Be in the Know about CO: Take Action. Think Safe.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week kicks off, safety experts reveal that approximately 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario continue to occur in homes. Most, if not all of these incidents, are preventable.

“With the onset of cold weather months comes the increased use of furnaces and fireplaces and outdoor heaters too. If not installed, inspected and maintained regularly, fuel-burning appliances can emit deadly levels of CO gas,” says Kelly Hart, Director of TSSA’s Fuels Safety Program. “Remember, it’s not just your furnace or fireplace. Many Ontario homes can have between 4-6 fuel-burning appliances. So, it’s important that folks be in the know when it comes to CO,” stresses Hart.

Take Action. Think Safe.

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor to find a TSSA-registered contractor near you use the Find A Registered Contractor listing.



Install certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test them and replace in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and by taking these actions we can lower CO risks in our homes,” adds Hart.

With the hope that multiple voices will bring greater impact to the message, TSSA continues to partner with local fire and emergency services and other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

Attached is a carbon monoxide FAQ.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

For more information on the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, please visit www.tssa.org

Attachment

Alexandra Campbell | Vice President, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement and Customer Service Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-6227 media@tssa.org