FEEL EMPOWERED WITH SABRE’S MOST POWERFUL PERSONAL ALARM

The latest personal alarm with carabiner clip from the world’s #1 pepper spray brand is the go-to bag or key ring accessory for emergenciesCHICAGO, IL, US, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover a true feeling of safety and preparedness with SABRE’s most powerful new personal alarm. The Personal Alarm with LED light and SOS button is a new type of personal safety device that helps ward off danger with the click of a button. It’s the first in the SABRE line to offer protection through both light and sound.
“Our personal alarms are incredibly effective when facing potential danger and provide customers with an alternative tool for personal safety in addition to pepper spray. Our newest design is intended to ward off threats and draw unmissable attention to a scene. For users and their parents, friends or loved ones, it mostly provides peace of mind should a potential incident occur and helps prevent it,” said David Nance, second-generation CEO of Sabre.
The new SABRE Personal Safety Alarm is just 4 inches long and just over an inch wide. With a built-in carabiner to clip on backpacks and purses, one side has an SOS button, which activates a siren that can be heard up to 1,800 feet away. The bottom half of the alarm has a bright, flashing strobe light to draw extra attention to the scene. This accessible model allows users to carry throughout the day. Each alarm can be recharged on a USB so it’s always ready to go.
As a leader in its industry for nearly 50 years, taking control of personal safety is SABRE’s specialty. SABRE’s safety products are crafted for convenience and security for the user from all angles, including personal pepper spays, pepper gels and home security items to help individuals feel completely ready, if and when a situation arises. A SMART spray is the next step in keeping a new generation more empowered and safer than ever before.
SABRE’s Personal Alarm is $29.99. It and other SABRE security tools are available on Amazon and at retail locations such as mass merchants, home improvement, pharmacies and where outdoor/sports products are sold. To find a location nearby, visit SABRE online.
