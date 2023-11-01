Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,689 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Announces Resignation of DHHS Director Bagley

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Governor Pillen Announces Resignation of DHHS Director Bagley

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Kevin Bagley, director of Medical and Long-Term Care for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Bagley’s resignation is effective December 1.

 

“I appreciate Bagley’s dedication and service to all Nebraskans during his tenure at DHHS,” said Governor Pillen. “I wish him the best as he moves onto the next chapter of his career.”

 

“I have been impressed by Director Bagley’s dedication to serving Nebraska’s most vulnerable,” said DHHS CEO Steve Corsi. “I appreciate Kevin’s three years of service at DHHS and wish him the best on his next endeavor. DHHS will continue to build on his successes and accomplishments.”

 

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead MLTC over the last three years. I'm proud of the direction the program has gone in and the steps we've taken to foster trust and improve access for Nebraskans,” said MLTC Division Director Kevin Bagley. “I am leaving the Division in the hands of one of the best teams I have ever worked with. I have no doubt they will continue to make the program better day by day.”

Gov. Pillen announced the appointment of Matt Ahern to serve as the interim director beginning December 1. He will lead Medical and Long-Term Care while a search is conducted to find a permanent director.

You just read:

Governor Pillen Announces Resignation of DHHS Director Bagley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more