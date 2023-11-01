SomaLogic announces new SomaScan® 11K Platform

Expanded menu gives researchers broadest coverage of the proteome for increased discovery of biomarkers and drug targets

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic Inc., (Nasdaq:SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced the launch of its high-plex proteomics platform, which provides 11,000 total protein measurements. The SomaScan 11K Platform is the largest proteomics offering available on the market.



The new high-plex platform is expected to give resesarchers a considerable edge in the discovery of biomarkers and drug targets for translational medicine. Proteins make up more than 90% of all known drug targets and having a broader view of the human proteome, provided by SomaLogic’s 11K platform, gives researchers more opportunities to make unique and novel biological discoveries. The aptamer-based platform retains the previous version’s low coefficients of variation versus the 10-to-20% in antibody-based platforms. This gives researchers more accuracy with fewer, smaller samples, which is often critical in population studies with limited sample sizes.

“Our research teams expanded the SomaLogic SomaScan Platform from covering 7,000 proteins to 11,000 proteins—over half of the human proteome,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. “Consistent with every expansion of our SomaScan menu size, our scientists focused on maintaining the platform’s reproducibility, sensitivity and specificity across a 10-log dynamic range.”

SomaLogic’s assay services lab in Boulder, Colo. is already successfully running the SomaScan 11K Platform. In addition, selected authorized sites are running the expanded platform, with new sites expected to come online throughout Q4. SomaLogic’s authorized sites around the world will begin offering the expanded platform in late 2023 and into 2024. The Houston OMICs Collaborative (HOC) at the University of Houston will be the newest authorized site to offer the SomaScan 11K Platform.

“We aim ultimately to measure the entire proteome in order to identify the most specific biomarkers and to generate deeper insights into the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying human disease or associated with therapeutic response. Measuring an additional 3,500 proteins on the 11K assay is anticipated to provide new biomarkers that we were not able to measure previously which could help to develop diagnostics with higher accuracy,” said Towia Libermann, Ph.D., Director Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, and Systems Biology Center and DF/HCC Cancer Proteomics Core, which has run the SomaScan Assay since 2015.



“The SomaScan Assays have allowed us to study human biology at scale from individuals to large populations of people, and the expanded platform will help us uncover many new secrets,” said Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, Director of the Phil and Penny Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience at Stanford University. “We are particularly excited about the addition of several hundred new probes detecting proteins highly or exclusively expressed in nervous tissue and the brain.”

The expansion of the SomaScan 11K Platform followed accredited quality assurance standards at SomaLogic, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 15189:2012 and ISO 27001:2013. SomaLogic’s assay lab in Boulder, Colo. is also a CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified lab.

For more than twenty years, SomaLogic has grown from its roots in the research lab to become a global leader in proteomics with technology that delivers the quality and quantity of biological insights scientists and researchers need - from lab to last mile. This latest innovation offering is just another illustration of how SomaLogic can help researchers and scientists make better, safer, more targeted therapies and deliver them to market faster.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 11,000 protein measurements, covering more than half of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body. For more than 20 years we’ve supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projections, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “continue,” “will likely result,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described under Part I, Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company will not and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SomaLogic Media Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com



SomaLogic Investor Contact

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@somalogic.com