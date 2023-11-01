ProfileTree Concludes Successful Placement With Three Talented I.T. Apprentices

Ciaran Connolly with Interns Johanna Bindlehner and Kai Dzino

Johanna Bindlehner, Ciaran Connolly and Kai Dzino (missing: Elias Mistelbauer)

ProfileTree has successfully completed a 4-week placement with three talented Austrian I.T. apprentices as part of a project with Intern Europe.

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProfileTree has successfully completed a 4-week placement with three talented Austrian I.T. apprentices; Johanna Bindlehner, Elias Mistelbauer, and Kai Dzino as part of a project with Intern Europe.

During this intensive project, the apprentices harnessed their expertise in AutoCAD, Java, and C# to create a valuable collection of informative articles and engaging videos for ProfileTree. Beyond their dedicated contributions, they also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Belfast city, exploring its numerous tourist attractions and savouring the cultural richness that our charming city has to offer.

Johanna Bindlehner (Apprentice in the Field of Application Developing)
Johanna currently works for the Bundesrechenzentrum GmbH (BRZ), a government-owned IT services and consulting company based in Vienna, Austria.

“My internship in Belfast at ProfileTree was great! I worked with an awesome team which gave me a really comfortable atmosphere while learning a lot of new things. When I wasn't in the office, I explored the city, checked out spots like Titanic Belfast and the Giant's Causeway, and enjoyed the local pubs and restaurants. I learned a lot about Belfast's history thanks to the engaging local tour guides and the museums and historical sites I visited during my stay. It was a perfect mix of work and fun, and I'll keep these memories forever!”

Kai Dzino (Apprentice in the Field of Technical Drawing)
Kai is a current apprentice for Flex International, a global manufacturing partner, providing design, manufacturing, and support services that have a positive impact on the world.

“The five weeks I spent in Belfast were very nice, I saw a lot of new things, with highlights of a hockey game and day-hike in Newcastle. At ProfileTree I also gained a lot of personal and professional skills, which will help me throughout my career.”

Elias Mistelbauer (Design Engineer for Automotive)
Elias is part of the ZKW Group, a systems supplier of premium lighting systems and electronics within the automotive industry.

“I saw many things in Belfast, the landscape outside Belfast is really beautiful and the connection to the Titanic also makes the city very worth seeing. The work at ProfileTree was also very interesting, we had the opportunity to contribute our know-how to the company.

Ciaran Connolly - Director Of ProfileTree
"As an organisation, we embrace talent from all over the world. Our active participation in student placement programs and apprenticeships, like this one, underscores our dedication to offering aspiring young professionals a chance to acquire valuable industry insights and expertise. It was great to have Johanna, Kai and Elias on board for this apprenticeship and we are immensely thankful for all of their hard work and contributions to ProfileTree.”
ProfileTree

ProfileTree is a Digital Marketing Agency based in Belfast. With specialisms in SEO, video production, website development, web design and digital training, they help businesses rank online and establish a strong digital presence that delivers real results.

Sara Lynch
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency
+44 28 9568 0364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Digital Services With ProfileTree | Web Design | SEO | Video Marketing | Digital Agency

You just read:

ProfileTree Concludes Successful Placement With Three Talented I.T. Apprentices

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sara Lynch
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency
+44 28 9568 0364
Company/Organization
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing
McSweeney Centre, 31 Henry Pl,
Belfast, BT15 2AY
United Kingdom
+44 2895680364
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency, we aim to deliver long-term organic growth for clients across Ireland. Developing an effective digital strategy that fuels ongoing success is no easy feat. It requires substantial expertise and experience executing integrated campaigns with precision and vision. Since establishing our agency in 2010, we set the goal of becoming Ireland's top digital marketing firm. To make this vision a reality, we ensure phenomenal results on every client project - from website design to advanced SEO to comprehensive digital marketing training programs. Our seasoned in-house team launches and manages more business websites annually than any competitor in Ireland or Northern Ireland. We achieve incredible website development output for clients thanks to our specialised expertise across leading platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Squarespace, and Wix. Leveraging know-how from owning and operating our own online brands, we continually test and implement new features to power website performance. These proven enhancements are then integrated into client websites to maximize quality and outcomes. Responsive Web Design for Mobile Users When crafting custom websites, responsive mobile design is mandatory, given rising smartphone usage. Our tailored process adeptly optimizes sites for seamless user experiences across all devices. By emphasizing mobile responsiveness and faster loading speeds, we ensure site visitors easily find and consume content regardless of screen size. This accessibility drives engagement and conversions across demographics. Our goal is straightforward - to be Ireland's premier web design agency capable of delivering phenomenal results for businesses of any size or budget. We accomplish this through technical excellence and client-centric solutions. Fueling Growth Through Digital Marketing An optimized website is just the beginning. Combining stellar web design with smart digital marketing and content strategies enables brands to effectively compete and thrive online. Our full range of digital services empowers companies to run cost-efficient campaigns that engage customers and accelerate growth. This includes: Website audits and SEO optimization to maximize organic visibility and traffic Compelling blogging and content creation to attract and inform target audiences Creative video production for YouTube and social media Social media management and paid advertising campaigns Conversion rate optimization to increase web sales Digital PR outreach for increased brand exposure Influencer marketing partnerships and affiliate promotions Marketing automation to nurture leads and contacts Email marketing and SMS campaigns with robust analytics This expanded digital presence increases awareness, establishes authority, and positions brands as leaders - driving conversions across channels. Distinctive Content Marketing Solutions Content reigns supreme in digital strategies. Our writing team creates blogs, guides, ebooks, and other assets covering topics that educate and inspire readers. Optimized for SEO and sharing, this content attracts visitors from search engines and social media. Engaging resources also nurture contacts down the sales funnel. Additionally, our video production services develop compelling videos for social platforms, websites, and ads. Creative films that tell brand stories and connect emotionally generate significant engagement. These content services enable companies to cost-efficiently produce a diverse library of media for promotions and lead generation. The result is more inbound traffic, a stronger brand image, and higher close rates. Results-Focused SEO Campaigns For long-term growth, search engine optimization is essential. By implementing proven SEO workflows, we help secure top search rankings so more qualified prospects find and convert on websites. The expertise needed for enduring search visibility gives our agency an edge. Digital Marketing Training Programs We also provide comprehensive digital marketing training for interested clients through customized workshops. Our experts educate teams on optimizing and managing their online presence. Key training modules include: Website analytics and performance tracking On-page SEO best practices Social media optimization for engagement and sales Content creation workflows from ideation to promotion Email marketing fundamentals with key metrics Paid advertising via Google Ads and social ads Leveraging PR and influencer collaborations Converting visitors with proven UI/UX techniques Equipping staff with digital skills empowers brands to sustain and expand online success. Knowledge combined with our managed services enables achieving full digital potential. The Leading Digital Agency for Irish Businesses Our seasoned team has the skills and expertise to architect transformational digital growth programs for enterprises across Ireland. We help visionary leaders capitalize on digital channels through integrated strategies encompassing engaging content, website design, technical optimization, targeted advertising, and staff training. By partnering with our agency, brands gain a team of digital specialists fully dedicated to propelling sustainable online growth and dominance. Contact us today to discuss how we can amplify your digital presence and results.

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing

More From This Author
ProfileTree Concludes Successful Placement With Three Talented I.T. Apprentices
ProfileTree Announced as Finalists for 2023 Irish Family Business Awards
Movie Website Hits New Heights for Traffic and Visitors
View All Stories From This Author