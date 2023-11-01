CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Announces Resignation of DHHS Director Bagley

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Kevin Bagley, director of Medical and Long-Term Care for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Bagley’s resignation is effective December 1.

“I appreciate Bagley’s dedication and service to all Nebraskans during his tenure at DHHS,” said Governor Pillen. “I wish him the best as he moves onto the next chapter of his career.”

“I have been impressed by Director Bagley’s dedication to serving Nebraska’s most vulnerable,” said DHHS CEO Steve Corsi. “I appreciate Kevin’s three years of service at DHHS and wish him the best on his next endeavor. DHHS will continue to build on his successes and accomplishments.”

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead MLTC over the last three years. I'm proud of the direction the program has gone in and the steps we've taken to foster trust and improve access for Nebraskans,” said MLTC Division Director Kevin Bagley. “I am leaving the Division in the hands of one of the best teams I have ever worked with. I have no doubt they will continue to make the program better day by day.”

Gov. Pillen announced the appointment of Matt Ahern to serve as the interim director beginning December 1. He will lead Medical and Long-Term Care while a search is conducted to find a permanent director.