality Sound
**Dangbei Neo** – Slim and Stylish Entertainment Hub
Now $470 (MSRP:$599)
on US website: https://bit.ly/3S5MQDc
on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYJJ6GD9/
Now £499 (List Price: £599 ) on Amazon UK:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BYZ7GGCZ
The compact and lightweight Dangbei Neo projector is the tailored gift for frequent travelers and camping lovers this holiday season. Weighing 3.13 pounds and measuring just 3.94 inches thick, the slim, compact Neo easily slips into luggage. Anyone who wants the ability to watch videos, movies, and more while traveling will appreciate receiving the Dangbei Neo as a gift this season.
Highlights:
- Slim at Only 3.94 Inches Thick
- Weighs Just 3.13 Pounds for Easy Movement
- Built-in Netflix for Effortless Streaming
- Experience a Stunning 120" Image
- 2×6W Speakers with Dolby Audio™
This holiday season, give loved ones the gift of larger-than-life projected entertainment with Dangbei's Smart Projector Deals (Nov 13 - Nov 27). It’s never been more affordable to bring the magic of theater-quality projection right to the living room or bedroom.
