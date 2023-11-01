IZEA Launches FormAI Community Showcase

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has launched the FormAI Community Showcase. The new module inside of FormAI serves as a central location to highlight some of the best generative AI artwork produced by IZEA’s community of marketers and creators.



“We are continuously astounded by the ingenious ways our community leverages FormAI to craft exceptional visual content,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and CEO. “We've witnessed FormAI being utilized to design products, apparel, tattoos, and logos, as well as to spark creativity for photoshoots and even culinary dishes. The spectrum of prompts and ideas is truly astonishing, and we are eager to spotlight some of the most remarkable work to foster inspiration within our community.”

IZEA’s Community Showcase is a curated experience. Selections are made based on the caliber of the final product, as well as the distinctiveness of the prompt and settings employed in the creative process. Every image crafted using FormAI is a potential candidate for the showcase. Paid users have the option to keep their creations and prompt formulas private, rendering them invisible to others.

“We’ve witnessed the creation of beautiful AI images from straightforward prompts, as well as intricate settings and modifiers. Now, our community members can effortlessly pinpoint visuals that resonate with them, replicate the instruction set, and adapt it to craft their own unique creations,” Murphy added. “Each piece that AI generates is a masterpiece in its own right. Creatives will cultivate each other’s ideas, with AI providing the underlying technology to help those ideas become a reality.”

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

