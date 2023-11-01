Monmouth County Car Wreck Lawyers at Clark Law Firm, P.C. Secure $150,000 Settlement for Woman Injured in Car Crash
Personal Injury Lawyers Mark W. Morris and Jake W. Antonaccio at Clark Law Firm P.C. Secure $150K Settlement for 45-Year-Old-Woman Injured in Car Crash.
Drivers who fail to obey traffic signals endanger the public. What should have been a normal day for the client turned into a life-altering event, leaving her with a scar as a permanent reminder.”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Law Firm, P.C. is pleased to announce a win on behalf of one of its clients, a 45-year-old woman who was injured in a vehicular accident on August 19, 2019. The settlement of $150,000 marks the end of a fight for justice following a collision caused by a driver who failed to observe a red light.
The incident, which occurred in the presence of the client's family and was documented by a bystander's dash camera, resulted in substantial damage to the vehicle and injuries to the client. After the collision, the client lost consciousness and required emergency transportation to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey. There, she underwent complex facial repair procedures for the lacerations sustained.
Attorneys Mark W. Morris, Esq., and Jake W. Antonaccio, Esq. of Clark Law Firm, P.C. spearheaded the legal representation, filing a Complaint in Monmouth County Superior Court. The suit claimed the defendant driver exhibited negligence by running a red light, thereby causing harm to the client. The case, documented under docket number MON-L-002054-21, was resolved after meticulous fact discovery and depositions, leading to the settlement of $150,000.
Commenting on the case, attorney Jake W. Antonaccio stated, "Drivers who fail to obey traffic signals endanger the public. What should have been a normal day for the client turned into a life-altering event, leaving her with a scar as a permanent reminder of that day."
The success in this case underscores the Clark Law Firm, P.C.'s commitment to holding negligent parties accountable and securing just compensation for those harmed by such actions.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by a similar incident or requires legal assistance, call Clark Law Firm P.C. at 1-877-841-8855 to discuss your case. Our dedicated team of injury lawyers are here to provide expert legal guidance and support.

Other