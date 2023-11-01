DEQ to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Fund Rules

DEQ Washington Regional Office, Hearing Room A103, 943 Washington Square Mall, Washington, NC 27889

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on December 6 on the adoption of proposed final rules for three grant programs: the Aquatic Weed Control Fund, Coastal Storm Mitigation Fund and the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging Fund. Comments will also be accepted until Jan. 2, 2024.

Session Law 2022-74, Section 12.1, required DEQ to adopt the rules to implement policies or guidelines for the administration of funds for the programs. The proposed rules specify the application process for the three funds, the Department’s procedure for deciding how the funds will be allocated and other details.

As part of a 60-day comment period, the public is invited to provide comment on the proposed rules in-person on Dec. 6 at the DEQ Washington Regional Office.

When: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Where: DEQ Washington Regional Office, Hearing Room A103

943 Washington Square Mall, Washington, NC 27889

The Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging Fund is a funding program for dredging projects by local units of government that are designed to keep channels in state waters navigable and safe. The new proposed rules detail requirements for local governments to apply for grants for dredging projects in non-federally authorized channels through the program, now including a requirement that governments applying for funds include a statement of no overdue tax debts. The proposed rules also remove exemption language and detail the process for applications for federally authorized channels.

The proposed rules also detail the application process for the Aquatic Weed Control Fund, which provides grants for local governments and other entities seeking to control, eradicate or regulate noxious aquatic to preserve human health, safety and beneficial uses of state waters. The new proposal includes a means to allow the Division of Water Resources director, or their designee, and the North Carolina Weed Control Council, to allocate funds for rapid response.

The new rules also detail the application requirements for the Coastal Storm Mitigation Fund, which provides grants to local governments for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes or other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to ocean beaches and dune systems of the state.

To view the proposed rules, click here.

Copies of the proposed rules can also be obtained by calling (919) 707-3607 or from the following location: Division of Water Resources, Water Planning Section, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury Street Raleigh, NC 27604.

Interested persons may also submit written comments during the public comment period. Written comments can be submitted electronically to: Kevin.hart@deq.nc.gov or via USPS to:

Mr. Kevin Hart

Division of Water Resources

1617 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699-1617

To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked or received electronically by the DWR by 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.

For more information on the Aquatic Weed Control Fund, click here. For more information on Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation and Shallow Draft Navigation Channel funds, click here.