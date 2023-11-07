Chel Heler Joins TapClicks as General Manager

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Chel (Jean-Michel) Heler has been named Executive General Manager. Focused on growth acceleration, his charter includes unifying and overseeing teams in partnerships and marketing, as well as driving go-to-market and growth strategies.

Chel Heler joins TapClicks after a decade of service as an executive at Google, where he served as a leader for partnerships, sales, marketing, sales enablement, and data science teams. He led many successful programs around strategic growth and revenue optimization, building several teams from the ground up that drove substantial net new growth to Google.

“Chel’s experience in developing new business models and delivering value to customers by collaborating with technology partners is stellar. He has built business units with over a hundred million dollars in revenue recently,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “His vision and execution ability are well known in the AdTech / MarTech industries. We are excited to have him on the team, where he can apply his expertise to help accelerate TapClicks’ growth.

“I dealt with TapClicks’ team while at Google over the years, and I loved the vision, the passion for solving customer problems, and the partnership culture that leads to real success,” Heler said. “At Google, I saw TapClicks brand and solutions were loved by customers and envisioned the great potential and position it has for growth. In my discussions with Babak and the executive team, I realized we can make that vision into reality and further accelerate it with our current and upcoming AI solutions.

Heler’s educational background includes a B.S. in Business Management and an MBA in Marketing Management from Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting solutions for digital marketing, having delivered over 1,000,000 dashboards to over 5,000 brands and over 500 media companies and agencies worldwide. TapClicks is headquartered in Silicon Valley, has major organizations in Boston, Denver, Canada, and India, and additional sales offices in New York, Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.