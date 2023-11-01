Raleigh Digital Marketing and Web Design Agency, TheeDigital, Receives Prestigious Hermes Award for Exceptional Website Design

Raleigh, North Carolina – TheeDigital, a dynamic digital marketing and web design agency based in Raleigh, has proudly earned a prestigious Gold Hermes Award for their outstanding website design, showcased through their collaboration with Eagle Carports.

The Hermes Creative Awards is a distinguished recognition that celebrates the innovation and creativity of those shaping the information landscape. With the power of imagination and cutting-edge technology, Hermes winners bring their visions to life across both traditional and digital platforms.

This annual competition attracts seasoned judges who evaluate the finest publications, branding materials, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication campaigns within the creative industry.

Eagle Carports, in pursuit of an enhanced user experience for their Ecommerce clientele, sought the expertise of TheeDigital. Their vision extended to showcasing their extensive range of metal buildings, complete with comprehensive specifications, intricate details, customer reviews, and easily accessible call-to-action buttons integrated into their 3D builder, a huge trend in web design.

The successful fruition of this vision can be attributed to seamless teamwork and communication between Eagle Carports and TheeDigital’s proficient team of designers and developers.

“I have enjoyed working with TheeDigital on multiple websites, everyone has been professional and easy to work with,” says Gabor Torres.

Eagle Carports recognized the imperative need for a website overhaul. Despite periodic updates, they aspired to elevate their online presence to remain at the forefront of the steel building industry. Being one of the nation’s premier steel building manufacturers, they were determined to outshine their national counterparts, not only in terms of product quality but also in the speed of manufacturing and delivery, coupled with unparalleled customer service.

In a marketplace teeming with alternatives, their objective was clear: establish a website that not only distinguishes them from competitors but also ensures optimal performance across all devices, with special attention to mobile users.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/raleigh-digital-marketing-and-web-design-agency-theedigital-receives-prestigious-hermes-award-for-exceptional-website-design/

About TheeDigital

When it comes to digital strategy, web design, custom programming, ecommerce and internet marketing, our team is passionate about utilizing creativity and the latest technologies to lead your online success.

Contact TheeDigital

7901 Strickland Rd #112

Raleigh

NC 27615

United States

+1 919 341 8901

Website: https://www.theedigital.com/