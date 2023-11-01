Submit Release
The Baltimore Ravens and Coca-Cola Teamed Up with the Department of Natural Resources and City of Baltimore to Plant and Maintain Trees at Chinquapin Run

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service staff stand with Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe in Chinquapin Park, Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, along with city council members and several Ravens players, cheer squad members, and community volunteer staff helped plant 30 trees and maintain dozens of others in the community of Chinquapin Park-Belvedere this week. City Council President Nick Mosby, Councilman Mark Conway, Ravens players Tyler Ott, Tyler Linderbaum, Jeremy Lucien, Tykeem Doss, and Tashawn Manning, plus members of the Ravens’ cheer squad Jessica A. and Blake E. were on hand to take part in this urban forestry stewardship effort in the streamside park. 

Ravens players get ready to plant an eastern redbud.

Organized by Coca-Cola Consolidated with the guidance of staff from the Maryland Forest Service and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, volunteers saved dozens of recently installed trees by removing non-native invasive vines from their protective cages and planted 30 containerized native trees like Eastern redbud, river birch, black gum, basswood, and other species.

Every tree planted in Maryland contributes to the state’s 5 Million Trees initiative, to enhance our forest canopy by the year 2031.

Mayor Brandon Scott (center, with shovel) joins Councilman Mark Conway, members of the Ravens cheer squad, and Coca-Cola Consolidated employees for a tree planting.

 

 

